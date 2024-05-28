Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Dreamlight Fest community rewards are a big disappointment

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest has faced another disappointment, with the game’s community rewards now feeling pretty worthless for many seasoned players.

It’s no secret that the Dreamlight Parks Fest hasn’t been the most popular among the community, with many slamming the repetitiveness of its cupcake quests or the frustrating bugs some players have come across (although that has now been addressed).

However, now the game’s themed community rewards are garnering similar frustration – and as a seasoned player, it’s easy to see why.

From various ingredients, crafting materials, and decorations, players have certainly been treated to a lot of gifts during the Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest, but we can’t help but feel disappointed.

Sure, grabbing some free Iron Ingots or ingredients to make more cupcakes is useful, but to give us craftable items as a reward for cooking over 450,000 cupcakes feels almost insulting – particularly if you’re one of the unlucky ones who only just crafted the Mickey Mouse Water Tower.

The Tower is the primary point of contention here, as it costs 100 Iron Ingots to craft and is renowned for being one of the tougher pieces of furniture to create. As such, many players – myself included – found themselves with a free version of the item they worked for months to build.

Such rewards have fans calling for the ability to dismantle items to get the materials back, while others are slamming Gameloft for giving out craftable items instead of unique rewards or even previous Star Path items.

For some, the event’s community rewards will be a welcome addition, and a huge weight off their backs when it comes to grabbing resources. However, for seasoned players, it just feels like a waste of time, even if there’s so much more you can do in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest.