All Dota 2 teams qualified for TI12 so far

The anticipation surrounding The International 2023 (TI12) is rising as we get closer to the tournament. Here are all the Dota teams that have qualified for TI12.

The International is by far the biggest event of the Dota 2 circuit, with the best teams from all over the world fighting for the Aegis of Champions and the lion’s share of the prize pool, which runs into the millions of dollars.

The 12th edition of the annual event will take place from October 14-29 in Seattle. This marks TI’s return to the North American city, the event’s home base between 2012 and 2017.

Stephanie Lindgren/ESL Team Liquid are qualified for TI 12

TI 12 will feature 18 teams from across the globe, twelve of which are determined by the Dota Pro Circuit rankings. The other six will come through regional qualifiers held in North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, and Southeast Asia.

On May 7, Team Liquid became the first team to qualify for TI after finishing second at the Berlin Major. It’s a small consolation prize for last year’s TI third-place finishers, who once again came up short against Gaimin Gladiators.

Here are all the Dota 2 teams that have qualified for TI12. The list will be updated as more teams secure spots at the event.

Dota 2 Teams Qualified for TI12:

Dota Pro Circuit

Team Liquid

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Regional Qualifiers