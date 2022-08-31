Diablo Immortal 1.5.5 patch notes: New Helliquary boss, battle pass & more

Diablo Immortal update 1.5.5 has finally arrived in the game and brings a plethora of new content along with it. Here’s a rundown of everything included with the patch.

Diablo Immortal Season Four is now live bringing with it a fresh batch of content for players to enjoy. This includes the new Helliquary Raid Bosses, Battle Pass, limited-time events, and more.

Apart from the new content, patch 1.5.5 also includes a handful of bug fixes and feature updates. It’s important to note that the Season Four content will not release at once. Instead, it will be divided for the majority of September in the game.

If you’re wondering what’s included with the new patch, here’s everything you need to know.

Blizzard Entertainment Season four Helliquary bosses love to play with fire.

New Helliquary Boss: Gishtur and Beledwe

Diablo Immortal players will get to face two demonic threats this time – Gishtur and Beledwe. They are the fourth Helliqaury boss to threaten Sanctuary and are enraged by flames.

Beledwe uses a flame-infused trident with which he can summon meteor strikes and burning orbs. Gishtur, on the other hand, prefers close-ranged combat and rocks a humongous sword covered with spikes.

You need to be cautious while confronting either of them as they can inflict some serious damage if your Combat Rating is not high enough. By enough, we mean that if your Combat Rating is at least 4665, you may group up with your fellow adventurers and head to Rayek’s aid and lock horns.

Starting from September 2, 2022, at 3 AM server time, your group can confront them by visiting the Einfrinn Tree in Westmarch. Once you defeat them, you’ll be rewarded with Twin Horns – providing a 10% cooldown reduction to your skills while inside Challenge Rifts.

Diablo Immortal Season Four Battle Pass: Inner Light

Diablo Immortal Season Four brings a new Battle Pass – “Inner Light” on September 1, 2022, at 3 AM server time and ends on September 29, 2022, at 2:59 AM server time. It has a total of 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards like Legendary Gems, Crests, Hilts, and more for you to complete and earn.

For additional treasures, there will also be an option to upgrade the free Battle Pass to either Empowered or Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass. This will upgrade to the full duration of the season and here are their details:

Empowered Battle Pass : Includes an Empowered track that provides additional rewards at each rank. Apart from that, you’ll receive the Inner Light Weapon cosmetic that’s unlocked at rank 1 and the luminous Inner Light Armor cosmetic that’s unlocked at rank 40.

: Includes an Empowered track that provides additional rewards at each rank. Apart from that, you’ll receive the Inner Light Weapon cosmetic that’s unlocked at rank 1 and the luminous Inner Light Armor cosmetic that’s unlocked at rank 40. Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass: All perks from Empowered Battle Pass along with Inner Light Avatar Frame, Portal cosmetic, and a ten-rank boost that is provided immediately after upgrading.

Hungering Moon

As usual, players get to earn more Moonslivers from the Hungering Moon event, which can be traded for Blessings and further rewards.

The next Hungering Moon will take place from September 9, 3 AM to September 12, 3 AM server time.

Blizzard Entertainment There are two limited-time events in Diablo Immortal Season 4.

Season Four limited-time events: The Scorched Sea and Mists of Cyrangar

The Scorched Sea and Mists of Cyrangar are the two new limited-time events in Diablo Immortal.

The Scorched Sea will be available from September 14 to September 28 at 3 AM server time while Mists of Cyrangar will be available from September 21 to September 30 at 3 AM server time.

The Scorched Sea will have daily tasks where you can receive various rewards for your heroics. If you get to complete enough tasks, you may even unlock the sand-blasted Scorched Sea Portrait Frame.

Completing tasks in the Mists of Cyrangar event will enough rewards to help with your travels. A bonus experience buff will also be active for players who are behind the Server Paragon Level.

Bug Fixes

Here are all the new bug fixes from Diablo Immortal update 1.5.5:

Cycle of Strife

A daily Prestige cap has been added to Defending the Vault.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from completing the Immortal goal: Defeat a Shadow in the Vault.

Fixed an issue that required players to rejoin the Shadow Lottery after server maintenance.

Events

Fixed an issue during Echo of the Immortal that would cause the Immortal to be killed by summons after winning, rendering them unable to claim the reward.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that prevented players from completing Helliquary quests that required speaking to Rayek.

Fixed an issue that would prevent Bounties from refreshing on daily reset.

Fixed an issue that would cause SFX to be missing from Helliquary boss fights.

Removed the cooldown on opening Blessed Chests.

Legendary Affixes

The VFX for several of the Wizard’s Ray of Frost Legendries has been updated.

UI

Fixed an issue that would display incorrect attribute values after performing a Class Change.

The Kion’s Ordeal description will now have additional details on recommended Combat Rating and how many runs can be initiated per day.

Here are all the feature updates in Diablo Immortal update 1.5.5:

Legendary Gem Lock Function

Legendary Gem tooltips will now have a lock button feature. This prevents players from accidentally consuming a gem while upgrading it.

Cosmetic Slot Addition

A new Wing Slot has been added to the Inventory Cosmetics interface. After equipping Resonance Wings, acquiring or wearing new outfits will no longer remove the wings by default.

So, there you have it – that’s everything included with Diablo Immortal patch 1.5.5. For more about the game, be sure to check our other Diablo Immortal content:

