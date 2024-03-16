Diogo Jota reveals cheeky plan to get EA FC 25 stats boost

Football star and EA FC aficionado Diogo Jota has an idea on how to make his virtual character even more powerful in next year’s game.

Liverpool sensation Diogo Jota’s obsession with the FIFA/EA Sports FC is well-known at this point. The Portuguese star’s made the top of the FUT leaderboard on a number of occasions and has even done goal celebrations specifically designed for his virtual character.

Now, Jota has a new goal for upgrading himself off the pitch in the EA FC video game franchise.

However, he’ll have to perform a well-known move on the pitch first.

Jota intends on adding the Elastico to arsenal

During a collaboration livestream with streamer Bateson87, Diogo Jota stated his intention to perform the flip flap move, or otherwise known as the Elastico, when he returns to the pitch. The move is a fake out move to beat a defender, one that involves using the dominant foot and quickly shifting direction, and using the inside of the foot to push the ball to the non-dominant side.

The Elastico, though, is only available to players to have 5-Star Skill Moves in the game.

Jota’s base card in Football Ultimate Team comes with 4-Star Skill Moves, not 5-Star. However, his new Ultimate Birthday card does have the coveted rating. That Ultimate Birthday card, for what it’s worth, went for over 1,000,000 Coins as of March 16 per FUTBIN.

But for the Liverpool sensation, Jota clearly has his mind on future installments of EA FC.

“I need to do this one time when I am playing football again, just to see if I get five stars in the next FIFA!,” Jota stated during the stream.

Jota will have to wait until he returns from an injury, something that coach Jurgen Klopp said should come shortly after the international break.