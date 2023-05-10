Disney Dreamlight Valley player transforms house into magnificent train car

A Disney Dreamlight Valley player took the creative route and designed their house to look like a train car.

The Disney-themed sandbox title’s customization options have allowed users to take their clothing to new heights. Disney Dreamlight Valley also includes furniture modeled after movies like The Lion King and The Little Mermaid. Therefore, players can create different rooms in their houses based on their favorite Disney/Pixar films.

Besides Disney franchises, users can decorate their homes to fit other themes. For example, one player carefully selected furniture for one room to resemble a train car.

Disney Dreamlight Valley user utilized windows for train car

Disney / Gameloft

Reddit user movealongnuthn2cHere showed off their indoor decorating skills with a train-themed room. The player placed items like the Beauty and the Beast Tea Trolley and a red Cinderella carpet to finish the look.

The OP also hired Goofy to work as a train conductor, considering his choice of attire. Users can obtain the Conductor Goofy costume and the Ranger Donald outfit by completing the Disney Parks Star Path. Other featured items include the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride and a Pixar Pal-A-Round.

In the comment section, fellow Dreamlight Valley players praised the OP’s creativity. “One of the most original designs/builds I’ve seen. Bravo,” Meggie_Mouse826 wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I was like “When do we unlock a train car I can’t wait!” Then I realized you just have some over-the-top designer skills. Well done OP,” StahlViridian remarked.

“Excellent use of those windows. I love it,” AlSuessNext said.

While Dreamlight Valley hasn’t unveiled the next Star Path, a recent survey had fans speculating about future themes. The available Star Path options in the questionnaire included Disney Channel Originals, Nightmare Before Christmas, and Disney Villains, among other choices.

In the meantime, players can enjoy the Pride of the Valley update and all it offers.