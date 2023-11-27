Galaxy A54 Cyber Monday deal crashes price to the lowest we’ve ever seen

Galaxy A54 is Samsung’s best mid-range phone in the market and you can get it with a sweet 28% discount during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

There are discounts on most Samsung phones this holiday season. The flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra is selling at its lowest and so is the Galaxy Z Flip 5. But if you are looking for a budget-friendly phone, the Galaxy A54 has your name written on it. Discounted by $126 on Amazon, the Galaxy A54 is the best mid-range Samsung phone you can get right now.

Launched earlier this year, the Galaxy A54 brings several improvements with itself. You get a new S23-like design, upgraded cameras, and IP68 waterproofing. The smartphone can easily last you a full day of usage. Cyber Monday deals usually don’t make it to Tuesday so you might want to hurry.

Samsung Galaxy A54 is hard to miss at this price

Samsung

The 28% discount is applicable on the 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy A54. You can buy the phone in Black and Violet color options.

Samsung Galaxy A54 brings a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The panel comes with HDR10+ certification, so you can kick back and enjoy watching your favorite content in top-notch quality.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The camera system on the device is also not bad for a mid-ranger. It gets a triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP main shooter with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro sensor. You can record 4K videos using the phone at 30fps.

You don’t have to worry about the Galaxy A54 dying in the middle of the day. It packs a massive 5,000mAh battery that lasts a full day.

Samsung is also selling Galaxy S23 FE with a solid discount. It costs just a little more than the A54 and brings loads of extra features.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.