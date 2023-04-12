Disney Dreamlight Valley reveals possible future Star Path themes and wants players’ feedback

Disney Dreamlight Valley has launched a survey for players to give feedback about the game. The questionnaire also asked people to select their top five favorite options from a list of possible future Star Path themes.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Star Paths are similar to a Battle Pass that earns various items like furniture and cosmetics. Players can unlock the free Star Path with three slots of Duties or pay for the Premium version to receive six.

Article continues after ad

The Premium Star Path costs Moonstones — which fans can acquire by opening chests or purchasing the Founders Pack.

In the past, Dreamlight Valley has featured a Villains Star Path, a Festive Path, and a Centennial version. Alongside the recent Pride of the Valley update, Gameloft revealed a Star Path based on Disney’s theme parks. However, the studio may already be looking for what to model the next Star Path after.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Disney Dreamlight Valley survey offers ample potential Star Path choices

Disney / Gameloft

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter shared a link to the survey for players to complete. The questions ranged from what items users would like to see more of in the premium shop to desired future Star Path themes. Here are the Star Path options DDV provided:

Article continues after ad

Disney Villains – “Items related to iconic Disney Villain characters”

“Items related to iconic Disney Villain characters” Disney Channel Originals – “Items related to TV shows such as Kim Possible or Lizzie McGuire”

“Items related to TV shows such as Kim Possible or Lizzie McGuire” Occupational – “Items related to careers such as a gardener or a chef”

“Items related to careers such as a gardener or a chef” Vacation – “Items such as luggage, and travel styles such as fanny packs, and tropical button-ups”

“Items such as luggage, and travel styles such as fanny packs, and tropical button-ups” Disney Cruise – “Items with a nautical theme”

“Items with a nautical theme” Winter Holiday – “Items related to Winter”

“Items related to Winter” Pixar – “Items related to Pixar films and characters”

“Items related to Pixar films and characters” Disney Princess – “Items that relate to The Disney Princesses such as ballgowns, thrones, and crowns”

“Items that relate to The Disney Princesses such as ballgowns, thrones, and crowns” Retro/Vintage Disney Style – “Items such as jean jackets with patches, crewneck sweatshirts”

“Items such as jean jackets with patches, crewneck sweatshirts” Sporty – “Sports jerseys, sporting equipment”

“Sports jerseys, sporting equipment” Nightmare Before Christmas – “Items related to Nightmare Before Christmas”

While waiting for the next available Star Path, Dreamlight Valley players can enjoy the festivities of the Eggstravaganza Event until April 29. Here’s how to make Spring Mimosa Eggs — one of the available Easter-themed dishes.