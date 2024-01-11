Disney Dreamlight Valley players want new Premium Shop feature

Disney Dreamlight Valley players can’t get over the new Premium Shop Royal Jacket set, with hundreds buying it instantly.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop is a fantastic place for players to spend Moonstones on some new home skins, furniture, or even specific outfits you can’t get anywhere else. Sure, it can be a little expensive sometimes, but on occasion, there’s an item that warrants whatever money Gameloft chooses to charge, purely because it’s so beautiful.

That’s exactly what happened in the January 10 Premium Shop when Disney Dreamlight Valley introduced the Beauty and the Beast Royal Jacket set, including a long and belted jacket – and fans fell in love instantly, even suggesting a major change to the way the store works.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players love new Premium Shop outfit

Sharing a picture of their avatar wearing the Royal Jacket on the Disney Dreamlight Valley Reddit, one player explained how they’ve “never purchased anything so fast! Did you get this set from the Premium Shop today?”

From the mannequin on the Premium Store, the Jacket looks a world away from how it looks on an avatar, with many taking to the comments to express how much they love it after seeing it on the character: “Well I didn’t want it but now I do!”

One player saw the love and the differences and suggested a new way for the Premium Shop to work: “They really should have the outfit on a model because I thought it was ugly until I see it now!”

Shortly after posting the comment, it quickly garnered tons of support, with many highlighting how they “agree with this” and stating: “I wish there was an option to click on it and see what it looks like on us before buying” or how they “wish we could see the outfits on our avatars. I honestly would probably buy more.”

Such a feature would certainly be welcome for many players in the Disney Dreamlight Valley community and would allow people to essentially try before they buy. While it’s not been announced as an upcoming feature, there’s always a chance as the game develops.

