Dota 2 team handed loss at Bali Major after player is caught watching Twitch stream during match

Dota 2’s Bali Major is engulfed in drama after BetBoom’s Offlaner Pure was caught watching a Twitch stream during his team’s match against Tundra Esports.

On July 5, 2023, there was an official match between BetBoom and Tundra Esports in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals of Dota 2’s Bali Major. During that series, Tundra called a pause to report an issue to the tournament officials.

While the match was paused, BetBoom’s Offlaner Ivan ‘Pure’ Moskalenko alt-tabbed his game and switched to the Twitch stream of Aleksandr ‘Nix’ Levin momentarily. This is a serious offense as once an official match begins, players are not allowed to contact anyone outside of their room.

It is strictly mentioned that only Steam, Dota 2, and Teamspeak will be open during an official game, which means that what Pure did was against the rules.

BetBoom handed loss at Bali Major after Pure incident

Pure’s actions had some serious consequences as BetBoom’s 2-0 victory was overturned, the tournament officials announced on July 6’s pre-show. The Russian team now faces elimination from the Bali Major as it is playing in the lower bracket.

The loss may also end up costing BetBoom a spot at The International 2023. With the victory against Tundra, the team was already qualified for the showpiece event based on DPC points.

If BetBoom beat Azure Ray in their elimination match later today, they will still qualify for TI 2023. There are rumors that Pure might be barred from competing for the rest of the event, though this has not been confirmed by tournament officials.