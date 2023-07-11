Dota 2 community criticizes Bali Major as production problems pile up for tournament organizer

The Dota 2 community is criticizing the Bali Major as production problems pile on for the tournament organizer, Epulze, as problems follow from the Lima Major.

As the Bali Major 2023 wrapped up last weekend, it crowned Gaimin Gladiators as just the second three-time consecutive Major winners as they continue their LAN winning streak, being the most dominant team of 2023 so far.

However, the Bali Major may be less remembered for Gaimin Gladiator’s incredible achievement, but for the troublesome production problems which occurred throughout.

Problems arose before the event started, as some fans felt the ticket prices for the first Major in Indonesia were “unreasonably expensive”, with the standard tickets costing $388 USD, more than the average monthly wage in Indonesia.

But once the event started with the stage set, spectators found themselves sitting at an outdoor stage rather than an indoor one. On paper it’s a nice setting with Bali’s sunny weather, in practice the sun covers up the stage screen, making it hard for fans to enjoy the games.

A Reddit post on the Dota 2 subreddit showed such an example, highlighting half of the stage screen covered by sunlight, with only the shadowed parts of the screen visible.

Sitting out in the hot sun, especially in a tropical climate like Bali, can also get quite uncomfortable. This has led to many fans bringing along umbrellas to cover themselves up from the sunlight.

These problems followed the tournament organizer, Epulze, from the previous Major they hosted earlier this year, the Lima Major, which faced its own production problems at the time.

The Lima Major started with a plethora of delays and tech pauses, for instance. With one of the player booths, Team Aster’s, quite literally falling apart at one point.

Many are already comparing both Majors from Epulze to the disastrous 2016 Shanghai Major which saw players have their personal belongings stolen from their hotels, and even Gabe Newell publicly firing hosts and the production company in charge of the event.