Top 20 Highest Earning Dota 2 Pro Players – Updated September 23, 2019

Dota 2 is one of the most popular esports around and as such, players have received a staggering amount of money from competing in various tournaments over the years.

The top players from every esport have certainly received their fair share of large prize pools, but all of those pale in comparison to the prize pools seen in Dota 2. Nearly $220 million has been doled out to players over the years, with the next most lucrative title being Counter-Strike: Global Offensive which, though certainly nothing to sniff at, pales in comparison to Dota at $82 million.

Dota 2’s annual world championship, The International, has boasted a multi-million prize pool for years, but TI9 in Shanghai featured the largest prize pool not only for a Dota event, but for any esports tournament – $34,330,068, topping the $30 million that Epic Games offered for the Fortnite World Cup in the same year and exceeding The International’s previous record by nearly $9 million.

It follows, then, that the players who win these events are the highest earning players in all of esports.

In fact, the top five highest-earning Dota 2 players – Johan ‘N0tail’ Sundstein, Jesse ‘JerAx‘ Vainikka, Anathan ‘ana’ Pham, Sébastien ‘Ceb’ Debs, and Topias ‘Topson’ Taavitsainen – are all OG players.

Of course it helps that OG were able to win back-to-back championships at the International 8 and 9, which had the largest prize pools in Dota history.

With the historic back-to-back wins locked up, this OG team has cemented themselves at the top of the earnings list for Dota 2 players, pushing Team Liquid completely out of the top five.

Liquid’s roster of Kuro ‘KuroKy’ Takhasomi, Amer ‘Miracle-‘ Al-Barkawi, Ivan ‘MinD_ContRoL’ Ivanov, Lasse ‘MATUMBAMAN’ Urpalainen, and Maroun ‘GH’ Merhej all managed to crack into the top 10 on the back of their win at the International 2017 – but it’s OG who are clearly the top dogs now.

One player stands over $400,000 ahead of the rest of the pack, though, and that’s OG’s team captain N0tail with a whopping $6,881,440.18 in earnings.

With the International 2019 in the books, it’ll be nearly another year before players get another shot at the life-changing sums offered by that single event, but there’s still plenty on offer over the coming season. At least four Majors will offer $1 million apiece prior to the 10th International, with a variety of other tournaments also contributing hundreds of thousands to Dota 2’s available prize money for 2020.

The top 20 highest earning Dota 2 pros as of January 3, 2020 according to esportsearnings.com, can be found below.

Top 20 Highest Earning Dota 2 Pro Players – Updated September 23, 2019