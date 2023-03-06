EsportsDota2

Gaimin Gladiators win Dota 2 Lima Major in dominant performance: Final results

cover art for the dota pro circuit 2022-23 season.Valve

South America’s first Dota 2 major has just wrapped up in Lima, with Gaimin Gladiators taking the trophy in a dominant performance against Team Liquid in the finals. Here is everything you need to know about the tournament, results, and final placements.

Ever since Gaimin Gladiators Team Tickles at the start of 2022, their excellent performances in the 2022 Stockholm Major and 2022 TI forecasted a good future for the young team. And now the roster has lifted their first trophy in dominant fashion.

They came into the 2023 Lima Major second place from the Western Europe division, losing out to Team Liquid. And they started off their Major campaign by topping their group in the Group Stage.

Article continues after ad

They went through a flawless playoff bracket, dropping zero maps in the process. And in the process, smashed through rivaling WEU teams. Eventually winning 3-0 against Team Liquid in the Grand Finals.

If you missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown on the results below.

Contents

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Placements

Placements Team Prize Money (USD)
1 Gaimin Gladiators $200,000
2 Team Liquid $100,000
3 Talon $75,000
4 Shopify Rebellion $50,000
5-6 Entity $25,000
Evil Geniuses
7-8 Team Spirit $12,500
Team Aster
9-12 HellRaisers
PSG.LGD
beastcoast
Tundra Esports
13-14 TSM
Geek Slate
15-16 Execration
BetBoom
17-18 EHOME
Knights

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: How to rewatch

The Lima Major was streamed live on the EpulzeGaming Twitch and Youtube channel, which we have linked to a VOD below.

Don’t worry in case you missed out on any of the games, you can always catch them later on YouTube VODs on the EpulzeGaming Youtube channel.

Article continues after ad

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Schedule

cover art for the dota 2 Lima major 2023.4D Esports/Epulze Gaming
The Lima Major is the first DPC Major to be held in South America.

The Lima Major 2023 featured two parts, the group stage, followed by the playoffs. The group stage began on February 22 and ran until February 26. This stage featured 18 qualifying teams split into two groups at the end of which the top six teams from each of the groups made it into the playoffs.

Similar to all DPC LAN events, the playoffs of the Lima Major featured a double-elimination bracket format with 12 teams battling it out for the championship. This stage began on February 28 and concluded with the grand finals on March 5, with Gaimin Gladiators taking the trophy against Team Liquid.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Results

Lima Major 2023 (Playoffs): February 28-March 5

Day 1: February 28

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Upper Bracket Quarterfinals Gaimin Gladiators 2-0 Team Aster 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM
Entity 2-0 Evil Geniuses 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM
Team Spirit 1-2 Shopify Rebellion 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM
Team Liquid 2-0 Talon Esports 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM

Day 2: March 1

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Lower Bracket Round 1 Tundra Esports 1-2 Team Aster 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM
beastcoast 0-2 Evil Geniuses 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM
PSG.LGD 1-2 Team Spirit 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 3: March 2

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Lower Round 1 HellRaisers 0-2 Talon Esports 7 AM 10 PM 3 PM
Upper Semi-Final Gaimin Gladiators 2-0 Entity 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM
Shopify Rebellion 0-2 Team Liquid 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 4: March 3

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Lower Round 2 Team Aster 1-2 Evil Geniuses 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM
Team Spirit 1-2 Talon Esports 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM
Lower Round 3 Shopify Rebellion 2-1 Evil Geniuses 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 5: March 4

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Lower Round 3 Talon 2-0 Entity 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM
Upper Final Gaimin Gladiators 2-0 Team Liquid 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM
Lower Semifinal Shopify Rebellion 1-2 Talon 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 6: March 5

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Lower Final Team Liquid 2-0 Talon 8 AM 11 AM 4 PM
Grand Final Gaimin Gladiators 3-0 Team Liquid 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Lima Major 2023 (Group stage): February 22-26

Green = Qualified for playoffs’ upper bracket. Yellow = Qualified for lower bracket. Red = Eliminated.

Article continues after ad

Group A

Placement Team Record
1 Gaimin Gladiators 11-5
2 Team Spirit 11-5
3 Evil Geniuses 10-6
4 Talon Esports 10-6
5 PSG.LGD 8-8
6 Tundra Esports 7-9
7 TSM 6-10
8 Execration 6-10
9 EHOME 3-13

Group B

Placement Team Record
1 Team Liquid 14-2
2 Entity 11-5
3 Shopify Rebellion 10-6
4 Team Aster 8-8
5 beastcoast 8-8
6 HellRaisers 7-9
7 Geek Slate 7-9
8 BetBoom 5-9
9 Knights 1-15

Day 1: February 22

MatchPTETGMT
Execration 1-1 Tundra Esports7 AM10 AM3 PM
Team Spirit 2-0 TSM7 AM10 AM3 PM
PSG.LGD 1-1 Evil Geniuses7 AM10 AM3 PM
Talon Esports 1-1 Gaimin Gladiators7 AM10 AM3 PM
Team Liquid 2-0 HellRaisers9 AM12 PM5 PM
Shopify Rebellion 2-0 BetBoom9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Aster 1-1 beastcoast9 AM12 PM5 PM
Geek Slate 0-2 Entity9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Spirit 0-2 Gaimin Gladiators11 AM2 PM7 PM
PSG.LGD 0-2 TSM11 AM2 PM7 PM
Tundra Esports 2-0 EHOME11 AM2 PM7 PM
Execration 0-2 Talon Esports11 AM2 PM7 PM
Knights 0-2 Entity1 PM4 PM9 PM
HellRaisers 0-2 Geek Slate1 PM4 PM9 PM
Team Liquid 1-1 BetBoom Team1 PM4 PM9 PM
Shopify Rebellion 1-1 Team Aster1 PM4 PM9 PM

Day 2: February 23

MatchPTETGMT
Evil Geniuses 1-1 Talon Esports7 AM10 AM3 PM
EHOME 0-2 Gaimin Gladiators7 AM10 AM3 PM
PSG.LGD 1-1 Team Spirit7 AM10 AM3 PM
TSM 0-2 Tundra Esports7 AM10 AM3 PM
Shopify Rebellion 1-1 Entity9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Liquid 2-0 Knights9 AM12 PM5 PM
HellRaisers 1-1 beastcoast9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Aster 1-1 BetBoom9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Spirit 2-0 Evil Geniuses11 AM2 PM7 PM
Tundra Esports 0-2 Gaimin Gladiators11 AM2 PM7 PM
TSM 0-2 Talon Esports11 AM2 PM7 PM
EHOME 1-1 Execration11 AM2 PM7 PM
Knights 0-2 Geek Slate1 PM4 PM9 PM
Team Liquid 2-0 Entity1 PM4 PM9 PM
Shopify Rebellion 2-0 HellRaisers1 PM4 PM9 PM
beastcoast 1-1 BetBoom1 PM4 PM9 PM

Day 3: February 24

MatchPTETGMT
EHOME 1-1 Evil Geniuses7 AM10 AM3 PM
PSG.LGD 2-0 Tundra Esports7 AM10 AM3 PM
Execration 1-1 TSM7 AM10 AM3 PM
Team Spirit 1-1 Talon Esports7 AM10 AM3 PM
Team Aster 1-1 Entity9 AM12 PM5 PM
HellRaisers 2-0 BetBoom Team9 AM12 PM5 PM
Knights 0-2 beastcoast9 AM12 PM5 PM
Shopify Rebellion 1-1 Geek Slate9 AM12 PM5 PM
EHOME 0-2 TSM11 AM2 PM7 PM
PSG.LGD 1-1 Talon Esports11 AM2 PM7 PM
Execration 1-1 Gaimin Gladiators11 AM2 PM7 PM
Evil Geniuses 2-0 Tundra Esports11 AM2 PM7 PM
beastcoast 1-1 Entity1 PM4 PM9 PM
Team Liquid 1-1 Geek Slate1 PM4 PM9 PM
Shopify Rebellion 1-1 Knights1 PM4 PM9 PM
Team Aster 0-2 HellRaisers1 PM4 PM9 PM

Day 4: February 25

MatchPTETGMT
PSG.LGD 1-1 Execration7 AM10 AM3 PM
Tundra Esports 2-0 Talon Esports7 AM10 AM3 PM
Evil Geniuses 2-0 Gaimin Gladiators7 AM10 AM3 PM
EHOME 1-1 Team Spirit7 AM10 AM3 PM
Team Liquid 2-0 beastcoast9 AM12 PM5 PM
HellRaisers 0-2 Entity9 AM12 PM5 PM
Knights 0-2 BetBoom9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Aster 2-0 Geek Slate9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Spirit 2-0 Tundra Esports11 AM2 PM7 PM
EHOME 0-2 PSG.LGD11 AM2 PM7 PM
TSM 1-1 Gaimin Gladiators11 AM2 PM7 PM
Execration 1-1 Evil Geniuses11 AM2 PM7 PM
Geek Slate 0-2 beastcoast1 PM4 PM9 PM
BetBoom 0-2 Entity1 PM4 PM9 PM
Team Aster 2-0 Knights1 PM4 PM9 PM
Shopify Rebellion 0-2 Team Liquid1 PM4 PM9 PM

Day 5: February 26

MatchPTETGMT
Evil Geniuses 2-0 TSM7 AM10 AM3 PM
EHOME 0-2 Talon Esports7 AM10 AM3 PM
PSG.LGD 0-2 Gaimin Gladiators7 AM10 AM3 PM
Team Spirit 2-0 Execration7 AM10 AM3 PM
Team Liquid 2-0 Team Aster9 AM12 PM5 PM
Geek Slate 1-1 BetBoom Team9 AM12 PM5 PM
Shopify Rebellion 2-0 beastcoast9 AM12 PM5 PM
Knights 0-2 HellRaisers9 AM12 PM5 PM

Tiebreakers:

MatchPTETGMT
beastcoast 1-2 Team Aster12 PM3 PM8 PM
HellRaisers 2-0 Geek Slate12 PM3 PM8 PM

The playoffs kicked off on February 28 with the 12 teams that qualify from the group stage.

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Qualified Teams

A total of 18 teams qualified for the group stage of the Lima Major. All of these teams made their way into the LAN event through their respective regional leagues. These 18 teams battled it out for a prize pool of $500,000 and a total of 1,900 DPC points.

Having said that, here are all the teams that made their way into the Lima Major.

TeamRegionRoster
Team LiquidWestern EuropemiCKe, Nisha, zai, Boxi, Insania
Gaimin GladiatorsWestern Europedyrachyo, Quinn, Ace, tOfu, Seleri
Tundra EsportsWestern Europeskiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, Sneyking
EntityWestern Europewatson, Stormstormer, Tobi, Kataomi`, Fishman
BetBoom TeamEastern EuropePure, gpk, Nightfall, Save-, TORONTOTOKYO
Team SpiritEastern EuropeYatoro, Larl, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka
HellRaisersEastern EuropeDaxak, depressed kid, MieRo, Antares, Solo
Team AsterChinaMonet, Xwy, Xxs, BoBoKa, Siamese.C
KnightsChinaeGo, AlaCrity-, Flyby, Felixciaoba, XCJ
PSG.LGDChinashiro, NothingToSay, xiang yu, planet, WhyyouSm1Le
EHOMEChinamks-, Night, xiaoyu, Salad, Lww
ExecrationSoutheast AsiaPalos, Bob, Tino, Shanks, BDz
Geek SlateSoutheast Asiaskem, Kokz, Force, NARMAN, Roddgeee
Talon EsportsSoutheast Asia23savage, Mikoto, Jabz, Q, Oli~
TSMNorth AmericaTimado, Bryle, kasane, Ari, Whitemon
Shopify RebellionNorth AmericaArteezy, Abed, SabeRLight-, Cr1t-. Fly
beastcoastSouth AmericaK1, DarkMago, Sacred, Gojira, Stinger
Evil GeniusesSouth AmericaPakazs, Chris Luck, Wisper, Matthew, Pandaboo

So there you have it, that’s all the information available for the first Major of not only the 2022-23 DPC Season but also the first ever DPC Major to be held in South America.

Article continues after ad