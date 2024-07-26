GamingEA SPORTS FC

All new PlayStyles and Skill Moves in EA FC 25

EA Sports revealed more of EA FC 25‘s gameplay with a video showcasing a few of the new features coming to the football sim, including some fun Playstyles and Skill Moves.

Apart from the very interesting FC IQ and the fun RUSH features, EA Sports revealed more new content for EA FC 25, including six new PlayStyles for the goalkeeper and four new Skill Moves.

While PlayStyles enhance the players’ unique traits and optimize their adaptability in different match situations, Skill Moves are techniques you can learn and apply freely while you’re on the pitch.

Both significantly impact gameplay, so let’s take a look at all the new PlayStyles and Skill Moves coming to EA FC 25 and what they do.

New PlayStyles in EA FC 25

For EA FC 25, EA Sports created six new PlayStyles, however, they are all made just for the goalkeeper.

PLAYSTYLEGOALKEEPER TYPEGAMEPLAY EFFECT (PLAYSTYLE)GAMEPLAY EFFECT (PLAYSTYLE+)
FootworkFor a goalkeeper known for making difficult saves with their feetPerforms foot saves faster and with extended reachPerforms foot saves more quickly with even greater reach
Rush OutFor a goalkeeper known to often challenge attackers head-on in 1v1 scenariosRush speed is increased and has an improved reaction speed to shots in rushing situationsRush speed is greatly increased and has a faster reaction speed to shots in rushing situations
DeflectorFor a goalkeeper known for having great deflection control to safer spacesPerforms deflection saves into safer areas with increased ball speed controlPerforms deflection saves into safer areas or towards free teammates with greater ball speed control
Cross ClaimerFor a goalkeeper known to often come off the line to deflect high balls from dangerous areasComes out to claim crosses with increased pace, increased awareness of the ball trajectory, and further punch reach with increased powerComes out to claim crosses with greater pace, greater awareness of the ball trajectory, increased punch reach with greater power
Far ReachFor a goalkeeper known for the ability to cover the net and extend their reach to save challenging shotsPerforms diving saves with improved reach and has access to extended reach animationsPerforms diving saves with greater reach and has access to extended reach animations
Far ThrowFor a goalkeeper known for starting counter attacks with long throwsAble to perform throws with increased speed and distanceAble to perform throws with greater speed and distance

New Skill Moves in EA FC 25

As with EA FC 24, EA Sport has added 4 new Skill Moves to the nearly 70 existing ones:

SKILL MOVESTAR REQUIREMENTPS CONTROLLERSXBOX CONTROLERS
Big Feint2 StarHold L2 + Flick RS Left/Right + LS Direction to exitHold LT + Flick RS Left/Right + LS Direction to exit
Stop and Go2 StarHold L2 + RS Back, Forward Hold LT + RS Back, Forward
Step Over Ball4 StarHols L1 + Flick RS Forward, Left/RightHold LB + Flick RS Forward, Left/Right
Toe Drag Stepover5 StarHold L1 + rotate RS Right, Back, Left / rotate RS Left, Back, RightHold LB + rotate RS Right, Back, Left / rotate RS Left, Back, Right

There have also been some other changes in returning Skill Moves and their controllers:

  • New Trickster Fake Shot:
    • PS -> Square/Circle + X + LS Direction
    • Xbox -> X/B + A + LS Direction
  • Skill Moves updated:
    • Drag turn (4 Star) -> Updated animation for better response
    • Drag Back Spin (4 Star) -> Hold L2 + Flick RS Forward, Flick Left/Right or Hold LT + Flick RS Forward, Flick Left/Right
    • Flair Nutmeg (4 Star) -> New 180° animation with Hold L1 + R1 + Flick RS Direction or Hold LB + RB + Flick RS Direction

That’s all you need to know about the new PlayStyles and Skill Moves coming to EA FC 25. Check our release hub to stay up to date with the game, and don’t forget to follow the steps to get a beta code.

