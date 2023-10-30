Diablo 4 recruits Sarah Michelle Gellar for new vampire slayer contest

Diablo 4 marketing team continues to reach new heights, with the newest ad recruiting Buffy the Vampire Slayer herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar for a vampire hunting contest.

It’s been a little over four months since Diablo 4 arrived, and it’s been a wild rollercoaster of emotions for the team at Blizzard Entertainment. Diablo arrived hot on the scene, with rave reviews across the board.

The fiery arrival died down quickly, with fans less than satisfied with various issues like endgame and loot, along with a lackluster first season of content. However, it seems Blizzard has found a bountiful infusion of goodwill, with Season of Blood landing well amongst its player base.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Looking to capitalize on the goodwill, Blizzard needs for vampire hunters, and has recruited Sarah Michelle Gellar to head the search.

Buffy is looking for more vampire hunters in Diablo 4

In the brief ad, Sarah Michelle Gellar is head of recruiting for vampire hunters. She knows a bit or two about the business, with her expertise on display during the televised run of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Players need to show off how capable they are at hunting the undead. Three lucky winners will be chosen, and they will receive a plaque for their “dating profile,” Battle.net credits, and other nifty merchandise.

Article continues after ad

Most of the sentiment was split down the middle. For every fan who commented “marketing W,” there’s one replied “Buy more celebrities guys, meanwhile you’re done with the new season in 2-3 days. *slow clap*.”

Article continues after ad

Michelle Gellar’s appearance is another feather in the cap of Blizzard’s strange marketing tactics for Diablo 4. There was the iconic New York City billboard, and there was also Megan Fox’s roast of hardcore players who failed.

Article continues after ad

Safe to say, Season of Blood and Sarah Michelle Gellar go together pretty well, in what might be the game’s best celeb pairing to date. It most certainly won’t be the last one, so here’s hoping the game improves over time to match the celebrity pull it has.