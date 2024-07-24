Lilith honors Diablo superfan Whoopi Goldberg with Key to Hell

Diablo 4’s Lilith and Inarius presented Whoopi Goldberg with the Key to Hell during an event for her cannabis brand.

Whoopi Goldberg made headlines in the days following Diablo 4’s June 2023 launch because of her frustrations about the game’s absence on Mac computers.

As a long-time fan of the series, the Oscar-winner purchased the new entry on day one. Upon realizing it didn’t work on Apple devices, Goldberg called out Blizzard on social media to plead for a Mac port or reimbursement.

The View host’s critiques did indeed reach the studio, which soon thereafter gave her a refund.

Notably, the Whoopi and Blizzard saga took a new turn when Diablo GM Rod Fergusson attended A Night with Whoopi, an event that celebrated her new cannabis brand, Emma & Clyde, on July 20.

Fergusson didn’t go alone, having been accompanied by Sanctuary’s very own Inarius and Lilith. According to Entertainment Weekly, the two costumed figrues honored the actress with a “Key to Hell” trinket during the festitivities.

Blizzard Entertainment Whoopi Goldberg with cosplayers dressed as Diablo 4’s Inarius and Lilith

Diablo 4 appears on a TV screen in the picture above, suggesting Goldberg may have finally gotten to play the action role-playing game.

However, the popular title still lacks a native Mac version, despite previous entries in the franchise launching on Apple-branded computers.

Mac users can experience the Sanctuary-set adventure through the Game Porting Toolkit and compatibility software like CrossOver, but many continue to patiently await a proper release.

As of writing, though, Blizzard Entertainment has not shared whether it plans on ever porting the ARPG over.

Still, Diablo 4 faithful like Whoopi Goldberg have plenty to look forward to, with the title’s first expansion launching later in the year. Vessel of Hatred will release on Tuesday, October 8, the same day as Season 6’s arrival.