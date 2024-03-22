Diablo 4’s upcoming Uber Lilith changes will address hitbox complaints

Diablo 4’s Lead Class Designer detailed the Uber Lilith changes coming to the PTR; the adjustments will tackle hitbox issues and more.

The fight against Uber Lilith has long represented a sore spot for Diablo players. Her wave attack can prove especially devastating, thanks to its wonky hitbox that makes dodging feel impossible to pull off.

Despite myriad video guides and balance changes, this particular Diablo 4 boss seldom offers a fair fight. But new details about the game’s upcoming Public Test Realm (PTR) indicate Uber Lilith will feel more balanced come Season 4.

In a post on his personal Twitter page, Diablo 4’s Lead Class Designer, Adam Jackson, shared a few changes players can expect to see from the endgame boss in the PTR.

Uber Lilith’s attacks will feature “better visual clarity,” for one. In addition, Blizzard plans on addressing complaints leveled against the hitbox of her aforementioned wave attack. And instead of one-shotting players, the boss’ waves/ghosts will deliver “heavily ramping damage” as players take hits.

As one person put it in a Reddit post, these changes for Diablo 4’s PTR should translate to a “fair fight” against Uber Lilith starting in Season 4.

The community won’t know how well these tweaks work until the PTR arrives on April 2. Notably, Diablo 4’s testing phase will last through April 9 and will only be available to Battle.net users on PC.