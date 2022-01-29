Dota 2 hero tier list: Best meta picks in every position

If you’re trying to figure out which Dota 2 heroes you should be playing right now in the current meta, we’ve got you covered with some great recommendations for every position in this guide.

Dota 2 is a complex game with many heroes — 122 to be exact. Not only do they have different skills from each other, but they can also be itemized in different ways, making them suitable for multiple roles in different scenarios.

What’s more, the meta is always changing. For those unfamiliar with the term, it refers to trends shaped by patches and professional players that ultimately become the optimal way to play the game. This includes what heroes to pick and how to itemize them.

Naturally, that means it’s important for Dota 2 players to know what heroes are currently strong in the meta, and why. To make that process easier for you, we’ve come up with a list of the best Dota 2 heroes in the current meta.

Dota 2 hero tier list: Best characters in each role

Position 1 (Safe) Position 2 (Mid) Position 3 (Offlane) Position 4 (Soft Support) Position 5 (Hard Support) Ursa Tinker Lycan Nyx Assassin Ogre Magi Lifestealer Templar Assassin Death Prophet Mirana Bane Medusa Puck Beastmaster Weaver Treant Protector

Best Dota 2 heroes to use in every position

Position 1 (Carry)

Ursa

Ursa is a simple hero, but an effective one — especially in the current meta. Fury Swipes allows him to deal ample amounts of damage in quick succession, especially when used with successive Overpower casts and a Blink Dagger.

Earthshock also gives him some maneuverability and a slow, while his ultimate, Enrage, removes all existing debuffs and provides a significant increase in damage reduction and status resistance, making him a nightmare to deal with when active.

Lifestealer

Lifestealer is another simple carry hero that is strong in the meta right now. Feast allows him to deal extra damage and heal a portion of his health with each strike. Ghoul Frenzy increases his attack speed and also causes his attacks to also slow enemies.

Rage also causes him to become Spell Immune and gain increased movement speed, making it the perfect tool to escape with well-timed use of a teleport scroll or to simply run down a foe in the heat of battle.

His craftiest ability, Infest, causes him to infest a target unit (either a creep or an ally) and become undetectable. It also heals a portion of health every second while inside and can be used to explode – dealing damage to nearby enemies.

Medusa

Medusa is one of the strongest late-game carries in the game. The premise behind her is simple: Mana Shield causes her to lose a portion of mana instead of health when attacked, while Mystic Coil deals damage to enemies while also stealing a portion of their mana.

Moreover, Split Shot allows her to hit multiple creeps or enemies with every right-click, and her ultimate, Stone Gaze, causes all enemies facing her to turn into stone.

What makes her so strong, though, is using items in coordination with these abilities. For example, when equipped with an Eye of Skadi, she’ll slow every single enemy she hits with the right talent, and once she tanks up, she’s difficult to take down.

Position 2 (Mid)

Tinker

Tinker is one of the most peculiar heroes in the Dota 2 roster, but he’s also very strong in the current meta.

In addition to spamming magic damage by using Heat Seeking Missile and Laser thanks to his ultimate, Rearm, he can also teleport to towers as if he has Boots of Travel due to Keen Conveyance.

Combined with Aghanim’s Scepter, players can also use him to shove lanes and wreak havoc in fights with March of the Machines, making him the perfect hybrid of a magic damage nuker and global lane pusher.

Templar Assassin

Templar Assassin has always been a solid choice as a mid hero thanks to how easy bullying enemies can be with Refraction, how well she can farm with Psi Blades, and how easy rune control is with some well-placed Psionic Traps.

She’s not all about farming, though. When equipped with a Dragon Lance, Blink Dagger, Desolator, Black King Bar, and more, players can jump into the backlines, pop Meld, and mow down enemies with ease.

Puck

Puck is meta right now because of how well he can initiate and control enemies with Illusory Orb, Waning Rift, and Dream Coil, and his ability to weasel in and out of battle thanks to Phase Shift and clever use of a Blink Dagger.

It’s not all about how well he can move around, though. Puck can also deal a surprising amount of damage with items like Witch Blade and Kaya and Sange, making him a well-rounded mid-laner that can do it all.

Position 3 (Offlane)

Lycan

Lycan had a strong showing at The International 10, and he’s remained relatively strong in the meta as an offlaner ever since.

Not only can he push well with Summon Wolves, Feral Impulse, and Howl, but he can also use his ultimate, Shapeshift, to stalk down his prey.

Once you’ve beefed him up with items like Helm of the Dominator, Vladimir’s Offering, Assault Cuirass, you can also grab an Aghanim’s Scepter and use Wolf Bite to use Shapeshift on an ally core, giving enemies double the trouble.

Death Prophet

Death Prophet has been all around the map in the past few metas. She was traditionally used as a midlaner. However, she found a new home as a soft support hero, and now she’s primarily used as an offlaner.

Crypt Swam lets her farm and push the lane with ease, especially when paired with Exorcism on towers. Spirit Siphon and Silence also make her a powerhouse in team fights. Just don’t forget to buy a Eul’s Scepter of Divinity to play into her strengths.

Beastmaster

Beastmaster is harder to play than the other heroes on this list because of Call of the Wild Boar and Call of the Wild Hawk, which requires players to control an additional unit. But if that doesn’t phase you, he is a solid pick.

Not only can he harass foes and scout the map with those units, but he can also push well and dead lots of damage with Inner Beast and Wild Axes. Primal Roar is also a fantastic initiation ability in teamfights when paired with a Blink Dagger.

Position 4 (Soft Support)

Nyx Assassin

Nyx Assassin is an absolute menace as a soft support hero at the moment. Not only can he stun multiple enemies with Impale and Spiked Carapace, but he can also drain mana and deal damage with Mana Burn.

His biggest strength, though, is his ultimate, Vendetta, which allows him to turn invisible and scout the map or sneak up on unsuspecting opponents to deal some burst damage. Follow the initial attack up with some stuns to help your team secure kills.

Mirana

Mirana has always been one of the most popular heroes in Dota 2. However, she’s a solid choice in the soft support role right now due to how well she can roam around the map and snipe enemies with Sacred Arrow.

Ideally, you want to coordinate with teammates and use it to follow up another stun. That way, you can reliably hit it at maximum distance, making it more effective.

Feel free to leap in and out of battle too when harassing enemies, and use her ultimate, Moonlight Shadow, to initiate ganks and help allies escape from messy situations.

Weaver

Weaver has wound up being an extremely potent soft support hero in the current meta. It’s all thanks to the maneuverability offered by Shukhuchi and the harassment potential of The Swarm and Germinate Attack.

The Swarm can also be used to reveal invisible units, which can save you the trouble of buying sentry wards and dust in some instances. Also, when in doubt, don’t hesitate to use his ultimate, Time Lapse, to rewind time and regain health.

Position 5 (Hard Support)

Ogre Magi

Ogre Magi is the hottest hard support hero in the current meta right now. In addition to having a damage-over-time spell (Ignite), a single-targeted stun (Fireblast), and a damage buff for his carry (Bloodlust), he also has high base-regen, making him a solid harasser in the lane.

His best asset though is his ultimate, Multicast, which allows him to proc any one of those spells multiple times depending on how lucky the player gets. Add a Veil of Discord in the mix to increase his damage.

Bane

Bane is incredibly strong at the moment because of the crowd control he offers in both the laning phase and teamfights. Nightmare and Fiend’s Grip can be used to hold targets in place as the perfect set-up for another stun.

Brain Sap allows Bane to sustain himself while harassing foes in the lane. He can reliably win one-on-one battles with supports on the opposing team and can even use Nightmare to hold them in place when they over-extend.

Treant Protector

Treant Protector is a strong pick as a hard support right now due to the sheer brutality he offers in the landing phase. Leech Seed and Nature’s Grasp combined with his high right-click damage are the perfect harassing tools.

What’s more, Living Armor provides a heal and armor to any targeted ally on the map, regardless of their position. It can also be used to heal towers. Last but not least, his ultimate, Overgrowth, is a wonderful asset in team fights.

That just about sums up our list of the best Dota 2 heroes in the current meta. There are many other candidates too. However, you can’t go wrong with the ones we’ve mentioned on this list — at least in most games.

It’s also important to remember that you’ll need to itemize these heroes on a case-by-case basis, too. You can access the best community item guides in-game by clicking on the shop and picking one on the drop-down list.