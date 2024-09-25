GamingEA SPORTS FC

All Player Role++ players in FC 25 and roles explained

Nathan Warby
Trent Alexander-Arnold tacking in EA FC 25EA SPORTS

EA FC 25 completely overhauls the way tactics work in Ultimate Team, and you’ll need to track down cards with a Player Role++ if you want to get the most out of your team.

More so than ever before, the new FC IQ system encourages you to find the players that best suit the system you’re trying to use. Every card has a number of Player Roles that they shine in, but only the absolute elite are awarded a Player Role++.

However, finding these players in-game isn’t easy, so we’ve put together a comprehensive list of every Player Role++ in EA FC and the players that have them.

Every Player Role++ player for all positions in FC 25

Goalkeeper

Donnarumma in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

A traditional goalkeeper who stays on their line and focuses on shot-stopping.

PlayerClubCard Type
Gianluigi BuffonIconIcon
Gianluigi DonnarummaPSGGold
Gregor KobelBorussia DortmundGold
Jan OblakAtletico MadridGold
Edwin Van der SarIconIcon
Petr CechIconIcon
Jerzy DudekPremier LeagueHero
Chiamaka NnadozieParis FCGold
Tim HowardPremier LeagueHero

Sweeper Keeper

Ederson in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

A modern goalkeeper who is able to stop attacks and support build-up play as a passing option.

PlayerClubCard Type
Lev YahsinIconIcon
Nadine AngererIconIcon
Iker CasillasIconIcon
Peter SchmeichelIconIcon
Alisson BeckerLiverpoolGold
Marc Andre ter SteganBarcelonaGold
Thibaut CourtoisReal MadridGold
ChristianeEndlerGold
EdersonManchester CityGold
Jorge CamposMLSHero

Fullback

Kounde in in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

A wide defender that will prioritize protecting their own goal, by staying back, holding the defensive line, and offering a passing option to release pressure.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
Bixente LizarazuBundesligaLBHero
Ashely ColeIcon LBIcon
Ashleigh NevilleSpursLBGold
Carlos AlbertoIconRBIcon
Lillian ThuramIconRBIcon
Jules KoundeBarcelonaRBGold

Falseback

Alexander-Arnold in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

A modern evolution of the fullback, this player pushes up the field, adopting a central position when their team has the ball.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
Theo HerandezAC MilanLBTOTW
Theo HerandezAC MilanLBGold
David AlabaReal MadridLBFlashback
Phillip LahmIconRBIcon
Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolRBGold

Wingback

Cafu in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

This player’s versatility and stamina allows them to push upfield to support attacks before returning to their defensive position.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
John Arne RiisePremier LeagueLBHero
CapdevillaLaLigaLBHero
CafuIconRBIcon
Javier ZanettiIconRBIcon
Gianluca ZambrottaIconRBIcon
Dani CarvajalReal MadridRBGold

Attacking Wingback

Rolfe in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Though technically a defender, this player will be more concerned with getting forward and offering width to their team’s attacks.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
Roberto CarlosIconLBIcon
Sonia BompastorArkema Ligue 1LBHero
Selma BachaLyonLBGold
Fridolina RolfoBarcelonaLBGold
Joao CanceloAl HilalLBGold
MaiconSerie ARBHero
Joshua KimmichBayern MunichRBGold
Alex ScottWSLRBHero
Giulia GwinnBayern MunichRBGold

Defender

Carragher in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

A no-nonsense Centre Back who excels at the basics of defending, including maintaining the defensive line.

PlayerClubCard Type
Franco BaresiIconIcon
Bobby MooreIconIcon
Alessandro NestaIconIcon
Antonio RudigerReal MadridGold
Fernando HierroIconIcon
Rio FerdinandIconIcon
Marcel DesaillyIconHero
William SalibaArsenalGold
Ivan CordobaSerie AHero
Sol CampbellIconIcon
Jonathan TahBayer LeverkusenGold
Ledley KingPremier LeagueHero
Jamie CarragherPremier LeagueHero
Kadeisha BuchananChelseaGold

Stopper

MaldiniEA SPORTS / Dexerto

A ball-winning Centre Back who will step forward from the defensive line to make tackles, intercept passes, and lead the press.

PlayerClubCard Type
Paulo MaldiniIconIcon
LucioSerie AHero
Jurgen KohlerBundesligaHero
Carlos PuyolIconIcon
Fabio CannavaroIconIcon
Ruben DiasManchester CityGold
Rafael MarquezLaLigaHero
Ricardo CarvalhoLiga PortugalHero
GabrielArsenalGold
Laura GeorgesArkema Ligue 1Hero
Nemanja VidicIconIcon
Jaap StamPremier LeagueHero
BremerJuventusGold
GabrielArsenalGold

Ball-Playing Defender

van Dijk in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

A modern Centre Back who is as comfortable playing offside as playing the ball. Capable of moving forward or wider to support build-up play.

PlayerClubCard Type
Mapi LeonBarcelonaGold
Virgil van DijkLiverpoolGold
Vincent KampanyPremier LeagueHero
Laurent BlancIconIcon
Ronald KoemanIconIcon
Javier MascheranoLaLigaHero
Alessandro BastoniInter MilanGold
MarquinhosPSGGold

Holding

Declan Rice in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

A pivotal role in modern football, this defence-minded midfielder focuses on guarding their backline during attacks, and covering off against counterattacks, with limited attacking support.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
Declan RiceArsenalCDMGold
Yaya TourePremier LeagueCDMHero
Claude MakeleleIconCDMIcon
Emmanuel PetitIconCDMIcon
RamiresPremier LeagueCDMHero
Gennaro GattusoIconCDMIcon
Blaise MatuidiLigue 1CDMHero
Michael EssienIconCDMIcon
N’Golo KanteAl IttihadCDMGold
PalhinhaBayern MunichCDMGold

Centre-Half

Rijkaard in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

A defensive midfielder who will drop between the Centre Backs while their team is in possession to offer protection against the counterattack.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
Frank RijkaardIconCDMIcon

Deep-Lying Playmaker

Rodri in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

The key cog to building up play from the back, this defensively positioned midfielder will often be the catalyst for attacks.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
RodriManchester CityCDMGold
Xabi AlonsoIcon CDMIcon
Granit XhakaBayer LeverkusenCDMGold
Andrea PirloIconCMIcon
Tanja PawollekFrankfurtCMGold

Box-to-Box

Alexis Mac Allister in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

This player operates between the two boxes, operating as neither the last line of defence, nor the final part of the attack, but involved in everything in between.

Player ClubPositionCard Type
Homare SawaIconCMIcon
Lothar MatthausIconCMIcon
Julie FoudyIconCMIcon
Patrick VieraIconCMIcon
Bastian SchweinsteigerIconCMIcon
Steven GerrardIconCMIcon
Claudio MarchisioSerie ACMHero
Frank LampardIconCMIcon
Alexis Mac AllisterLiverpoolCMGold
Roy KeaneIconCMIcon
Damaris EgurrolaLyonCMGold

Playmaker

Pele in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

This player tends to be the creative fulcrum of a midfield, given license to roam and create space and opportunities for attacks. They are likely to be out of position if the opposition counters.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
Aitana BonmatiBarcelonaCMGold
Camille AbilyIconCMIcon
Alexia PutellasBarcelonaCMGold
XaviIconCMIcon
Martin OdegaardArsenalCMGold
Federico ValverdeReal MadridCMGold
Nadine KeslerFrauen BundesligaCMHero
Paul ScholesIconCMIcon
Frenkie de JongBarcelonaCMGold
GutiLaLigaCMHero
Juan VeronIconCMIcon
Fara WilliansWSLCMHero
Zinedine ZidaneIconCAMIcon
Bobby CharltonIconCAMIcon
ZicoIconCAMIcon
Jude BellinghamReal MadirdCAMGold
SocratesIconCAMIcon
Abedi PeleLigue 1CAMHero
KakaIconCAMIcon
Wesley SneijderSerie ACAMHero
Michael LaudrupIconCAMIcon
Gheorghe HagiIconCAMIcon
Juan Roman RiquelmeIconCAMIcon
Jari LitmanenEredievisie CAM Hero
Jay-Jay OkochaPremier LeagueCAMHero
Hidetoshi NakataSerie ACAMHero
Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedCAMHero
Rui CostaSerie ACAMHero
Jill RoordManchester CityCAMGold
Thomas RosickyPremier LeagueCAMHero
Aleksandr MostovoiLaLigaCAMHero
Mohammed NoorSaudi Pro LeagueCAMHero

Half-Winger

Bernardo Silva in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

A midfielder who provides width when their team is in possession, moving along the flanks to offer a wide threat. Particularly effective when one of three central midfielders.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
Kevin De BruyneManchester CityCMGold
Bernardo SilvaManchester CityCMGold
Nicolo BarellaInter MilanCMGold
Sara DabritzLyonCMGold
DebinhaKansas City CurrentCAMGold
Marek HamsikSerie ACAMHero
Julian BrandtBorussia DortmundCAMGold
Lars RickenBundesligaCAMHero

Winger

Beth Mead in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

A wide midfielder who will always stay wide, hugging the touchline, and offering support on the flanks in all phases of play.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
Harry KewellPremier LeagueLWHero
John BarnesIconLWIcon
Pavel NedvedIconLMIcon
Mallory SwansonChicago Red StarsLMGold
Ze RobertoBundesligaLMHero
Park Ji SungPremier LeagueLMHero
Luis FigoIconRWIcon
Beth MeadArsenalRWGold
Adam TraoreFulhamRMWorld Tour
David BeckhamIconRMIcon

Wide Midfielder

Beasley in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

A midfielder who stays wide to facilitate play, providing passing and defensive support, but rarely ventures forward to attack.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
DaMarcus BeasleyMLSLMHero

Wide Playmaker

Messi in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

A creative outlet positioned out wide, but able to move inside to help create chances to unpick defences.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
David GinolaLigue 1LMHero
Franck RiberyIconLMIcon
Robert PiresIconLMIcon
GrimaldoBayer LeverkusenLMGold
Freddie LjungbergPremier LeagueLMHero
RonaldinhoIconLWIcon
Neymar Jr. Al HilalLWGold
Stve McManamanPremier LeagueRMHero
Svenja HuthWolfsburgRMGold
George BestIconRWIcon
Lionel MessiInter MiamiRWTOTW
Kadidiatou DianiLyonRWGold
Lionel MessiInter MiamiRWGold
Joe ColePremier LeagueRWHero

Inside Forward

Vinicius Jr in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

A wide attacker who begins on the wing, but will regularly cut inside onto their preferred foot to shoot or play the final pass. They tend to run in behind the defence.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
Aya MiyamaIconLMIcon
Guro ReitenChelseaLMGold
Eden HazardPremier LeagueLMHero
Nico WilliamsAthletic BilbaoLMGold
Freddie LjungbergPremier LeagueLMHero
Vinicius JrReal MadridLWGold
RivaldoIconLWIcon
Paulo FutreLaLigaLWHero
Khvicha KvaratskheliaNapoliCAMGold
Rafael LeaoAC MilanLWGold
Trinity RodmanWashington SpiritRMTOTW
Ludovic GiulyLigue 1RMHero
Cole PalmerChelseaRMGold
Riyad MahrezAl AhliRMGold
Trinity RodmanWashington SpiritRMGold
GarrinchaIconRWIcon
Caroline HansenBarcelonaRWGold
JairzinhoIconRWIcon
Mo SalahLiverpoolRWGold
Phil FodenManchester CityRWGold
Gareth BaleIconRWIcon
Bukayo SakaArsenalRWGold
Ousamane DembelePSGRWTOTW
Lauren JamesChelseaRWGold
Ousmane DembelePSGRWGold
Saeed Al OwairanSaudi Pro LeagueRWHero

Shadow Striker

Musiala in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

An attack-minded midfielder who plays in the ‘hole’ behind the strikers. Their well-timed runs into the box will result in plenty of goal-scoring opportunities.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
PeleIconCAMIcon
Johan CruyffIconCAMIcon
Roberto BaggioIconCAMIcon
Alessandro Del PierroIconCAMIcon
Ruud GullitIconCAMIcon
Enzo FrancescoliArgentina Primera DivisionCAMHero
Florian WirtzBayer LeverkusenCAMGold
Jamal MusialaBayern MunichCAMGold
Rose LavelleNJ/NY GothamCAMGold
Paulo DybalaRomaCAMGold
Gianfranco ZolaIconCAMIcon
Dirk KuytEredivisieCAMHero
Landon DonovanMLSCAMHero
Clint DempseyMLSCAMHero

Advanced Forward

Diego Forlan in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

A versatile attacker who usually stays close to the opposition’s defensive line, but opens themselves up for passes in the build-up, and makes runs in behind for scoring chances.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
Ronaldo IconSTIcon
Mia HammIconSTIcon
Ferenc PuskasIconSTIcon
Kylian MbappeReal MadridSTGold
Thierry HenryIconSTIcon
Dennis BergkampIconSTIcon
Sam KerrChelseaSTGold
Harry KaneBayern MunichSTGold
RaulIconSTIcon
Kenny DalglishIconSTIcon
Gianluca VialliSerie ASTHero
Kelly SmithIconSTIcon
Jean-Pierre PapinLigue 1STHero
Huge SanchezIconSTIcon
Samuel Eto’oIconSTIcon
Hristo StoichkovIconSTIcon
Carlos TevezPremier LeagueSTHero
Diego ForlanLaLigaSTHero
Diego MilitoSerie ASTHero
Robin van PersieIconSTIcon
Marinette PichonIconSTIcon
Wayne RooneyIconSTIcon
Andriy ShevchenkoIconSTIcon
Patrick KluivertIconSTIcon
Davor SukerIconSTIcon
Heung-Min SonSpursSTGold
Sidney GovouLigue 1STHero
Cristiano RonaldoAl HilalSTGold
Robbie KeanePremier LeagueSTHero

Poacher

Erling Haaland in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

This player has one objective: to score goals. They stay forward and focus on making runs in behind the defence, hoping to fashion a chance to score.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
Erling HaalandMacnhester CitySTPOTM
Gerd MullerIconSTIcon
Erling HaalandManchester CitySTGold
Marco van BastenIconSTIcon
Gary LinekerIconSTIcon
Emilio ButraguenoIconSTIcon
Rudi VollerBundesligaSTHero
Ruud van NistelrooyIconSTIcon
Miroslav KloseIconSTIcon
Michael OwenIconSTIcon
Gianluca VialliSerie ASTHero
Kelly SmithIconSTIcon
Ian WrightIconSTIcon
Ian RushIconSTIcon
Victor OsimhenGalatasaraySTGold
Fernando TorresIconSTIcon
Dimitar BerbatovPremier LeagueSTHero
Luis HernandezIconSTIcon
Hernan CrespoIconSTIcon
Ole Gunnar SolskjaerPremier LeagueSTHero
Rachel DalyAston VillaSTGold
Tim CahillPremier LeagueSTHero

False 9

Sophia Smith in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Positioned in the forward line, this player drops deep to dictate play, in the space in front of a defence. This also allows them to contribute towards defensive phases of the game.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
EusebioIconSTIcon
Lotta SchelinIconSTIcon
Sophia SmithPortland ThornsSTGold
Lautaro MartinezInter MilanSTGold
Eric CantonaIconSTIcon
Marie KatotoPSGSTGold
Antoine GriezmannAtletletico MadridSTGold
Robert LewandowskiBarcelonaSTGold
Antonio Di NataleSerie ASTHero
Tomas BrolinSerie ASTHero
Karim BenzemaAl IttihadSTTOTW
Wlodzimierz SmolarekBundesligaSTHero
Karim BenzemaAl IttihadSTGold
Nwankwo KanuPremier LeagueSTHero

Target Forward

Peter Crouch in EA FC 25EA SPORTS / Dexerto

An attacking outlet whose physicality allows them to hold up play, shielding the ball from opponents, and bring others into attacks. They feed on crosses as well as passes to feet.

PlayerClubPositionCard Type
Birgit PrinzIconSTIcon
Celia SasicFrauen Bundesliga STHero
Didier DrogbaIconSTIcon
Fernando MorientesLaLigaSTIcon
Alan ShearerIconSTIcon
Mario GomezBundesligaSTHero
Khadija ShawManchester CitySTGold
Peter CrouchPremier LeagueSTHero

What are Player Roles in EA FC 25?

EA FC 25 Player Roles let you know how well a player is suited to a particular position and instruction. You have the freedom to slot any card you like into your formation, but keeping your eye on how capable they are in each one can improve how your team performs.

Someone with a ‘+’ in a certain Player Role is considered above average, meaning they can play that role better than most of their rivals. But if they have ‘++,’ this means they’re absolutely world class in that position, so you’ll want to make sure you build a squad to fit their strengths.

For example, Kevin de Bruyne is very strong as a regular Playmaker pulling the strings, but he has the Half-Winger Player Role++. So, if you want to get the most out of the Belgian, you’ll need to set up your tactics to allow him to drift out wide and put crosses into the box.

While many players are more than serviceable in multiple roles, you’ll want to fully optimize your team if you plan on taking on the very best, especially in Division Rivals and FUT Champions, where the smallest details can be the difference between winning and losing.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.