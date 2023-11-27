M1 iPad Pro still discounted at a massive 44% for Cyber Monday

Amazon continues to offer the M1 iPad Pro with an unprecedented 44% discount for Cyber Monday. This is the steepest discount we’ve ever seen on the slate.

The iPad Pro M1 received a massive Black Friday discount on Amazon, with its price slashed by an impressive 44%. This translates to a whopping $750 off the original price. If you couldn’t get it on Friday, don’t fret— the iPad is still available with the same discount on Amazon for Cyber Monday.

At this price, the M1 iPad Pro is an incredibly tempting deal for shoppers looking for a high-performance tablet. The slate brings a massive 11-inch Retina display, a long-lasting battery, and dual camera system on the back. It also has stylus support for note-taking and drawing. We don’t think the deal will last much longer. You might want to snag it while you can.

M1 iPad Pro doesn’t get cheaper than this

Apple

The whopping 44% discount applies to the 1TB storage variant of the M1 iPad Pro, equipped with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. The tablet is available in the Silver color option.

Launched in 2021, the iPad Pro comes powered by the M1 chip. The capable processor lets the device perform capable tasks like gaming and multitasking.

The 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display on the iPad is excellent for watching content. It boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. M1 iPad Pro even brings a solid camera setup, comprising a 12MP main sensor and a 10MP ultrawide sensor, along with an OF 3D LiDAR scanner for depth sensing.

You don’t often see such massive price cuts on Apple devices, so make the most out of the opportunity. If you’re looking for a cheaper iPad, check out this deal on the iPad 10th gen or the M1 iPad Air.

