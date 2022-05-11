How to watch Dota 2 Stockholm Major 2022: Stream, schedule, teams

After a break from the path to The International, the Dota Pro Circuit is back with the Stockholm Major 2022, which will see 14 teams battle it out for coveted DPC points. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Stockholm Major, initially supposed to be the second DPC Lan tournament of the season, will actually be the first official Major of the 2021-22 season leading up to The International.

The initial Major of the season was earlier canceled out due to the ongoing global health crisis and replaced with regional finals to distribute DPC points among the top-performing teams. However, for the first time since The International 10, official DPC Lans are back with the Stockholm Major.

Here’s everything you need to need to know about the upcoming Dota 2 competition featuring 14 of the strongest teams from across the globe.

Contents

Stockholm Major 2022: live stream

The Stockholm Major 2022 will be streamed live on the ESL_DOTA2 Twitch channel, which we have embedded below.

Don’t worry in case you miss a game — you can always catch up with VODs on YouTube.

Stockholm Major 2022: schedule & format

The Stockholm Major will be played in two separate rounds, the group stage, and the playoffs. While 14 teams will battle it out during the group stage from May 12 to May 15, only 12 will progress into the playoffs that begin on May 16th and will run through May 22nd.

The group stage will feature two groups comprising seven teams each. Every team will play against the other six teams in their group in a single round-robin best-of-two series.

Following the group stage, the top four placed teams from each group will be placed in the upper bracket of the playoffs while the fifth and sixth-placed teams will be placed in the lower bracket. However, teams that finish at the bottom of the group will be eliminated before even making it onto the main stage.

Stockholm Major 2022: teams

As already mentioned, a total of 14 teams from across the globe have made their way over to Stockholm for the Dota 2 Major. While most of the teams qualified through their regional DPC Leagues, teams from Eastern Europe, BetBoom Team, Team Spirit, and Mind Games found themselves earning a spot through the EEU-exclusive regional qualifiers.

Having said that, the Stockholm Major will bear witness to some of the greatest Dota 2 talents coming together under one roof to showcase their talents. Additionally, the massive 3,530 DPC Points up for grabs makes it even more lucrative for the teams’ journey to The International.

Team Region Players OG Western Europe Yuragi, bzm, ATF, Taiga, Ceb Gaimin Gladiators Western Europe dyrachYO, BOOM, Ace, tOfu, Seleri Team Liquid Western Europe MATUMBAMAN, miCKe, zai, Boxi, iNSaNiA Tundra Esports Western Europe Skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, Sneyking BetBoom Team Eastern Europe Daxak, Larl, Noticed, Forcemajor, SoNNeikO Team Spirit Eastern Europe Yatoro, TORONTOTOKYO, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka Mind Games Eastern Europe Dinozavrik, Ainkrad, Petushara, Astral, Dukalis Fnatic Southeast Asia Raven, Armel, Jabz, DJ, Jaunuel BOOM Esports Southeast Asia JaCkky, Yopaj, Fbz, TIMS, skem T1 Southeast Asia Gabbi, Karl, Kuku, Xepher, Whitemon Evil Geniuses North America Arteezy, Abed, Nightfall, Crit-, JerAx Team SOLOMID North America Timado, Bryle, SabeRLight-, MoonMeander, DuBu Thunder Awaken South America Pakazs, DarkMago, Sacred, Matthew, Pandaboo beastcoast South America K1, Chris Luck, Wisper, Scofield, Stinger

Thunder Awaken South America Pakazs, DarkMago, Sacred, Matthew, Pandaboo beastcoast South America K1, Chris Luck, Wisper, Scofield, Stinger