Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest is ruining the Thrills & Frills update

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest is currently only an annoyance, and it’s ruining the game’s Thrills & Frills update entirely.

Events aside, there’s tons to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley. From cooking, collecting, and chatting with characters to fishing or mining, it’s hard to feel bored in this cozy game. However, in recent weeks, I’ve found myself at odds with my current favorite game, and the Dreamlight Parks Fest is the one to blame.

After the success of the DDV Easter and Christmas events, which were undoubtedly fun, unique, and thematic, I felt hopeful when Dreamlight Parks Fest was announced, as it expanded on my favorite aspect of the game.

Previously, the introduction of rides and more Disney Parks content was thrilling and served as the catalyst to begin decorating my Valley – but now, it’s been left abandoned, with rides dotted around an ever-busy realm filled with Night Thorns, hungry villagers, and just so many stupid Buttons.

Disney / Gameloft

Ultimately, aside from maxing out all characters, it feels like the Dreamlight Parks Fest is to blame. Its incessant number of buttons, constant barrage of quests, repetitive cooking design, and frankly pointless rewards are only distracting from what could be a stellar update.

The game’s only just added in Daisy Duck and her Boutique, along with an extensive Oswald questline. Still, none of it has had the time to cement itself like the DreamSnaps competition or even Gaston, Eve, and Rapunzel’s introduction.

There’s far too much happening in one go, and none of it feels worthwhile. Sure, the popcorn buckets are cute, but they serve no purpose other than decoration – and for all that work, it just seems like a lackluster prize for cooking up over 50 cupcakes.

The community is echoing the same sentiment, with many claiming they’re tired of the Cupcakes and are just struggling to see the point of the event as a whole due to its rewards. Others are even calling the devs “sadistic” for crossing over with the Star Path.

Many of the current Thrills & Frills Star Path duties currently involve fishing, but you also get buttons in the same way, inhibiting the amount of resources you get for either. As such, it’s hard not to feel overwhelmed or wonder whether these two should have existed at different times instead of all in one go.

Ultimately, combining the Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest with the Thrills & Frills update feels overwhelming, unrewarding, and extremely disappointing.