EA FC 25: Top 20 highest transfer budgets in Career Mode

EA FC 25: Top 20 highest transfer budgets in Career ModeEA Sports
Europe’s most prominent soccer clubs spend outrageous sums of money every transfer window to secure the best talent in the world, resulting in massive transfer budgets for EA FC 25 Career Mode.
In EA FC 25 Career Mode, players can choose one of two routes. One can either embrace the challenge of managing a prestigious club or take a low-profile team and transform it into a juggernaut.
The latter route, should one do it successfully, includes signing the world’s best young players on cheap contracts and developing them into stars, and taking advantage of the robust loan and contract expiry market. But with elite organizations, this is not as important. This is because the world’s best have significantly larger budgets to work with.
If you want to decide to go the superpower route, let’s take a look at which clubs have the largest transfer budget to spend on new players.
Biggest transfer budgets in FC 25
Here is a list of the top 20 transfer budgets in FC 25. We won’t know official budgets until launch day, but we used fifauteam to predict which clubs will have the most money in their wallets.
|Club
|Transfer Budget
|Manchester United
|$273 million
|Paris Saint-Germain
|$265 million
|Manchester City
|$238 million
|Real Madrid
|$200 million
|Liverpool
|$165 million
|Cheslea
|$158 million
|Juventus
|$144 million
|AC Milan
|$142 million
|FC Barcelona
|$135 million
|Arsenal
|$126 million
|Bayern Munich
|$117 million
|Tottenham
|$106 million
|Newcastle
|$96 million
|Napoli
|$93 million
|RB Leipzig
|$88 million
|Inter Milan
|$80 million
|Atletico Madrid
|$80 million
|Aston Villa
|$68 million
|Borussia Dortmund
|$65 million
|Bayer Leverkusen
|$65 million
Manchester United leads the pack with a war chest of over $270 million. This past summer, United reinforced its backline by bringing in center backs Matthijs De Ligt and Lenny Yoro for over $115 million and spent around $100 million on a new striker Joshua Zirkzee and center midfielder Manuel Ugarte.
With plenty of money left in reserves players who manage United will be able to dip back in for more transfers in the January transfer window.
Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain has a massive hole left behind in the absence of superstar Kylian Mbape who departed for Real Madrid. PSG only made a few signings of young talents such as Desire Doue and Joao Neves, so the club still has loads of money to burn.
Chelsea’s transfer business continues to confound fans. The club spent over a whopping $250 million but also brought in well over $200 million by selling players. Even if the team doesn’t need any more reinforcements, the option is there to spend more.
Despite winning the Bundesliga last season, Bayer Leverkusen comes in at 20th place for transfer budget size. Going back to back with Xabi Alonso’s squad will be difficult but fun for players who want a challenge.
For more on EA FC 25, check out our guide on the game’s best stadiums.