Gaimin Gladiators win Dota 2 Lima Major in dominant performance: Final results

South America’s first Dota 2 major has just wrapped up in Lima, with Gaimin Gladiators taking the trophy in a dominant performance against Team Liquid in the finals. Here is everything you need to know about the tournament, results, and final placements.

Ever since Gaimin Gladiators Team Tickles at the start of 2022, their excellent performances in the 2022 Stockholm Major and 2022 TI forecasted a good future for the young team. And now the roster has lifted their first trophy in dominant fashion.

They came into the 2023 Lima Major second place from the Western Europe division, losing out to Team Liquid. And they started off their Major campaign by topping their group in the Group Stage.

Article continues after ad

They went through a flawless playoff bracket, dropping zero maps in the process. And in the process, smashed through rivaling WEU teams. Eventually winning 3-0 against Team Liquid in the Grand Finals.

If you missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown on the results below.

Contents

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Placements

Placements Team Prize Money (USD) 1 Gaimin Gladiators $200,000 2 Team Liquid $100,000 3 Talon $75,000 4 Shopify Rebellion $50,000 5-6 Entity $25,000 Evil Geniuses 7-8 Team Spirit $12,500 Team Aster 9-12 HellRaisers – PSG.LGD beastcoast Tundra Esports 13-14 TSM – Geek Slate 15-16 Execration – BetBoom 17-18 EHOME – Knights

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: How to rewatch

The Lima Major was streamed live on the EpulzeGaming Twitch and Youtube channel, which we have linked to a VOD below.

Don’t worry in case you missed out on any of the games, you can always catch them later on YouTube VODs on the EpulzeGaming Youtube channel.

Article continues after ad

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Schedule

4D Esports/Epulze Gaming The Lima Major is the first DPC Major to be held in South America.

The Lima Major 2023 featured two parts, the group stage, followed by the playoffs. The group stage began on February 22 and ran until February 26. This stage featured 18 qualifying teams split into two groups at the end of which the top six teams from each of the groups made it into the playoffs.

Similar to all DPC LAN events, the playoffs of the Lima Major featured a double-elimination bracket format with 12 teams battling it out for the championship. This stage began on February 28 and concluded with the grand finals on March 5, with Gaimin Gladiators taking the trophy against Team Liquid.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Results

Lima Major 2023 (Playoffs): February 28-March 5

Day 1: February 28

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Bracket Quarterfinals Gaimin Gladiators 2-0 Team Aster 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Entity 2-0 Evil Geniuses 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Team Spirit 1-2 Shopify Rebellion 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Liquid 2-0 Talon Esports 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM

Day 2: March 1

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Bracket Round 1 Tundra Esports 1-2 Team Aster 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM beastcoast 0-2 Evil Geniuses 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM PSG.LGD 1-2 Team Spirit 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 3: March 2

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Round 1 HellRaisers 0-2 Talon Esports 7 AM 10 PM 3 PM Upper Semi-Final Gaimin Gladiators 2-0 Entity 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Shopify Rebellion 0-2 Team Liquid 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 4: March 3

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Round 2 Team Aster 1-2 Evil Geniuses 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Team Spirit 1-2 Talon Esports 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Lower Round 3 Shopify Rebellion 2-1 Evil Geniuses 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 5: March 4

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Round 3 Talon 2-0 Entity 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Upper Final Gaimin Gladiators 2-0 Team Liquid 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Lower Semifinal Shopify Rebellion 1-2 Talon 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 6: March 5

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Final Team Liquid 2-0 Talon 8 AM 11 AM 4 PM Grand Final Gaimin Gladiators 3-0 Team Liquid 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Lima Major 2023 (Group stage): February 22-26

Green = Qualified for playoffs’ upper bracket. Yellow = Qualified for lower bracket. Red = Eliminated.

Article continues after ad

Group A

Placement Team Record 1 Gaimin Gladiators 11-5 2 Team Spirit 11-5 3 Evil Geniuses 10-6 4 Talon Esports 10-6 5 PSG.LGD 8-8 6 Tundra Esports 7-9 7 TSM 6-10 8 Execration 6-10 9 EHOME 3-13

Group B

Placement Team Record 1 Team Liquid 14-2 2 Entity 11-5 3 Shopify Rebellion 10-6 4 Team Aster 8-8 5 beastcoast 8-8 6 HellRaisers 7-9 7 Geek Slate 7-9 8 BetBoom 5-9 9 Knights 1-15

Day 1: February 22

Match PT ET GMT Execration 1-1 Tundra Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Team Spirit 2-0 TSM 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM PSG.LGD 1-1 Evil Geniuses 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Talon Esports 1-1 Gaimin Gladiators 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Team Liquid 2-0 HellRaisers 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Shopify Rebellion 2-0 BetBoom 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Aster 1-1 beastcoast 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Geek Slate 0-2 Entity 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Spirit 0-2 Gaimin Gladiators 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM PSG.LGD 0-2 TSM 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Tundra Esports 2-0 EHOME 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Execration 0-2 Talon Esports 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Knights 0-2 Entity 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM HellRaisers 0-2 Geek Slate 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Liquid 1-1 BetBoom Team 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Shopify Rebellion 1-1 Team Aster 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 2: February 23

Match PT ET GMT Evil Geniuses 1-1 Talon Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM EHOME 0-2 Gaimin Gladiators 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM PSG.LGD 1-1 Team Spirit 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM TSM 0-2 Tundra Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Shopify Rebellion 1-1 Entity 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Liquid 2-0 Knights 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM HellRaisers 1-1 beastcoast 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Aster 1-1 BetBoom 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Spirit 2-0 Evil Geniuses 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Tundra Esports 0-2 Gaimin Gladiators 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM TSM 0-2 Talon Esports 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM EHOME 1-1 Execration 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Knights 0-2 Geek Slate 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Liquid 2-0 Entity 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Shopify Rebellion 2-0 HellRaisers 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM beastcoast 1-1 BetBoom 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 3: February 24

Match PT ET GMT EHOME 1-1 Evil Geniuses 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM PSG.LGD 2-0 Tundra Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Execration 1-1 TSM 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Team Spirit 1-1 Talon Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Team Aster 1-1 Entity 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM HellRaisers 2-0 BetBoom Team 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Knights 0-2 beastcoast 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Shopify Rebellion 1-1 Geek Slate 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM EHOME 0-2 TSM 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM PSG.LGD 1-1 Talon Esports 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Execration 1-1 Gaimin Gladiators 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Evil Geniuses 2-0 Tundra Esports 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM beastcoast 1-1 Entity 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Liquid 1-1 Geek Slate 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Shopify Rebellion 1-1 Knights 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Aster 0-2 HellRaisers 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 4: February 25

Match PT ET GMT PSG.LGD 1-1 Execration 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Tundra Esports 2-0 Talon Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Evil Geniuses 2-0 Gaimin Gladiators 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM EHOME 1-1 Team Spirit 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Team Liquid 2-0 beastcoast 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM HellRaisers 0-2 Entity 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Knights 0-2 BetBoom 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Aster 2-0 Geek Slate 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Spirit 2-0 Tundra Esports 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM EHOME 0-2 PSG.LGD 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM TSM 1-1 Gaimin Gladiators 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Execration 1-1 Evil Geniuses 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Geek Slate 0-2 beastcoast 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM BetBoom 0-2 Entity 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Aster 2-0 Knights 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Shopify Rebellion 0-2 Team Liquid 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 5: February 26

Match PT ET GMT Evil Geniuses 2-0 TSM 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM EHOME 0-2 Talon Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM PSG.LGD 0-2 Gaimin Gladiators 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Team Spirit 2-0 Execration 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Team Liquid 2-0 Team Aster 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Geek Slate 1-1 BetBoom Team 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Shopify Rebellion 2-0 beastcoast 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Knights 0-2 HellRaisers 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM

Tiebreakers:

Match PT ET GMT beastcoast 1-2 Team Aster 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM HellRaisers 2-0 Geek Slate 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

The playoffs kicked off on February 28 with the 12 teams that qualify from the group stage.

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Qualified Teams

A total of 18 teams qualified for the group stage of the Lima Major. All of these teams made their way into the LAN event through their respective regional leagues. These 18 teams battled it out for a prize pool of $500,000 and a total of 1,900 DPC points.

Having said that, here are all the teams that made their way into the Lima Major.

Team Region Roster Team Liquid Western Europe miCKe, Nisha, zai, Boxi, Insania Gaimin Gladiators Western Europe dyrachyo, Quinn, Ace, tOfu, Seleri Tundra Esports Western Europe skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, Sneyking Entity Western Europe watson, Stormstormer, Tobi, Kataomi`, Fishman BetBoom Team Eastern Europe Pure, gpk, Nightfall, Save-, TORONTOTOKYO Team Spirit Eastern Europe Yatoro, Larl, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka HellRaisers Eastern Europe Daxak, depressed kid, MieRo, Antares, Solo Team Aster China Monet, Xwy, Xxs, BoBoKa, Siamese.C Knights China eGo, AlaCrity-, Flyby, Felixciaoba, XCJ PSG.LGD China shiro, NothingToSay, xiang yu, planet, WhyyouSm1Le EHOME China mks-, Night, xiaoyu, Salad, Lww Execration Southeast Asia Palos, Bob, Tino, Shanks, BDz Geek Slate Southeast Asia skem, Kokz, Force, NARMAN, Roddgeee Talon Esports Southeast Asia 23savage, Mikoto, Jabz, Q, Oli~ TSM North America Timado, Bryle, kasane, Ari, Whitemon Shopify Rebellion North America Arteezy, Abed, SabeRLight-, Cr1t-. Fly beastcoast South America K1, DarkMago, Sacred, Gojira, Stinger Evil Geniuses South America Pakazs, Chris Luck, Wisper, Matthew, Pandaboo

So there you have it, that’s all the information available for the first Major of not only the 2022-23 DPC Season but also the first ever DPC Major to be held in South America.