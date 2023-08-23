EA FC 24 Nike Ultimate Team Campaign explained: Date, pre-order bonus, more

EA FC 24 confirmed its first promo of the year in MAD Ready. Here is everything you need to know about the Nike campaign.

EA SPORTS FC 24 revolutionizes Ultimate Team by adding women, a new trait system, upgradeable players, and PlayStyles. Players can use men’s and women’s footballers on the same pitch for the first time in mode history. Next, Evolutions finally allows users to upgrade their club legends by competing objectives.

Lastly, PlayStyles grants unique capabilities to cards, while PlayStyle + elevates those signature abilities to a world-class level. Some examples include improved finesse shots, first-time passes, first touch, and more.

Now that we know all of the new features coming to the fan-favorite game mode, fans want to know what type of special cards to expect. EA heard the message loud and clear and has shed some light about EA FC’s first promo.

EA Sports EA FC 24’s first promo is still mostly a mystery.

Nike MAD Ready explained

While EA did not share any details about the EA FC 24 MAD Ready promo, we expect it to feature footballers that Nike sponsors. Some possible footballers include Vinicius Jr., Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe.

Nike MAD Ready start date

The Nike MAD Ready promo starts on Friday, September 22, 2023 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, as confirmed by the devs. FC 24 launches worldwide on September 29, and the Ultimate Editon gives players the game seven days early, starting on September 22.

This means players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition might have a headstart.

EA FC 24 MAD Ready pre-order bonuses

Players who pre-order the FC 24 Ultimate Edition will receive a Nike Ultimate Team Kit and a Nike Ultimate Team Campaign loan player item for 24 matches. The official EA website also states that Ultimate Edition owners will be granted access to the Nike Campaign.

For community members who still need to pre-order the upcoming football sim, make sure to check out our guide.