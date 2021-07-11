Who has qualified for Dota 2 The International 10? Teams, format, location

The latest iteration of Dota 2’s premium tournament, The International 10, is locked in and ready to go almost a year after it was supposed to. Let’s take a look at who qualified, when and where it’s happening, and more.
The International 10 is more than just the final tournament of the Dota Pro Circuit 2021. It’s also the tenth iteration of the annual tournament organized by Valve and one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious esports events.
18 of the best Dota 2 teams in the world, 12 of which qualified through the Dota Pro Circuit, and six who earned a place through Regional Qualifiers, will put it all on the line for a chance to win their share of the $40,018,195 prize pool – the biggest in esports history.
Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including who qualified, when and where it’s happening, and more.
Dota 2 The International 10 details: dates, format, location
After almost a year of uncertainty and delays, the location and dates for The International 10 has finally been confirmed. It will take place at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania, between October 7 and October 17, 2021.
As always, it will be divided into three stages: the group stage, followed by the main stage, and of course, the grand finals. They will happen on the following dates:
- Group Stage: October 7 – 10
- Main Stage: October 12 – 16
- Grand Finals: October 17
The format and schedule haven’t been announced, but we’ll update this article with more information once it’s available.
All teams qualified for Dota 2 The International 10
The Dota Pro Circuit 2021 wrapped up with the conclusion of the WePlay Animajor in June 2021.
But although the top 12 teams in the season qualified for The International 10 then and there, many other teams still had to slog it out in the Regional Qualifiers for a chance to fill the remaining six spots.
Those matches wrapped up on July 10, which means the 18 teams competing in The International 10 have been locked in.
|Team
|Region
|Players
|Alliance
|West Europe
|Nikobaby
LIMMP
s4
Handsken
fng
|beastcoast
|North America
| K1
Chris Luck
Wisper
Scofield
Stinger
|Elephant
|China
|Eurus
Somnus丶M
Yang
fy
Super
|Evil Geniuses
|North America
|Arteezy
Abed
iceiceice
Cr1t-
Fly
|Fnatic
|SEA
|Raven
ChYuan
Deth
Jabz
DJ
|Invictus Gaming
|China
|flyfly
Emo
JT-
Kaka
Oli
|OG
|West Europe
|SumaiL
Topson
Ceb
Saksa
N0tail
|PSG.LGD
|China
|Ame
NothingToSay
Faith_bian
XinQ
y`
|Quincy Crew
|North America
|YawaR
Quinn
Lelis
MSS
SVG
|SG e-sports
|South America
|Costabile
4dr
Tavo
thiolicor
KJ
|T1
|SEA
|23savage
Karl
Kuku
Xepher
Whitemon
|Team Aster
|China
|Monet
White丶Album_白学家
Xxs
Borax
LaNm
|Team Secret
|West Europe
|MATUMBAMAN
Nisha
zai
YapzOr
Puppey
|Team Spirit
|East Europe
|Yatoro
TORONTOTOKYO
Collapse
Miroslaw
Miposhka
|Thunder Predator
|SEA
|Mnz
Leostyle-
Frank
MoOz
Mjz
|Undying
|North America
|Timado
Bryle
SabeRLight-
Moonmeander
Dubu
|Vici Gaming
|China
|poyoyo
Ori
old eLeVeN
Pyw
Dy
|Virtus.pro
|East Europe
|Nightfall
gpk
DM
Save-
Kingslayer
Dota Pro Circuit Standings
As mentioned above, the top 12 teams in the Dota Pro Circuit automatically qualified for The International 10.
However, their rankings also provide an insight into which teams have been the most consistent and dominant throughout the season, which could mean something once the event kicks off.
|Ranking
|Team
|DPC Points
|1
|Evil Geniuses
|1700
|2
|PSG.LGD
|1300
|3
|Virtus.pro
|1200
|4
|Quincy Crew
|1100
|5
|Invictus Gaming
|1100
|6
|T1
|1070
|7
|Vici Gaming
|950
|8
|Team Secret
|950
|9
|Team Aster
|800
|10
|Alliance
|800
|11
|beastcoast
|800
|12
|Thunder Predator
|800
With more than $40 million on the line, as well as the Aegis of Champions, it’s set to be an unforgettable event for teams, players, and fans from all around the world.
Will the tournament favorites, PSG.LGD, bring the grand prize back home to China for the first time since 2016, or will OG go on to win it for the third time despite having another mediocre season? We’ll have to wait and see.