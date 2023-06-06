Blizzard sheds recent disappointments with record-breaking Diablo 4 release

Despite turbulence in the Blizzard fan community, Diablo 4 sales have already made it the studio’s fastest-selling game to date.

Blizzard Entertainment and its community haven’t exactly been on the same page of late. Most notably, the studio came under fire after announcing its cancellation of Overwatch 2’s much-coveted PvE mode.

In the lead-up to Diablo 4’s recent release, Blizzard also faced backlash for the high price of certain in-game purchases.

These upsets did little to distract from the hype surrounding the new Diablo installment, however. In fact, the latest outing has already managed to break Blizzard’s sales records.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 sales secure it a spot as Blizzard’s fastest-selling game

On June 6, just one day after launch, Blizzard confirmed Diablo 4 had become the company’s fastest-selling title of all time. Such news comes on the heels of the project’s early access release, which kicked off earlier in the month on June 1.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to details shared in a press release, Diablo 4 also enjoyed “Blizzard’s highest pre-launch unit sales ever on both console and PC.”

As of writing, Blizzard Entertainment hasn’t disclosed specific sales data for Diablo 4’s evidently meteoric market performance. There’s currently no way of knowing how many millions of copies have been sold, then.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, the last time Blizzard mentioned a fastest-selling anything was following the rollout of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. The 2020 WoW expansion completely shattered records to become the fastest-selling PC game of all time.

For now, it doesn’t seem as though Diablo 4 has taken the Shadowlands crown in this regard, though Sanctuary-set adventure could be well on its way to breaking other records if this momentum persists.