All Player Role++ players in FC 25 and roles explained

EA FC 25 completely overhauls the way tactics work in Ultimate Team, and you’ll need to track down cards with a Player Role++ if you want to get the most out of your team.

More so than ever before, the new FC IQ system encourages you to find the players that best suit the system you’re trying to use. Every card has a number of Player Roles that they shine in, but only the absolute elite are awarded a Player Role++.

However, finding these players in-game isn’t easy, so we’ve put together a comprehensive list of every Player Role++ in EA FC and the players that have them.

Every Player Role++ player for all positions in FC 25

Goalkeeper

A traditional goalkeeper who stays on their line and focuses on shot-stopping.

Player Club Card Type Gianluigi Buffon Icon Icon Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG Gold Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund Gold Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid Gold Edwin Van der Sar Icon Icon Petr Cech Icon Icon Jerzy Dudek Premier League Hero Chiamaka Nnadozie Paris FC Gold Tim Howard Premier League Hero

Sweeper Keeper

A modern goalkeeper who is able to stop attacks and support build-up play as a passing option.

Player Club Card Type Lev Yahsin Icon Icon Nadine Angerer Icon Icon Iker Casillas Icon Icon Peter Schmeichel Icon Icon Alisson Becker Liverpool Gold Marc Andre ter Stegan Barcelona Gold Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Gold Christiane Endler Gold Ederson Manchester City Gold Jorge Campos MLS Hero

Fullback

A wide defender that will prioritize protecting their own goal, by staying back, holding the defensive line, and offering a passing option to release pressure.

Player Club Position Card Type Bixente Lizarazu Bundesliga LB Hero Ashely Cole Icon LB Icon Ashleigh Neville Spurs LB Gold Carlos Alberto Icon RB Icon Lillian Thuram Icon RB Icon Jules Kounde Barcelona RB Gold

Falseback

A modern evolution of the fullback, this player pushes up the field, adopting a central position when their team has the ball.

Player Club Position Card Type Theo Herandez AC Milan LB TOTW Theo Herandez AC Milan LB Gold David Alaba Real Madrid LB Flashback Phillip Lahm Icon RB Icon Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool RB Gold

Wingback

This player’s versatility and stamina allows them to push upfield to support attacks before returning to their defensive position.

Player Club Position Card Type John Arne Riise Premier League LB Hero Capdevilla LaLiga LB Hero Cafu Icon RB Icon Javier Zanetti Icon RB Icon Gianluca Zambrotta Icon RB Icon Dani Carvajal Real Madrid RB Gold

Attacking Wingback

Though technically a defender, this player will be more concerned with getting forward and offering width to their team’s attacks.

Player Club Position Card Type Roberto Carlos Icon LB Icon Sonia Bompastor Arkema Ligue 1 LB Hero Selma Bacha Lyon LB Gold Fridolina Rolfo Barcelona LB Gold Joao Cancelo Al Hilal LB Gold Maicon Serie A RB Hero Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich RB Gold Alex Scott WSL RB Hero Giulia Gwinn Bayern Munich RB Gold

Defender

A no-nonsense Centre Back who excels at the basics of defending, including maintaining the defensive line.

Player Club Card Type Franco Baresi Icon Icon Bobby Moore Icon Icon Alessandro Nesta Icon Icon Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid Gold Fernando Hierro Icon Icon Rio Ferdinand Icon Icon Marcel Desailly Icon Hero William Saliba Arsenal Gold Ivan Cordoba Serie A Hero Sol Campbell Icon Icon Jonathan Tah Bayer Leverkusen Gold Ledley King Premier League Hero Jamie Carragher Premier League Hero Kadeisha Buchanan Chelsea Gold

Stopper

A ball-winning Centre Back who will step forward from the defensive line to make tackles, intercept passes, and lead the press.

Player Club Card Type Paulo Maldini Icon Icon Lucio Serie A Hero Jurgen Kohler Bundesliga Hero Carlos Puyol Icon Icon Fabio Cannavaro Icon Icon Ruben Dias Manchester City Gold Rafael Marquez LaLiga Hero Ricardo Carvalho Liga Portugal Hero Gabriel Arsenal Gold Laura Georges Arkema Ligue 1 Hero Nemanja Vidic Icon Icon Jaap Stam Premier League Hero Bremer Juventus Gold Gabriel Arsenal Gold

Ball-Playing Defender

A modern Centre Back who is as comfortable playing offside as playing the ball. Capable of moving forward or wider to support build-up play.

Player Club Card Type Mapi Leon Barcelona Gold Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Gold Vincent Kampany Premier League Hero Laurent Blanc Icon Icon Ronald Koeman Icon Icon Javier Mascherano LaLiga Hero Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan Gold Marquinhos PSG Gold

Holding

A pivotal role in modern football, this defence-minded midfielder focuses on guarding their backline during attacks, and covering off against counterattacks, with limited attacking support.

Player Club Position Card Type Declan Rice Arsenal CDM Gold Yaya Toure Premier League CDM Hero Claude Makelele Icon CDM Icon Emmanuel Petit Icon CDM Icon Ramires Premier League CDM Hero Gennaro Gattuso Icon CDM Icon Blaise Matuidi Ligue 1 CDM Hero Michael Essien Icon CDM Icon N’Golo Kante Al Ittihad CDM Gold Palhinha Bayern Munich CDM Gold

Centre-Half

A defensive midfielder who will drop between the Centre Backs while their team is in possession to offer protection against the counterattack.

Player Club Position Card Type Frank Rijkaard Icon CDM Icon

Deep-Lying Playmaker

The key cog to building up play from the back, this defensively positioned midfielder will often be the catalyst for attacks.

Player Club Position Card Type Rodri Manchester City CDM Gold Xabi Alonso Icon CDM Icon Granit Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen CDM Gold Andrea Pirlo Icon CM Icon Tanja Pawollek Frankfurt CM Gold

Box-to-Box

This player operates between the two boxes, operating as neither the last line of defence, nor the final part of the attack, but involved in everything in between.

Player Club Position Card Type Homare Sawa Icon CM Icon Lothar Matthaus Icon CM Icon Julie Foudy Icon CM Icon Patrick Viera Icon CM Icon Bastian Schweinsteiger Icon CM Icon Steven Gerrard Icon CM Icon Claudio Marchisio Serie A CM Hero Frank Lampard Icon CM Icon Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool CM Gold Roy Keane Icon CM Icon Damaris Egurrola Lyon CM Gold

Playmaker

This player tends to be the creative fulcrum of a midfield, given license to roam and create space and opportunities for attacks. They are likely to be out of position if the opposition counters.

Player Club Position Card Type Aitana Bonmati Barcelona CM Gold Camille Abily Icon CM Icon Alexia Putellas Barcelona CM Gold Xavi Icon CM Icon Martin Odegaard Arsenal CM Gold Federico Valverde Real Madrid CM Gold Nadine Kesler Frauen Bundesliga CM Hero Paul Scholes Icon CM Icon Frenkie de Jong Barcelona CM Gold Guti LaLiga CM Hero Juan Veron Icon CM Icon Fara Willians WSL CM Hero Zinedine Zidane Icon CAM Icon Bobby Charlton Icon CAM Icon Zico Icon CAM Icon Jude Bellingham Real Madird CAM Gold Socrates Icon CAM Icon Abedi Pele Ligue 1 CAM Hero Kaka Icon CAM Icon Wesley Sneijder Serie A CAM Hero Michael Laudrup Icon CAM Icon Gheorghe Hagi Icon CAM Icon Juan Roman Riquelme Icon CAM Icon Jari Litmanen Eredievisie CAM Hero Jay-Jay Okocha Premier League CAM Hero Hidetoshi Nakata Serie A CAM Hero Bruno Fernandes Manchester United CAM Hero Rui Costa Serie A CAM Hero Jill Roord Manchester City CAM Gold Thomas Rosicky Premier League CAM Hero Aleksandr Mostovoi LaLiga CAM Hero Mohammed Noor Saudi Pro League CAM Hero

Half-Winger

A midfielder who provides width when their team is in possession, moving along the flanks to offer a wide threat. Particularly effective when one of three central midfielders.

Player Club Position Card Type Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CM Gold Bernardo Silva Manchester City CM Gold Nicolo Barella Inter Milan CM Gold Sara Dabritz Lyon CM Gold Debinha Kansas City Current CAM Gold Marek Hamsik Serie A CAM Hero Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmund CAM Gold Lars Ricken Bundesliga CAM Hero

Winger

A wide midfielder who will always stay wide, hugging the touchline, and offering support on the flanks in all phases of play.

Player Club Position Card Type Harry Kewell Premier League LW Hero John Barnes Icon LW Icon Pavel Nedved Icon LM Icon Mallory Swanson Chicago Red Stars LM Gold Ze Roberto Bundesliga LM Hero Park Ji Sung Premier League LM Hero Luis Figo Icon RW Icon Beth Mead Arsenal RW Gold Adam Traore Fulham RM World Tour David Beckham Icon RM Icon

Wide Midfielder

A midfielder who stays wide to facilitate play, providing passing and defensive support, but rarely ventures forward to attack.

Player Club Position Card Type DaMarcus Beasley MLS LM Hero

Wide Playmaker

A creative outlet positioned out wide, but able to move inside to help create chances to unpick defences.

Player Club Position Card Type David Ginola Ligue 1 LM Hero Franck Ribery Icon LM Icon Robert Pires Icon LM Icon Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen LM Gold Freddie Ljungberg Premier League LM Hero Ronaldinho Icon LW Icon Neymar Jr. Al Hilal LW Gold Stve McManaman Premier League RM Hero Svenja Huth Wolfsburg RM Gold George Best Icon RW Icon Lionel Messi Inter Miami RW TOTW Kadidiatou Diani Lyon RW Gold Lionel Messi Inter Miami RW Gold Joe Cole Premier League RW Hero

Inside Forward

A wide attacker who begins on the wing, but will regularly cut inside onto their preferred foot to shoot or play the final pass. They tend to run in behind the defence.

Player Club Position Card Type Aya Miyama Icon LM Icon Guro Reiten Chelsea LM Gold Eden Hazard Premier League LM Hero Nico Williams Athletic Bilbao LM Gold Freddie Ljungberg Premier League LM Hero Vinicius Jr Real Madrid LW Gold Rivaldo Icon LW Icon Paulo Futre LaLiga LW Hero Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli CAM Gold Rafael Leao AC Milan LW Gold Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit RM TOTW Ludovic Giuly Ligue 1 RM Hero Cole Palmer Chelsea RM Gold Riyad Mahrez Al Ahli RM Gold Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit RM Gold Garrincha Icon RW Icon Caroline Hansen Barcelona RW Gold Jairzinho Icon RW Icon Mo Salah Liverpool RW Gold Phil Foden Manchester City RW Gold Gareth Bale Icon RW Icon Bukayo Saka Arsenal RW Gold Ousamane Dembele PSG RW TOTW Lauren James Chelsea RW Gold Ousmane Dembele PSG RW Gold Saeed Al Owairan Saudi Pro League RW Hero

Shadow Striker

An attack-minded midfielder who plays in the ‘hole’ behind the strikers. Their well-timed runs into the box will result in plenty of goal-scoring opportunities.

Player Club Position Card Type Pele Icon CAM Icon Johan Cruyff Icon CAM Icon Roberto Baggio Icon CAM Icon Alessandro Del Pierro Icon CAM Icon Ruud Gullit Icon CAM Icon Enzo Francescoli Argentina Primera Division CAM Hero Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen CAM Gold Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich CAM Gold Rose Lavelle NJ/NY Gotham CAM Gold Paulo Dybala Roma CAM Gold Gianfranco Zola Icon CAM Icon Dirk Kuyt Eredivisie CAM Hero Landon Donovan MLS CAM Hero Clint Dempsey MLS CAM Hero

Advanced Forward

A versatile attacker who usually stays close to the opposition’s defensive line, but opens themselves up for passes in the build-up, and makes runs in behind for scoring chances.

Player Club Position Card Type Ronaldo Icon ST Icon Mia Hamm Icon ST Icon Ferenc Puskas Icon ST Icon Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid ST Gold Thierry Henry Icon ST Icon Dennis Bergkamp Icon ST Icon Sam Kerr Chelsea ST Gold Harry Kane Bayern Munich ST Gold Raul Icon ST Icon Kenny Dalglish Icon ST Icon Gianluca Vialli Serie A ST Hero Kelly Smith Icon ST Icon Jean-Pierre Papin Ligue 1 ST Hero Huge Sanchez Icon ST Icon Samuel Eto’o Icon ST Icon Hristo Stoichkov Icon ST Icon Carlos Tevez Premier League ST Hero Diego Forlan LaLiga ST Hero Diego Milito Serie A ST Hero Robin van Persie Icon ST Icon Marinette Pichon Icon ST Icon Wayne Rooney Icon ST Icon Andriy Shevchenko Icon ST Icon Patrick Kluivert Icon ST Icon Davor Suker Icon ST Icon Heung-Min Son Spurs ST Gold Sidney Govou Ligue 1 ST Hero Cristiano Ronaldo Al Hilal ST Gold Robbie Keane Premier League ST Hero

Poacher

This player has one objective: to score goals. They stay forward and focus on making runs in behind the defence, hoping to fashion a chance to score.

Player Club Position Card Type Erling Haaland Macnhester City ST POTM Gerd Muller Icon ST Icon Erling Haaland Manchester City ST Gold Marco van Basten Icon ST Icon Gary Lineker Icon ST Icon Emilio Butragueno Icon ST Icon Rudi Voller Bundesliga ST Hero Ruud van Nistelrooy Icon ST Icon Miroslav Klose Icon ST Icon Michael Owen Icon ST Icon Gianluca Vialli Serie A ST Hero Kelly Smith Icon ST Icon Ian Wright Icon ST Icon Ian Rush Icon ST Icon Victor Osimhen Galatasaray ST Gold Fernando Torres Icon ST Icon Dimitar Berbatov Premier League ST Hero Luis Hernandez Icon ST Icon Hernan Crespo Icon ST Icon Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Premier League ST Hero Rachel Daly Aston Villa ST Gold Tim Cahill Premier League ST Hero

False 9

Positioned in the forward line, this player drops deep to dictate play, in the space in front of a defence. This also allows them to contribute towards defensive phases of the game.

Player Club Position Card Type Eusebio Icon ST Icon Lotta Schelin Icon ST Icon Sophia Smith Portland Thorns ST Gold Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST Gold Eric Cantona Icon ST Icon Marie Katoto PSG ST Gold Antoine Griezmann Atletletico Madrid ST Gold Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST Gold Antonio Di Natale Serie A ST Hero Tomas Brolin Serie A ST Hero Karim Benzema Al Ittihad ST TOTW Wlodzimierz Smolarek Bundesliga ST Hero Karim Benzema Al Ittihad ST Gold Nwankwo Kanu Premier League ST Hero

Target Forward

An attacking outlet whose physicality allows them to hold up play, shielding the ball from opponents, and bring others into attacks. They feed on crosses as well as passes to feet.

Player Club Position Card Type Birgit Prinz Icon ST Icon Celia Sasic Frauen Bundesliga ST Hero Didier Drogba Icon ST Icon Fernando Morientes LaLiga ST Icon Alan Shearer Icon ST Icon Mario Gomez Bundesliga ST Hero Khadija Shaw Manchester City ST Gold Peter Crouch Premier League ST Hero

What are Player Roles in EA FC 25?

EA FC 25 Player Roles let you know how well a player is suited to a particular position and instruction. You have the freedom to slot any card you like into your formation, but keeping your eye on how capable they are in each one can improve how your team performs.

Someone with a ‘+’ in a certain Player Role is considered above average, meaning they can play that role better than most of their rivals. But if they have ‘++,’ this means they’re absolutely world class in that position, so you’ll want to make sure you build a squad to fit their strengths.

For example, Kevin de Bruyne is very strong as a regular Playmaker pulling the strings, but he has the Half-Winger Player Role++. So, if you want to get the most out of the Belgian, you’ll need to set up your tactics to allow him to drift out wide and put crosses into the box.

While many players are more than serviceable in multiple roles, you’ll want to fully optimize your team if you plan on taking on the very best, especially in Division Rivals and FUT Champions, where the smallest details can be the difference between winning and losing.