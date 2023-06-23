Blizzard unveils Diablo 4’s Hardcore Lilith statue for “immortalized” players

The Diablo 4 Hardcore statue that developer Blizzard promised to build to commemorate players is now finally up and standing at the Blizzard Campus.

Diablo 4 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. While it only hit store shelves recently, the game has been met with both critical and commercial acclaim due to its varied gameplay, replay-ability, and extensive lore.

The franchise is known for nightmarish monsters and tough quests. However, for those players wanting an even more challenging experience, the game’s Hardcore mode brings even more difficulty. It’s certainly not for the faint of heart and comes with many perils, namely, if your character is slain in battle, that’s it.

A death means a permanent end for that character. But for those that overcome the added difficulty, significant rewards await.

In light of this challenging mode, developer Blizzard announced that the first 1,000 players to complete it would have their name immortalized in a special statue. Now, Blizzard has officially unveiled the new statue, what it looks like, and where it will be placed.

The Diablo 4 Hardcore statue depicts Lilith, a powerful being in the game’s lore and one that has become the figurehead for the franchise and the new game.

Adam Fletcher, the Global Community Development Director for all things Diablo, posted an image on Twitter of the new statue, revealing that it is placed at the Blizzard Campus.

Blizzard unveil Diablo 4 Hardcore mode statue

The statue also includes the following inscription: “To commemorate the launch of Diablo IV, the first players to reach level 100 on hardcore mode have been immortalized on this shrine.”

So far, the statue is yet to include the names of the first 10000 players to complete Diablo 4 on hardcore mode. However, now that it is up and standing, it’s only a matter of time before the names are engraved on the stone.

For all the latest Diablo 4 news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.