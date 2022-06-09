The International 11 Dota 2 Battle Pass 2022: Release date, new Arcanas & more

In case you’re wondering when the Battle Pass for TI11 will release in 2022, we have you covered with all the latest information, including but not limited to the latest Arcanas coming to Dota 2.

The month of May usually means a brand new Battle Pass for that year’s TI (The International) in Dota 2. However, the usual cycle of the annual Battle Pass was thrown off track when TI10 got canceled in 2020.

Instead of a singular Battle Pass for TI, Valve decided to release two separate passes in 2021 with the pass from 2020 being confirmed as the official one for TI10. Having said that, the annual Battle Pass is making a return in 2022 for TI11. Keep reading to find out more about the game’s upcoming TI11 Battle Pass.

Advertisement

Contents

Dota 2 TI11 Battle Pass 2022: Release Date

Although the Dota 2 TI Battle Pass has always been released in the month of May, Valve recently confirmed that the pass will be released at a later date this year. As explained by Valve, this year’s Battle Pass will be released with the aim of keeping the hype and excitement alive even after The International concludes.

Given that TI11 is scheduled to conclude on October 29, it is safe to say that the Battle Pass could be released sometime after the Arlington Major concludes on August 14. Additionally, this also means that the Battle Pass could continue into November or even December.

Advertisement

As has been evident over the years, the release of the Battle Pass brings forth a resurgence of returning players to the game. For this purpose, the reworked timeline aims to keep the returning players hooked to Dota 2 for longer. On top of that, this year’s Battle Pass is also expected to run longer than the previous iterations.

New Battle Pass-exclusive Arcanas

After repeated cries for a Faceless Void Arcana from the community, recent leaks have finally suggested that a Faceless Void Arcana could be coming to the game as a part of the TI11 Battle Pass. Further leaks have also suggested a Skywrath Mage Arcana is in the works.

Advertisement

Read More: Dota 2 Hero Tier List

However, Valve has previously scrapped their ongoing projects and replaced them altogether, so it won’t be surprising if something like that happens again. Having said that, we will make sure to update this section when more information becomes available, so make sure to check back soon.

Dota 2 Battle Pass mini-game

While there has been no official confirmation from Valve, given that this year’s Battle Pass might run for longer than usual, there is a probability of getting two custom mini-games instead of one. There could even be similar events like the first Aghanim’s Labyrinth which was free for everyone to play but had special rewards for those who purchased the Battle Pass.

Advertisement

Considering a longer timeframe for the Battle Pass, Valve can even choose to split up the duration between several mini-games like Wrath of the Mo’rokai, Aghanim’s Labyrinth 3, Greevilings, or even Diretide.

We will update this page with more information like how to purchase the battle pass, leveling up tips & tricks, Cavern Crawl treasures, and more. So, make sure to check back in a few days for all the latest info on the Battle Pass that sets the stage for TI11.

So, there you have it, that’s all the information available for the TI11 Battle Pass for 2022 in Dota 2.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more news and tips for the game, make sure to check out our dedicated Dota 2 section.