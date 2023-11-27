Save 20% off the Sonos Arc smart soundbar in Cyber Monday deal

If you fancy adding a new soundbar to your home theatre setup, this Sonos Arc soundbar is selling at a record-low price at Walmart.

Known for its immersive sound quality and advanced features, the Sonos Arc soundbar is currently available at an incredible discount of 20% off its retail price.

Best Buy is offering a fantastic deal on the Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Sonos Arc. Usually, at $899, the premium soundbar is marked down from $180 to $719 during the Cyber Monday sales.

Feature-rich soundbar for your home theatre

The Sonos Arc is designed to deliver an exceptional audio experience. With its Dolby Atmos support, this soundbar creates a three-dimensional soundstage that surrounds you from every angle, offering up immersive listening.

Whether watching your favorite action flick or listening to your favorite album, the Sonos Arc ensures a truly captivating audio experience in any room. This single elongated speaker bar packs eleven high-performance drivers, including two upward-firing ones, for creating an immersive overhead soundstage.

The Sonos Arc is compatible with popular voice assistants, including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. With built-in microphones, you can control the soundbar using voice commands, giving you hands-free convenience.

The Sonos Arc delivers exceptional audio and boasts a sleek and modern design that enhances any home decor. Setting up this sound bar is a breeze, thanks to its HDMI eARC connection, ensuring seamless integration with your TV.

The Sonos app lets you wirelessly connect multiple Sonos speakers throughout your home, creating a synchronized multi-room audio setup. Stream music in every room simultaneously or play different tracks in different areas, all controlled through the intuitive Sonos app. This deal is likely to expire pretty soon, so move quickly to secure a bargain.

