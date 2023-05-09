The International 2023: Dates, Dota 2 teams, tickets, and more

The battle for the Aegis of Champions returns at The International 2023. Here is everything you need to know about TI12, Dota 2’s biggest tournament.

The International 2023 will bring 18 of the world’s best Dota 2 teams together for one final round after a long Dota Pro Circuit season with three tours, each leading to a Major event.

The twelfth edition of The International will take place in Seattle, close to Valve’s headquarters. It will be the first TI held in North America since 2018 and the first in the United States since 2017.

Last year’s event in Singapore saw Tundra Esports crowned the world champion after beating Team Secret in the grand final. Tundra took home over $8.5 million, almost half of the event’s $18,930,775 prize pool.

Below you can find everything you need to know about The International 2023. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

The twelfth iteration of The International will take place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Opened in 1962 for that year’s World Fair, the multi-purpose indoor arena has a capacity of 18,300 for basketball games and 17,151 for hockey matches.

In a May 7 blog post, Valve revealed that TI12 will kick off on October 10 with the group stage. The exact format has not been revealed, but based on last year’s event, the 18 participating teams should be split into two round-robin groups.

The group stage and the playoffs are part of what Valve described as the Road to the International and will lead to the Finals Weekend, scheduled for October 27-29. More details about the event will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Dota 2’s The International 2023: Ticket information

Tickets for The International 2023 are not yet on sale. According to Valve, ticketing information will be announced “as we get closer to the event”.

Last year, tickets were sold in a single wave in mid-August, approximately two months before TI11, which was held in Singapore.

Dota 2’s The International 2023: Teams

A total of 12 teams will receive a direct invitation to TI12 based on their Dota Pro Circuit rankings. The remaining six teams will come through the regional qualifiers that will be held across the globe.

Invited Teams:

Team DPC Points Players Team Liquid TBD miCKe, Nisha, zai, Boxi, Insania TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Qualified Teams: