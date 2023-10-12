OG begins Dota 2 team rebuild after TI 2023 blow

Dota 2 powerhouse OG has announced the departures of Tommy ‘Taiga’ Le and Dmitry ‘DM’ Dorokhin from its roster after failing to qualify for The International 2023.

The only organization in history to win two TIs, OG, suffered a major blow earlier this year after failing to qualify for TI 2023. This marks the first time since the creation of OG in 2016 that the team has failed to make it to Dota 2’s biggest annual event.

With Valve moving away from the Dota Pro Circuit for the upcoming season, OG has wasted no time in announcing the initial steps toward the rebuild. Given that Valve has confirmed TI 2024 is already in the works, the team will be looking to make a solid comeback next season.

Here’s everything there is to know about OG’s roster shuffle ahead of the 2024 Dota 2 Season.

Taiga and DM depart from OG as part of rebuild for 2024 season

The 2023 Dota Pro Circuit season was rather disappointing for OG, who qualified for only one Major. Additionally, the team didn’t put in notable performances at off-DPC events, like DreamLeague and Riyadh Masters.

The team also tried out various stand-ins to help at different events. However, nothing really clicked for them and this was definitely the most disappointing season in the organization’s history.

Now that the season is officially over for them, OG has confirmed the departures of Taiga and DM from the roamer and off-lane roles, respectively. It is still unknown as to who will be replacing DM on a permanent basis as Sebastian ‘Ceb’ Debs has already made a return to the active roster in the roamer role.

Just hours after his departure from OG was announced, DM joined 9Pandas as a head coach. The 23-year-old has been working with the players for some time now and is in Seattle with the team for TI 2023.

It is expected that OG will announce their new off-laner after The International 2023 concludes at the end of October, when more teams will begin to reshuffle their rosters for the new season.