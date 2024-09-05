EA FC 25: Top 20 highest transfer budgets in Career Mode

Europe’s most prominent soccer clubs spend outrageous sums of money every transfer window to secure the best talent in the world, resulting in massive transfer budgets for EA FC 25 Career Mode.

In EA FC 25 Career Mode, players can choose one of two routes. One can either embrace the challenge of managing a prestigious club or take a low-profile team and transform it into a juggernaut.

The latter route, should one do it successfully, includes signing the world’s best young players on cheap contracts and developing them into stars, and taking advantage of the robust loan and contract expiry market. But with elite organizations, this is not as important. This is because the world’s best have significantly larger budgets to work with.

Article continues after ad

If you want to decide to go the superpower route, let’s take a look at which clubs have the largest transfer budget to spend on new players.

Article continues after ad

Biggest transfer budgets in FC 25

Here is a list of the top 20 transfer budgets in FC 25. We won’t know official budgets until launch day, but we used fifauteam to predict which clubs will have the most money in their wallets.

Club Transfer Budget Manchester United $273 million Paris Saint-Germain $265 million Manchester City $238 million Real Madrid $200 million Liverpool $165 million Cheslea $158 million Juventus $144 million AC Milan $142 million FC Barcelona $135 million Arsenal $126 million Bayern Munich $117 million Tottenham $106 million Newcastle $96 million Napoli $93 million RB Leipzig $88 million Inter Milan $80 million Atletico Madrid $80 million Aston Villa $68 million Borussia Dortmund $65 million Bayer Leverkusen $65 million

Manchester United leads the pack with a war chest of over $270 million. This past summer, United reinforced its backline by bringing in center backs Matthijs De Ligt and Lenny Yoro for over $115 million and spent around $100 million on a new striker Joshua Zirkzee and center midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Article continues after ad

With plenty of money left in reserves players who manage United will be able to dip back in for more transfers in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain has a massive hole left behind in the absence of superstar Kylian Mbape who departed for Real Madrid. PSG only made a few signings of young talents such as Desire Doue and Joao Neves, so the club still has loads of money to burn.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

Chelsea’s transfer business continues to confound fans. The club spent over a whopping $250 million but also brought in well over $200 million by selling players. Even if the team doesn’t need any more reinforcements, the option is there to spend more.

Article continues after ad

Despite winning the Bundesliga last season, Bayer Leverkusen comes in at 20th place for transfer budget size. Going back to back with Xabi Alonso’s squad will be difficult but fun for players who want a challenge.

For more on EA FC 25, check out our guide on the game’s best stadiums.