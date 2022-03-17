PGL Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022: Schedule, prize pool, & more

North American Dota 2 fans are in for a treat as the 2022 PGL Arlington Major brings back the highest-level of LAN competitions to the region. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the third Major of the 2021-22 Season.

Since OG lifted the trophy at Boston Major in 2016, North American Dota 2 fans have been left waiting for a taste of top-tier action. Thankfully, the long wait is finally over. PGL has confirmed that the third and final Major before The International 11 will be held in Arlington, Texas.

The Arlington Major will be the final stop for teams to collect DPC points before Regional Qualifiers for TI 11 begin. This means that most teams participating in the tournament will be vying to collect a huge chunk of DPC points to secure their TI qualification. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything that there is to know about the game‘s upcoming Major.

PGL Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022: Schedule

PGL, the official organizers for the Arlington Major 2022, has confirmed the official dates for the tournament. The Major will begin on August 4, 2022, and will run until the Grand Finals on August 14, 2022.

This schedule also goes to confirm previous theories about The International being held in October or later. However, we will have to wait for Valve’s official announcements to figure out the exact dates for DOTA 2’s ultimate annual championship.

PGL Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022: Prize pool

The upcoming Dota 2 major in Arlington will feature a prize pool of $500,000. However, the main attraction of this tournament for the participating teams will definitely be the available DPC points. The points division, as well as the prize pool distribution according to placement in the tournament, is listed below:

Position Points Received Prize Money Received 1 600 $200,000 2 550 $100,000 3 500 $75,000 4 450 $50,000 5-6 400 $25,000 7-8 300 $12,500 9-18 0 $0

PGL Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022: Venue

Top-tier Dota 2 esports is making a return to North America on LAN format after a very long time. Needless to say, the organizers are expecting huge support from local fans and followers alike. The Major will be held at the Esports Stadium Arlington, the largest dedicated esports facility in North America.

Being the last shot for various teams to qualify for The International, you can expect some jaw-dropping and heart-stopping performances from the PGL Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022.

So there you have it, that’s all the information available for the third and last Major of the 2021-2022 DPC Season. We will make sure to update this page when more details are revealed by the organizers, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back for regular updates.