Dota 2 ranks explained: seasonal medals, MMR distribution, more

Dota 2’s ranked system can seem daunting to old and new players alike. To make things easier for you, we’ve compiled everything you need to know in one comprehensive guide.

Dota 2 is home to many players, old and new. Despite being almost ten years old, it still boasts an average player count of around 450,000 players at all times, with a daily peak exceeding 700,000 players.

But no matter whether you’re a new player starting their Dota 2 journey or a veteran returning to the scene, Dota 2’s ranked mode can seem daunting, especially if you’re unfamiliar with how the system works.

Advertisement

To make things easier for you, we’ve gathered all the information on everything you need to know, including how the ranked system works, what the Dota 2 ranks are, how they’re distributed throughout the player base, and more.

How does the ranked system work in Dota 2?

Calibration

Dota 2’s ranked mode is only available to players who have played casual game modes for more than 100 hours. This is a necessary measure to make sure that new players have familiarized themselves with the game.

After that, you’ll need to play ten calibration games that are determined solely by the outcome of the game. Individual performance, no matter how stellar, won’t make a difference during calibration.

Advertisement

MMR and Medals

Dota 2 ranks have always been determined by a player’s MMR (matchmaking rating). The premise is simple: a player gains or loses 30 MMR for every solo win or loss and 20 MMR for every party win or loss.

It still works the same way behind the scenes. However, it’s been streamlined over the years to become more in line with the rank tier systems used in other competitive games like League of Legends and Overwatch.

Read More: Top 20 highest earning Dota 2 Pro Players

Players receive a medal for each rank and tier they achieve. There are eight ranks in total: Herald, Guardian, Crusader, Archon, Legend, Ancient, Divine, and Immortal. They’re all split into five tiers apiece.

Advertisement

Seasons and re-calibration

It also operates on a seasonal basis, meaning players will need to re-calibrate at the end of every season. Traditionally, this happens every six months. However, the current season has gone on for more than a year.

The good news, though is that you have the option to re-calibrate by choice once per season. Just don’t expect any drastic differences since re-calibration is based on your existing MMR. It’s unlikely to deviate much.

Dota 2 ranks

Here’s a list of all the Dota 2 ranks and their corresponding medals. We’ve also included a rough estimate of the MMR required for each rank.

Advertisement

Rank Medal MMR Herald 1 0 Herald 2 154 Herald 3 308 Herald 4 462 Herald 5 616 Guardian 1 770 Guardian 2 924 Guardian 3 1078 Guardian 4 1232 Guardian 5 1386 Crusader 1 1540 Crusader 2 1694 Crusader 3 1848 Crusader 4 2002 Crusader 5 2156 Archon 1 2310 Archon 2 2464 Archon 3 2618 Archon 4 2772 Archon 5 2926 Legend 1 3080 Legend 2 3234 Legend 3 3388 Legend 4 3542 Legend 5 3696 Ancient 1 3850 Ancient 2 4004 Ancient 3 4158 Ancient 4 4312 Ancient 5 4466 Divine 1 4620 Divine 2 4820 Divine 3 5020 Divine 4 5220 Divine 5 5420 Immortal (Placed) – Immortal (Top 1000) – Immortal (Top 100) – Immortal (Top 10) – Immortal (Top 1) –

Dota 2 rank distrubution

The ranked distribution in Dota 2 is a good way to determine where you stand on a percentile basis relative to other players. According to Esports Tales, Dota 2’s ranked distribution currently looks something like this:

The data suggests that the biggest chunk of Dota 2 players fall between Crusader 1 and Legend 2, and the median rank being Archon 1.

Read More: Valve makes Dota 2 tournament change logo

Here’s a table showing the percentile of each rank. You can use it to see where you stack up.

Rank Percentile Herald 1 0.02 Herald 2 0.86 Herald 3 1.88 Herald 4 3.30 Herald 5 5.04 Guardian 1 7.04 Guardian 2 9.32 Guardian 3 11.89 Guardian 4 14.76 Guardian 5 17.94 Crusader 1 21.50 Crusader 2 25.32 Crusader 3 29.38 Crusader 4 33.70 Crusader 5 38.19 Archon 1 42.99 Archon 2 47.87 Archon 3 52.73 Archon 4 57.53 Archon 5 62.19 Legend 1 66.92 Legend 2 71.25 Legend 3 75.25 Legend 4 78.83 Legend 5 82.02 Ancient 1 85.10 Ancient 2 87.81 Ancient 3 89.85 Ancient 4 91.61 Ancient 5 93.07 Divine 1 94.78 Divine 2 96.09 Divine 3 97.07 Divine 4 97.78 Divine 5 98.29 Immortal 100

And that’s everything you need to know about Dota 2’s ranked system.

Knowing all the information is one thing. However, cracking on with the grind is a different beast. But if you put in the work, you’ll be climbing ranks in no time!