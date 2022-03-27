The best Dota 2 launch options to optimize game performance

Dota 2 is a game of pixels, and as a result, optimizing performance is crucial. Here’s everything you need to know about using Dota 2 launch options to make the game run better.

Dota 2 launch options are additional settings that let you customize things and optimize the game’s performance. The default ones typically suffice for casual players. However, changing them can make things better.

What works for some won’t work for others. It all comes down to your hardware, internet connection, and preferences. Still, you can tweak things accordingly to suit your needs, and some can give you an edge.

Advertisement

How to change Dota 2 launch options

Changing Dota 2 launch options may seem complicated, but it’s actually a very simple process. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

Open Steam on your computer. Click on the Library tab Right-click on Dota 2 in your games list Click on Properties. Click on the General tab and look for Launch Options. It will be at the bottom of all the options. Enter the desired Dota 2 launch options in the text box below.

This is easy enough, but actually choosing the best launch options can be tricky. Keep reading on to find out which ones you should use to optimize performance.

Dota 2 launch options: Best ones to optimize performance

Here’s a list of some of the most useful Dota 2 launch options to boost performance, along with a brief explanation of what they do.

Launch Option Function +fps_max # Set the maximum frames per second to a specific number -480 Forces the engine to start at 480p resolution -autoconfig Restores video and performance settings to default values -console Enables the in-game console -enable_addons Forces engine to search for white-listed custom game content placed inside the game’s installation directory instead of default game content -fullscreen Set display mode to full screen mode -high Gives Dota 2 priority CPU usage -map dota Loads the Dota 2 map when you launch the game, which helps load times after finding a game -noborder Set display mode to borderless window mode -nod3d9ex Disables Windows Aero DirectX extensions, which may improve performance -noforcemaccel Use Windows mouse acceleration settings, but only works if -useforcedmparms is set -noforcemspd Use the Windows mouse speed settings, but only works if -useforcedmparms is set -nogammaramp Forces Dota to use desktop color profile. -nohltv Disables HLTV options in-game, which may boost performance -nojoy Disables joystick and gamepad modules, which can make things load faster -nomicsettings Stops Dota 2 from changing microphone output values when launching the game -novid Skips the introduction video -novr Disables VR modules, which can boost load times and FPS -safe_mode Restores rendering API (DirectX 11, OpenGL) to default values -sw Set display mode to windowed mode -useforcedmparms Allows the use of -noforcemspd and -noforcemaccel

Generally speaking, the best Dota 2 launch options to optimize performance are

+fps_max 300

-high

-map dota

-novid

-nojoy

-novr

This will prioritize the game, place a high cap on FPS, and make loading times faster.

Advertisement

If your set-up is dated or simply low-end in terms of hardware, we also recommend using -nod3d9ex, which may improve performance. However, you’ll need to experiment to figure out what works best for you.

That’s everything you need to know about Dota 2 launch options. You can find an extended list of them by clicking here, courtesy of the Dota 2 wiki. However, the ones mentioned above are among the most useful.

Optimizing your game’s performance could make the difference in crucial moments of the game, especially during team fights when it matters most. So, it’s definitely worth giving some of these a crack if you have issues.