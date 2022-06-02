Why is Diablo Immortal not working? Low FPS and crashes fix

If you’ve been facing low FPS and crash issues in Diablo Immortal – we’ve got you covered with all the information needed to get it fixed.

Diablo Immortal is the latest iteration of the ever-so-popular ARPG series, with the mobile platform being the franchise’s main target this time. However, the release did not go smoothly as multiple players have reported being facing issues with the title.

Diablo Immortal had an early release and in case you’re having frequent crashing or low FPS issues – don’t miss out on our guide as we’ve suggested some solutions which can potentially fix the inconvenience.

How to fix Diablo Immortal low FPS & crash issue (mobile)

You need to make sure your device meets the minimum requirements needed to enjoy the game without any major issues.

The low FPS and crash issues that you’re facing can be fixed by following a simple set of steps listed below:

Check if your game is up to date .

. Restart the game.

the game. Restart the device.

the device. Consider clearing the game’s cache data ( Android )

data ( ) Uninstall and reinstall the game.

How to fix Diablo Immortal low FPS and crash issue on PC

Fixing these issues on PC is just as simple as it is on mobile devices. All you need to do is follow these simple set of steps:

Update your GPU to the latest driver version .

your GPU to the . Make sure the Windows version you’re running is also up-to-date .

you’re running is also . Try to Scan & Repair the game from the Battle.net Launcher.

the game from the Battle.net Launcher. Reinstall the game.

These steps should be enough to fix your game and make it run smoothly. However, major issues may arise at any point in time, and under such circumstances, contacting Blizzard support may be your best option.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about low FPS and crash issues in the game.

