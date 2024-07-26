All new PlayStyles and Skill Moves in EA FC 25

EA Sports revealed more of EA FC 25‘s gameplay with a video showcasing a few of the new features coming to the football sim, including some fun Playstyles and Skill Moves.

Apart from the very interesting FC IQ and the fun RUSH features, EA Sports revealed more new content for EA FC 25, including six new PlayStyles for the goalkeeper and four new Skill Moves.

While PlayStyles enhance the players’ unique traits and optimize their adaptability in different match situations, Skill Moves are techniques you can learn and apply freely while you’re on the pitch.

Article continues after ad

Both significantly impact gameplay, so let’s take a look at all the new PlayStyles and Skill Moves coming to EA FC 25 and what they do.

New PlayStyles in EA FC 25

For EA FC 25, EA Sports created six new PlayStyles, however, they are all made just for the goalkeeper.

PLAYSTYLE GOALKEEPER TYPE GAMEPLAY EFFECT (PLAYSTYLE) GAMEPLAY EFFECT (PLAYSTYLE+) Footwork For a goalkeeper known for making difficult saves with their feet Performs foot saves faster and with extended reach Performs foot saves more quickly with even greater reach Rush Out For a goalkeeper known to often challenge attackers head-on in 1v1 scenarios Rush speed is increased and has an improved reaction speed to shots in rushing situations Rush speed is greatly increased and has a faster reaction speed to shots in rushing situations Deflector For a goalkeeper known for having great deflection control to safer spaces Performs deflection saves into safer areas with increased ball speed control Performs deflection saves into safer areas or towards free teammates with greater ball speed control Cross Claimer For a goalkeeper known to often come off the line to deflect high balls from dangerous areas Comes out to claim crosses with increased pace, increased awareness of the ball trajectory, and further punch reach with increased power Comes out to claim crosses with greater pace, greater awareness of the ball trajectory, increased punch reach with greater power Far Reach For a goalkeeper known for the ability to cover the net and extend their reach to save challenging shots Performs diving saves with improved reach and has access to extended reach animations Performs diving saves with greater reach and has access to extended reach animations Far Throw For a goalkeeper known for starting counter attacks with long throws Able to perform throws with increased speed and distance Able to perform throws with greater speed and distance

New Skill Moves in EA FC 25

As with EA FC 24, EA Sport has added 4 new Skill Moves to the nearly 70 existing ones:

Article continues after ad

SKILL MOVE STAR REQUIREMENT PS CONTROLLERS XBOX CONTROLERS Big Feint 2 Star Hold L2 + Flick RS Left/Right + LS Direction to exit Hold LT + Flick RS Left/Right + LS Direction to exit Stop and Go 2 Star Hold L2 + RS Back, Forward Hold LT + RS Back, Forward Step Over Ball 4 Star Hols L1 + Flick RS Forward, Left/Right Hold LB + Flick RS Forward, Left/Right Toe Drag Stepover 5 Star Hold L1 + rotate RS Right, Back, Left / rotate RS Left, Back, Right Hold LB + rotate RS Right, Back, Left / rotate RS Left, Back, Right

There have also been some other changes in returning Skill Moves and their controllers:

New Trickster Fake Shot: PS -> Square/Circle + X + LS Direction Xbox -> X/B + A + LS Direction

Skill Moves updated: Drag turn (4 Star) -> Updated animation for better response Drag Back Spin (4 Star) -> Hold L2 + Flick RS Forward, Flick Left/Right or Hold LT + Flick RS Forward, Flick Left/Right Flair Nutmeg (4 Star) -> New 180° animation with Hold L1 + R1 + Flick RS Direction or Hold LB + RB + Flick RS Direction



That’s all you need to know about the new PlayStyles and Skill Moves coming to EA FC 25. Check our release hub to stay up to date with the game, and don’t forget to follow the steps to get a beta code.