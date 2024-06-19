All teams qualified for Dota 2’s The International 2024

All teams qualified for Dota 2’s The International 2024Valve
2024’s The International Qualifiers have already solidified several teams’ spots, and so have all the invited teams been announced, but who are all the teams going?
The last TI was quite rough for Dota fans as it saw its prize pool at an all-time low at just $3.3 million, in comparison to its previous mouth-watering amounts. However, it still saw an epic Grand Finals, pitting the back-to-back-to-back major winners of Gaimin Gladiators and a Team Spirit looking to recapture their glory in 2021.
2024’s DPC season may not have been the greatest, with no Majors this year, but The International is still as important as ever, with teams across the world vying to lift the Aegis.
In the 13 iteration of The International, only 16 teams will be playing, a reduction from previous years. Six teams will be invited based on their performance throughout the year, and a further 10 will qualify from the Regional Qualifiers.
Here is how the slots have been divided: China, South America, Southeast Asia, and Western Europe’s qualifiers will each get two slots. Eastern Europe and North America will each get one slot. In total, it will be 10 slots.
The defending champions are Team Spirit, who has qualified by invite and is looking to obtain a third Aegis, the first in Dota history, however, the entire season so far has been dominated by Team Falcons who have been making waves across the esports scene by signing superteams in various games.
In Dota 2, it’s no different, with a superteam consisting of the likes of Malr1ne, Sneyking, Cr1t- and skiter, they have dominated the season, winning most of the tournaments so far this year.
So here are all the teams who have qualified for TI 2024.
All Dota 2 teams qualified for The International 2024
Invited
- Team Spirit
- Xtreme Gaming
- Team Falcons
- Team Liquid
- Gaimin Gladiators
- BetBoom Team
Regional Qualifiers
Western Europe
- TBD
- TBD
Eastern Europe
- 1win
North America
- Nouns
South America
- Heroic
- Beastcoast
Southeast Asia
- TBD
- TBD
China
- G2 x iG