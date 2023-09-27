Mortal Kombat 1 players tired of “terrible” celebrities ruining characters

Megan Fox’s role as Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1 has raised the question of celebrity roles. NetherRealm has turned to outside talent to bring their own aura to MK characters, but players feel they’re harming the franchise.

The character roster for MK1 is quite impressive, it features an array of returning faces across all eras of Mortal Kombat. One of those names is Nitara – the evil, bloodsucking vampire. Fans have been more than happy to see her back, but not as thrilled with Megan Fox’s performance.

Hollywood star Megan Fox was drafted in to deliver the lines for Nitara. However, fans have been so unmoved by Fox’s delivery that they’ve been muting her dialog. In the bigger picture, the community is now questioning NetherRealm’s instance on big-name voice actor contributions.

Mortal Kombat needs to rely less on celebrity voice actors?

MK1 subreddit user asked: “Is it a f**king competition amongst NRS (NetherRealm Studios) to hire the worst voice actor for a character?”

Needless to say, the trend is not sitting well with players. Previously, UFC and WWE Legend Ronda Rousey took the reins of Sonya Blade in MK11 and this was also slammed. MK11 also had another guest star with DJ Dimitri Vegas adding lines of dialog for a special Sub-Zero skin.

In reference to Fox’s role, one person theorized: “What is the endgame? People on the fence about buying MK1 hear about Fox’s involvement and that’s what tips the scale? Or are they trying to attract her fanbase?”

One comment absolutely pulled no punches: “Megan Fox and Ronda Rousey were just terrible calls from start to finish. Ronda can’t act and refuses to get lessons and tutors, and Megan Fox (IMO) is nothing more than a pretty face. She plays the same character archetype every time, she sounds no different in any role she plays. NRS needs to drop this trend.”

Publicity and marketing is more than likely persuasive reason for NRS to keep going back to the celebrity well. We already know that this won’t end anytime soon either. We’ve had confirmation that John Cena will be reprising his role as Peacemaker in the upcoming DLC. So we’ll have to see if fans warm toward the Hollywood superstar.