EA FC 24 PlayStyles explained: Power shot, whipped pass, block, more

PlayStyles brings to life the real-life abilities of football’s biggest stars in EA FC 24. Here is everything you need to know about the new innovation.

Chemistry Styles have been a legacy feature since FIFA 14. The consumable allows players to increase sets of attributes on your Ultimate Team cards, such as pace, shooting, and passing. PlayStyles takes that simple concept and elevates it to a new level.

PlayStyles increase the attributes of players based on real-life standout qualities. EA used the example of Erling Haalnd scoring an acrobatic volley against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and Sam Kerr’s signature finesse shot from outside the box.

EA FC 24 used real-world data to replicate authentic qualities in footballers. Here is everything you need to know about the new trait system.

Every PlayStyle in EA FC 24

EA FC 24’s new trait system is divided into PlayStyle and PlaySytle+. PlayStyle gives players unique capabilities, while PlayStyle + elevates those signature abilities to a world-class level.

The developers noted in the official blog post that goalkeeper PlayStyle and Playstle+ buffs are limited to Be a Goalkeeper modes (Player Career and Clubs).

Here is a list of every PlayStyle in EA FC 24.

Scoring

Name Who has it PlayStyle PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot A player who is known to try and place the ball when shooting at goal Performs finesse shots faster with additional curve and improved accuracy Performs finesse shots significantly faster with maximum curve and exceptional accuracy Power Shot A player who is known for taking powerful shots from outside the box Performs power shots faster and with increased speed Performs power shots must faster with a significant increase in speed Dead Ball A player who is known for being a specialist at taking set pieces Set pieces are delivered with increased speed, curve, and accuracy. Ball trajectory line is longer Set pieces are delivered with exceptional speed, curve, and accuracy. Ball trajectory preview line is at maximum strength Chip Shot A player who is known to try often to chip the goalkeeper when scoring at goal Performs chip shots faster with greater accuracy Performs chip shots more quickly with exceptional accuracy Power Header A player who is known to strike with power when heading towards goal Performs headers with increased power and accuracy Performs headers with maximum power and accuracy

Passing

Name Who has it PlayStyle PlayStyle+ Pinged Pass A player who is known for making defense-splitting passes for a teammate to run onto Through passes are more accurate, swerve passes are delivered with more curve, and precision passes travel faster to the destination Through passes are far more accurate, swerve passes are delivered with maximum curve, and precision passes travel at top speed to the destination Incisive Pass A player who is known for making high-speed ground passes Passes travel faster along the ground without impacting the trapping difficulty of the receiver Passes travel much faster along the ground without impacting the trapping difficulty of the receiver Long Ball Pass A player who is known for performing lobbed long passes to teammates Lob and lofted-through passes are more accurate, travel faster, and are more difficult to intercept Lob and lofted-through passes are even more accurate, travel faster than ever, and are far more difficult to intercept Tiki Taka A player who is known for making first-time accurate and short passes Executes difficult first-time ground passes with high accuracy, using backheels when contextually appropriate. Short-distance ground passes are highly accurate Executes difficult first-time ground passes with greater accuracy, using backheels when contextually appropriate. Ground passes are exceptionally accurate Whipped Pass A player who is known for making high-speed whipped crosses into the box All crosses are highly accurate, travel faster, and with more curve All crosses are highly accurate, travel faster, and with more curve. Performs driven crosses with exceptional power

Ball Control

Name Who has it PlayStyle PlayStyle+ First Touch A player who is known for accurate first-touch control in difficult situations Has reduced error error when trapping the ball and is able to transition to dribbling faster with greater control Has minimal error when trapping the ball and is able to transition to dribbling much faster with greater control Flair A player who is known to try flamboyant moves Fancy passes are performed with improved accuracy. Performs flair animations when contextually appropriate Fancy passes and shots are performed with even greater accuracy. Performs flair animations when contextually appropriate Press Proven A player who is known for keeping ball possession under physical pressure from the opponent Keeps close control of the ball while dribbling at jog speed and can shield the ball more effectively from stronger opponents Keeps exceptionally close control of the ball while dribbling at jog speed. Can shield the ball much more effectively from stronger opponents Rapid A player who is known to use speed and knock the ball ahead of their opponent to beat them while dribbling Reaches a higher sprint speed while dribbling and has reduced chance of an error when sprinting or performing knock-ons Reaches even higher sprint speed while dribbling and has greatly reduced chance of an error when sprinting or performing knock-ons Technical A player who regularly tries to beat an opponent by using technical dribbling ability Reaches a higher speed when performing controlled sprint and performs wide turns while dribbling with more precision Reaches a even higher speed when performing controlled sprint and performs wide turns while dribbling with greater precision Trickster A player who is known for being able to perform skill moves in 1v1 situations Grants the ability to perform unique flick skill moves Grants the ability to perform more unique ground and flick skills moves Is significantly more agile when strafe dribbling

Defending

Name Who has it PlayStyle PlayStyle+ Block A player who is known for performing elastic and overreaching blocks Increased reach when performing blocks and improved ability to make a successful block Even greater reach when performing blocks and improved ability to make a successful block Bruiser A player who is known for winning possession by physical imposition Greater Strength when performing physical tackles Even greater strength when performing physical tackles Intercept A player who is known for performing interceptions and keeping ball possession Increased reach and improved chances of retaining possession of the ball when performing interceptions Even greater reach and improved chances of retaining possession of the ball when performing interceptions Jockey A player who is known for being successful in 1v1 situations Increased max speed of sprint jockey and improved transition speed from jockey to sprint Increased max speed of sprint jockey and greatly improves transition speed from jockey to sprint Slide Tackle A player who is known for often performing slide tackle s grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a slide tackle Greatly improved slide tackle coverage. Also grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a slide tackle Anticipate A player who is known for having a high success rate getting ball possession on tackles with a low fouling rate Improved chance of standing tackle success and grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a standing tackle Significantly improved chances of standing tackle success and grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a standing tackle

Physical

Name Who has it Playstyle Playstyle+ Acrobatic A player who tends to perform acrobatic passes, clearances, and shots Performs volleys with improved accuracy and has access to acrobatic volley animations Performs volleys with significant accuracy and has access to unique acrobatic volley animations Aerial A player who is known for having g a high success rate winning aerial battles in both offense and defense Performs higher jumps and has improved aerial physical presence Performs even higher jumps and has greatly improved aerial physical presence Trivela A player who is known for passing, crossing, and shooting with the outside of the foot Contextually triggers “outside of the foot” passes and shots Contextually triggers “outside of the foot” passes and shots. Reduced error on “outside of the foot” passes Relentless A player who is known for covering a greater area of the field Reduces fatigue loss during play and increases fatigue recovery during half time Greatly reduces the long-term fatigue effects on attributes, reaction time, and defensive awareness. Reduces fatigue loss during play and significantly increase fatigue recovery during half time Quick Step A player who is known to have a quick burst of speed when accelerating on and off the ball Accelerates faster during explosive sprint Accelerates significantly faster during explosive sprint Long Throw A player who is known to throw the ball further than the average player Performs throw-ins with increased power to cover a greater distance Performs throw-ins with more power to cover maximum distance

Goalkeeper

Name General effects PlayStyle PlayStyle+ Far Throw Goalkeepers can target players further away with thrown passes BAG (Be a Goalkeeper) Players will have increased reach and handling closer to the end of a match BAG players will have greatly increased reach and handling closer to the end of the match Footwork Goalkeepers will perform saves with their feet more frequently BAG players will have increased reactions and speed in 1v1 situations BAG players will have greatly increased reactions and speed in 1v1 situations Cross Claimer Goalkeepers will try to intercept a cross if they can get to it slightly before the opponent BAG players will have increased reflexes and reactions during opposing set pieces BAG players will have significantly increased reflexes and reactions during opposing set pieces Rush Out Goalkeeper is more aggressive when coming BAG players will have increased speed when running BAG players will have greatly increased speed when running Far Reach — BAG players are more effective at saving shots from outside the box with increased reach and jumping BAG players are significantly more effective at saving shots from outside the box with greatly increased reach and jumping Quick Reflexes — BAG players have increased reflexes and reactions when saving shots from inside the box BAG players have greatly increased reflexes and reactions when saving shots from inside the box

EA’s new chapter in football sim games begins on September 29, 2023, and for more information on the game, check out our full hub with tons of content for you to check out!