Gaimin Gladiators win Dota 2 Lima Major in dominant performance: Final results

South America’s first Dota 2 major has just wrapped up in Lima, with Gaimin Gladiators taking the trophy in a dominant performance against Team Liquid in the finals. Here is everything you need to know about the tournament, results, and final placements.
Ever since Gaimin Gladiators Team Tickles at the start of 2022, their excellent performances in the 2022 Stockholm Major and 2022 TI forecasted a good future for the young team. And now the roster has lifted their first trophy in dominant fashion.
They came into the 2023 Lima Major second place from the Western Europe division, losing out to Team Liquid. And they started off their Major campaign by topping their group in the Group Stage.
They went through a flawless playoff bracket, dropping zero maps in the process. And in the process, smashed through rivaling WEU teams. Eventually winning 3-0 against Team Liquid in the Grand Finals.
If you missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown on the results below.
Contents
Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Placements
|Placements
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|Gaimin Gladiators
|$200,000
|2
|Team Liquid
|$100,000
|3
|Talon
|$75,000
|4
|Shopify Rebellion
|$50,000
|5-6
|Entity
|$25,000
|Evil Geniuses
|7-8
|Team Spirit
|$12,500
|Team Aster
|9-12
|HellRaisers
|–
|PSG.LGD
|beastcoast
|Tundra Esports
|13-14
|TSM
|–
|Geek Slate
|15-16
|Execration
|–
|BetBoom
|17-18
|EHOME
|–
|Knights
Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: How to rewatch
The Lima Major was streamed live on the EpulzeGaming Twitch and Youtube channel, which we have linked to a VOD below.
Don’t worry in case you missed out on any of the games, you can always catch them later on YouTube VODs on the EpulzeGaming Youtube channel.
Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Schedule
The Lima Major 2023 featured two parts, the group stage, followed by the playoffs. The group stage began on February 22 and ran until February 26. This stage featured 18 qualifying teams split into two groups at the end of which the top six teams from each of the groups made it into the playoffs.
Similar to all DPC LAN events, the playoffs of the Lima Major featured a double-elimination bracket format with 12 teams battling it out for the championship. This stage began on February 28 and concluded with the grand finals on March 5, with Gaimin Gladiators taking the trophy against Team Liquid.
Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Results
Lima Major 2023 (Playoffs): February 28-March 5
Day 1: February 28
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
|Gaimin Gladiators 2-0 Team Aster
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Entity 2-0 Evil Geniuses
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|Team Spirit 1-2 Shopify Rebellion
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|Team Liquid 2-0 Talon Esports
|4 PM
|7 PM
|12 AM
Day 2: March 1
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|Tundra Esports 1-2 Team Aster
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|beastcoast 0-2 Evil Geniuses
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|PSG.LGD 1-2 Team Spirit
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
Day 3: March 2
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Round 1
|HellRaisers 0-2 Talon Esports
|7 AM
|10 PM
|3 PM
|Upper Semi-Final
|Gaimin Gladiators 2-0 Entity
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|Shopify Rebellion 0-2 Team Liquid
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
Day 4: March 3
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Round 2
|Team Aster 1-2 Evil Geniuses
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Team Spirit 1-2 Talon Esports
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|Lower Round 3
|Shopify Rebellion 2-1 Evil Geniuses
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
Day 5: March 4
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Round 3
|Talon 2-0 Entity
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Upper Final
|Gaimin Gladiators 2-0 Team Liquid
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|Lower Semifinal
|Shopify Rebellion 1-2 Talon
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
Day 6: March 5
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Final
|Team Liquid 2-0 Talon
|8 AM
|11 AM
|4 PM
|Grand Final
|Gaimin Gladiators 3-0 Team Liquid
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Lima Major 2023 (Group stage): February 22-26
Green = Qualified for playoffs’ upper bracket. Yellow = Qualified for lower bracket. Red = Eliminated.
Group A
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|Gaimin Gladiators
|11-5
|2
|Team Spirit
|11-5
|3
|Evil Geniuses
|10-6
|4
|Talon Esports
|10-6
|5
|PSG.LGD
|8-8
|6
|Tundra Esports
|7-9
|7
|TSM
|6-10
|8
|Execration
|6-10
|9
|EHOME
|3-13
Group B
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|Team Liquid
|14-2
|2
|Entity
|11-5
|3
|Shopify Rebellion
|10-6
|4
|Team Aster
|8-8
|5
|beastcoast
|8-8
|6
|HellRaisers
|7-9
|7
|Geek Slate
|7-9
|8
|BetBoom
|5-9
|9
|Knights
|1-15
Day 1: February 22
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Execration 1-1 Tundra Esports
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Team Spirit 2-0 TSM
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|PSG.LGD 1-1 Evil Geniuses
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Talon Esports 1-1 Gaimin Gladiators
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Team Liquid 2-0 HellRaisers
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Shopify Rebellion 2-0 BetBoom
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Team Aster 1-1 beastcoast
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Geek Slate 0-2 Entity
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Team Spirit 0-2 Gaimin Gladiators
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|PSG.LGD 0-2 TSM
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|Tundra Esports 2-0 EHOME
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|Execration 0-2 Talon Esports
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|Knights 0-2 Entity
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|HellRaisers 0-2 Geek Slate
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|Team Liquid 1-1 BetBoom Team
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|Shopify Rebellion 1-1 Team Aster
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
Day 2: February 23
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Evil Geniuses 1-1 Talon Esports
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|EHOME 0-2 Gaimin Gladiators
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|PSG.LGD 1-1 Team Spirit
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|TSM 0-2 Tundra Esports
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Shopify Rebellion 1-1 Entity
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Team Liquid 2-0 Knights
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|HellRaisers 1-1 beastcoast
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Team Aster 1-1 BetBoom
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Team Spirit 2-0 Evil Geniuses
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|Tundra Esports 0-2 Gaimin Gladiators
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|TSM 0-2 Talon Esports
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|EHOME 1-1 Execration
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|Knights 0-2 Geek Slate
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|Team Liquid 2-0 Entity
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|Shopify Rebellion 2-0 HellRaisers
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|beastcoast 1-1 BetBoom
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
Day 3: February 24
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|EHOME 1-1 Evil Geniuses
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|PSG.LGD 2-0 Tundra Esports
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Execration 1-1 TSM
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Team Spirit 1-1 Talon Esports
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Team Aster 1-1 Entity
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|HellRaisers 2-0 BetBoom Team
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Knights 0-2 beastcoast
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Shopify Rebellion 1-1 Geek Slate
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|EHOME 0-2 TSM
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|PSG.LGD 1-1 Talon Esports
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|Execration 1-1 Gaimin Gladiators
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|Evil Geniuses 2-0 Tundra Esports
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|beastcoast 1-1 Entity
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|Team Liquid 1-1 Geek Slate
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|Shopify Rebellion 1-1 Knights
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|Team Aster 0-2 HellRaisers
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
Day 4: February 25
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|PSG.LGD 1-1 Execration
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Tundra Esports 2-0 Talon Esports
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Evil Geniuses 2-0 Gaimin Gladiators
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|EHOME 1-1 Team Spirit
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Team Liquid 2-0 beastcoast
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|HellRaisers 0-2 Entity
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Knights 0-2 BetBoom
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Team Aster 2-0 Geek Slate
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Team Spirit 2-0 Tundra Esports
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|EHOME 0-2 PSG.LGD
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|TSM 1-1 Gaimin Gladiators
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|Execration 1-1 Evil Geniuses
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|Geek Slate 0-2 beastcoast
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|BetBoom 0-2 Entity
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|Team Aster 2-0 Knights
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|Shopify Rebellion 0-2 Team Liquid
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
Day 5: February 26
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Evil Geniuses 2-0 TSM
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|EHOME 0-2 Talon Esports
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|PSG.LGD 0-2 Gaimin Gladiators
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Team Spirit 2-0 Execration
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|Team Liquid 2-0 Team Aster
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Geek Slate 1-1 BetBoom Team
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Shopify Rebellion 2-0 beastcoast
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Knights 0-2 HellRaisers
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
Tiebreakers:
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|beastcoast 1-2 Team Aster
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|HellRaisers 2-0 Geek Slate
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
The playoffs kicked off on February 28 with the 12 teams that qualify from the group stage.
Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Qualified Teams
A total of 18 teams qualified for the group stage of the Lima Major. All of these teams made their way into the LAN event through their respective regional leagues. These 18 teams battled it out for a prize pool of $500,000 and a total of 1,900 DPC points.
Having said that, here are all the teams that made their way into the Lima Major.
|Team
|Region
|Roster
|Team Liquid
|Western Europe
|miCKe, Nisha, zai, Boxi, Insania
|Gaimin Gladiators
|Western Europe
|dyrachyo, Quinn, Ace, tOfu, Seleri
|Tundra Esports
|Western Europe
|skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, Sneyking
|Entity
|Western Europe
|watson, Stormstormer, Tobi, Kataomi`, Fishman
|BetBoom Team
|Eastern Europe
|Pure, gpk, Nightfall, Save-, TORONTOTOKYO
|Team Spirit
|Eastern Europe
|Yatoro, Larl, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka
|HellRaisers
|Eastern Europe
|Daxak, depressed kid, MieRo, Antares, Solo
|Team Aster
|China
|Monet, Xwy, Xxs, BoBoKa, Siamese.C
|Knights
|China
|eGo, AlaCrity-, Flyby, Felixciaoba, XCJ
|PSG.LGD
|China
|shiro, NothingToSay, xiang yu, planet, WhyyouSm1Le
|EHOME
|China
|mks-, Night, xiaoyu, Salad, Lww
|Execration
|Southeast Asia
|Palos, Bob, Tino, Shanks, BDz
|Geek Slate
|Southeast Asia
|skem, Kokz, Force, NARMAN, Roddgeee
|Talon Esports
|Southeast Asia
|23savage, Mikoto, Jabz, Q, Oli~
|TSM
|North America
|Timado, Bryle, kasane, Ari, Whitemon
|Shopify Rebellion
|North America
|Arteezy, Abed, SabeRLight-, Cr1t-. Fly
|beastcoast
|South America
|K1, DarkMago, Sacred, Gojira, Stinger
|Evil Geniuses
|South America
|Pakazs, Chris Luck, Wisper, Matthew, Pandaboo
So there you have it, that’s all the information available for the first Major of not only the 2022-23 DPC Season but also the first ever DPC Major to be held in South America.