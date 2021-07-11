Who has qualified for Dota 2 The International 10? Teams, format, location

The latest iteration of Dota 2’s premium tournament, The International 10, is locked in and ready to go almost a year after it was supposed to. Let’s take a look at who qualified, when and where it’s happening, and more.

The International 10 is more than just the final tournament of the Dota Pro Circuit 2021. It’s also the tenth iteration of the annual tournament organized by Valve and one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious esports events.

18 of the best Dota 2 teams in the world, 12 of which qualified through the Dota Pro Circuit, and six who earned a place through Regional Qualifiers, will put it all on the line for a chance to win their share of the $40,018,195 prize pool – the biggest in esports history.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including who qualified, when and where it’s happening, and more.

Dota 2 The International 10 details: dates, format, location

After almost a year of uncertainty and delays, the location and dates for The International 10 has finally been confirmed. It will take place at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania, between October 7 and October 17, 2021.

As always, it will be divided into three stages: the group stage, followed by the main stage, and of course, the grand finals. They will happen on the following dates:

Group Stage: October 7 – 10

October 7 – 10 Main Stage: October 12 – 16

October 12 – 16 Grand Finals: October 17

The format and schedule haven’t been announced, but we’ll update this article with more information once it’s available.

All teams qualified for Dota 2 The International 10

The Dota Pro Circuit 2021 wrapped up with the conclusion of the WePlay Animajor in June 2021.

But although the top 12 teams in the season qualified for The International 10 then and there, many other teams still had to slog it out in the Regional Qualifiers for a chance to fill the remaining six spots.

Those matches wrapped up on July 10, which means the 18 teams competing in The International 10 have been locked in.

Team Region Players Alliance West Europe Nikobaby

LIMMP

s4

Handsken

fng beastcoast North America K1

Chris Luck

Wisper

Scofield

Stinger Elephant China Eurus

Somnus丶M

Yang

fy

Super Evil Geniuses North America Arteezy

Abed

iceiceice

Cr1t-

Fly Fnatic SEA Raven

ChYuan

Deth

Jabz

DJ Invictus Gaming China flyfly

Emo

JT-

Kaka

Oli OG West Europe SumaiL

Topson

Ceb

Saksa

N0tail PSG.LGD China Ame

NothingToSay

Faith_bian

XinQ

y` Quincy Crew North America YawaR

Quinn

Lelis

MSS

SVG SG e-sports South America Costabile

4dr

Tavo

thiolicor

KJ T1 SEA 23savage

Karl

Kuku

Xepher

Whitemon Team Aster China Monet

White丶Album_白学家

Xxs

Borax

LaNm Team Secret West Europe MATUMBAMAN

Nisha

zai

YapzOr

Puppey Team Spirit East Europe Yatoro

TORONTOTOKYO

Collapse

Miroslaw

Miposhka Thunder Predator SEA Mnz

Leostyle-

Frank

MoOz

Mjz Undying North America Timado

Bryle

SabeRLight-

Moonmeander

Dubu Vici Gaming China poyoyo

Ori

old eLeVeN

Pyw

Dy Virtus.pro East Europe Nightfall

gpk

DM

Save-

Kingslayer

Dota Pro Circuit Standings

As mentioned above, the top 12 teams in the Dota Pro Circuit automatically qualified for The International 10.

However, their rankings also provide an insight into which teams have been the most consistent and dominant throughout the season, which could mean something once the event kicks off.

Advertisement

Ranking Team DPC Points 1 Evil Geniuses 1700 2 PSG.LGD 1300 3 Virtus.pro 1200 4 Quincy Crew 1100 5 Invictus Gaming 1100 6 T1 1070 7 Vici Gaming 950 8 Team Secret 950 9 Team Aster 800 10 Alliance 800 11 beastcoast 800 12 Thunder Predator 800

With more than $40 million on the line, as well as the Aegis of Champions, it’s set to be an unforgettable event for teams, players, and fans from all around the world.

Will the tournament favorites, PSG.LGD, bring the grand prize back home to China for the first time since 2016, or will OG go on to win it for the third time despite having another mediocre season? We’ll have to wait and see.