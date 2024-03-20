How to watch ESL One Birmingham 2024: Stream, teams, prize pool & more

ESL One Birmingham 2024 is set to be the second big event in Dota 2 esports’s 2024 calendar year and will feature some of the top teams from around the world. Here is everything we know about the event so far.

Twelve teams worldwide will have off at ESL One Birmingham with the champion taking home the lion’s share of the $1 million prize pool and a host of ESL Pro Tour points. The tournament is the second big event in the Dota 2 esports calendar for 2024 and the fourth in the second season of the ESL Pro Tour.

The tournament will feature four teams invited from their placement on the EPT leaderboard and eight teams who battled through their regional qualifiers.

This is everything we know so far about the event including where to watch, teams participating, prize pool breakdown, and more.

Contents

ESL One Birmingham 2024: Stream

ELS One Birmingham 2024 will be streamed across ESL channels on Twitch and YouTube. The channel has been embedded below for your convenience. The tournament will also feature multiple streams as matches run simultaneously across the early stage.

ESL One Birmingham 2024: Schedule & Bracket

The ESL One Birmingham bracket and schedule have not yet been fully released. The tournament begins on April 22 and runs through April 28.

The tournament is broken up by Group Stage and Playoff Stage matches:

Group Stage: April 22-24

Playoff Stage: April 26-28

ESL One Birmingham 2024: Format

The tournament will have a classic Dota 2 format with two single round-robin groups consisting of six teams. Each series will feature two games.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs while the third and fourth-place teams from each will move on to the lower bracket.

The Playoff Stage format is a double-elimination bracket. Every match except the Grand Final will be a best-of-three while the final matchup will be a best-of-five.

ESL One Birmingham 2024: Teams

Gaimin Gladiators – Twitter/X Gaimin Gladiators have been unstoppable since Quinn joined the roster at the beginning of the DPC Season.

Four teams were invited to the competition based on their EPT points, while the other eight had to battle through the different regional qualifier tournaments.

Invited Teams

Team Roster Gaimin Gladiators dyrachyo, Quinn, Ace, tOfu, Seleri BetBoom Team Nightfall, gpk, MieRo, Save-, TORONTOTOKYO Xtreme Gaming Ame, Xm, Xxs, XinQ, Dy Team Liquid miCKe, Nisha, 33, Boxi, Insania

Qualified Teams

Region Team Roster Western Europe Tundra Esports Pure~, Topson, TBD, 9Class, Whitemon Eastern Europe Team Spirit Yatoro, Larl, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka Eastern Europe 1win Munkushi~, CHIRA_JUNIOR, Cloud, swedenstrong, RESPECT MENA Team Falcons Skiter, Malr1ne, ATF, Cr1t-, Sneyking China G2.iG Monet, NothingToSay, JT-, BoboKa, xNova Southeast Asia Talon Esports Akashi, ChYuaN, Ws, Jhocam, ponyo North America Shopify Revellion Arteezy, Yopaj-, SabeRLight-, Thiolicor, Kitrak South America HEROIC K1, 4nalog, Davai Lama, Scofield, KJ

ESL One Birmingham 2024: Prize Pool

The tournament’s prize pool is $1 million with the breakdown of the payouts shown below.

