Dota 2 Diretide 2022: Release date, new Personas & more

Diretide is returning to Dota 2 for the first time since 2020 and there are a bunch of new cosmetics and other treats to enjoy during the event. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

The annual Battle Pass release has revealed information on the arrival of one of the most awaited in-game events for Dota 2, Diretide. Making its last appearance in 2020 to celebrate Halloween, this iteration of Diretide will be released after the spooky season ends.

With two exclusive Personas and one Arcana to be released along with Diretide, it is safe to say that this will be the biggest in-game event in Dota 2’s history. Additionally, Valve has also confirmed that the upcoming version of Diretide will also feature “a frigid new twist”.

Having said that, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Diretide event in the game.

Contents

Diretide will be released after The International 11 ends in Singapore.

Dota 2 Diretide 2022 release date

We are happy to say that unlike other events in Dota 2, there is indeed a confirmed release date for Diretide 2022. Valve has confirmed that the in-game event will be released shortly after The International 11 concludes.

To be specific, the exact release date for Diretide 2022 as stated by Valve is November 3rd, 2022.

Dota 2 Diretide 2022 rewards

Given that Diretide 2022 will be a part of the annual Battle Pass, Valve has saved three iconic cosmetic bundles to be released with the in-game event. However, the only method for you to unlock these bundles is by upgrading your Battle Pass to the respective level of each bundle.

Here’s the list of the two Personas and one Arcana that is scheduled to be released with Diretide 2022.

Oldstorm Asylum (Razor Arcana) – Available at level 383

Exile Unveiled (Phantom Assassin Persona) – Available at level 296

Conduit of the Blue Heart (Crystal Maiden Persona) – Available at level 148

Apart from these three, the Immortal Treasure II will also be released on November 3rd and it remains to be seen which heroes will receive new Immortal-tier cosmetics.

On top of all these, Valve has also announced a custom mini-game from where you can collect Arcanas and other treasures. Keep reading to find out more about it.

You can claim plenty of rewards from Candyworks.

Candyworks and Treasure Emporium

Although Valve hasn’t revealed too much about the upcoming Candyworks and Treasure Emporium in Diretide 2022, It seems like you will be able to trade Arcanas and other treasures in exchange for Candy. Those who have played Diretide in the past will know that candies are an integral part of the game mode.

For this reason, it is expected that playing Diretide and earning candies will now also allow you to claim the rarest of rewards in Dota 2. We will make sure to update this section as soon as more information regarding Candyworks is revealed.

So, there you have it, that’s all the information available for Diretide 2022 in Dota 2.

