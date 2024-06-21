Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR patch notes: New Unique items, balance updates, more

Developers have shared the patch notes for the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR – Patch 1.5.0 – which goes live on Tuesday, June 25.

During the June 21 Campfire Chat, Diablo developers announced that Season 5’s PTR will kick off on June 25 for BattleNet users on PC.

Throughout the testing period, participants can expect to try their hand at a whole host of changes, including Tempering Recipes, new Uniques, and a novel endgame activity called Infernal Hordes.

As is often the case with major updates, the Season 5 PTR will also introduce myriad balance updates specific to every class.

It’s additionally worth noting that Season 5 will be shorter than previous seasonal runs as it concludes on October 8 – the same date as Vessel of Hatred’s launch, which marks the start of Season 6.

Diablo 4’s Season 5 PTR full patch notes

Patch notes for Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR 1.5.0 read as follows (via Blizzard News).

New Items and Tempering Recipes

All Classes

Tempering Recipes

Worldly Finesse – Offensive

+X% Critical Strike Damage

+X% Vulnerable Damage

+X% Overpower Damage

+X% Ultimate Damage

Barbarian

Unique Items

Unbroken Chain – Amulet

Casting Steel Grasp reduces Iron Maelstrom’s Cooldown by 5-10 seconds. Enemies damaged by Iron Maelstrom deal 15-30% less damage for 6 seconds.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Forward Momentum – Mobility

Knocking back an enemy grants 25-40% Movement Speed for 3 seconds.

Tempering Recipes

Slayer’s Finesse – Offensive

Vulnerable Damage

Bonus Damage against Injured

Bleeding Damage

Druid

Unique Items

Björnfang’s Tusks – Unique Gloves

Cataclysm is now guaranteed to strike anything in range and you deal 40-80%[x] increased damage for the duration of the effect. While Cataclsym is active, you gain unlimited Spirit.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of the Rushing Wilds – Mobility

Casting a Companion Skill grants 5-15% Movement Speed for 5 seconds, up to 15-45%.

Tempering Recipes

Ultimate Efficiency – Resource

Cataclysm Cooldown Reduction

Lacerate Cooldown Reduction

Petrify Cooldown Reduction

Grizzly Rage Cooldown Reduction

Necromancer

Unique Items

Path of Trag’Oul – Unique Boots

Bone Prison traps a larger area and fires 20-35 Bone Splinters at enemies trapped within. Increase your Maximum Essence by 2 for 8 seconds each time these Bone Splinters hit an enemy.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of the Unholy Tether – Mobility

Casting Golem’s active Skill creates a bond between you for 6 seconds. While the bond is active, both of you are Unhindered and gain 25-40% Movement Speed.

Inexorable Reaper’s – Mobility

Sever now dashes you forward to attack instead. It becomes a Mobility Skill and costs no Essence, but has a 22-7 second cooldown.

Aspect of Creeping Mist – Mobility

Gain 20-35% Evade Cooldown Reduction.

You can now Evade during Blood Mist, traveling twice as far. Entering or exiting Blood Mist resets your Evade Cooldown.

Imprisoned Spirit’s – Offensive

When Bone Spirit explodes inside a Bone Prison, it explodes an additional time, dealing 40-70% of normal damage.

Bone Spirit now prioritizes enemies inside a Bone Prison.

Tempering Recipes

Necromancer Wall – Defensive

Skill Ranks of Necrotic Carapace

Skill Ranks of Drain Vitality

Minion Damage Reduction

Chance for your Minion Attacks to Fortify you for 3% Maximum Life

Rogue

Unique Items

Shroud of Khanduras – Unique Chest Armor

Dark Shroud grants Immune for 3 seconds, but your Evade Cooldown is increased by 9-3 seconds. Evading while Dark Shroud is active leaves behind an explosion that deals Shadow damage and pulls in enemies.

Legendary Aspects

Of Nebulous Brews – Mobility

Using a Healing Potion grants 35-50% Movement Speed for 3 seconds. After moving 30 meters, you spawn a Healing Potion.

Galvanized Slasher’s – Resource

Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Mobility Skill has a 15-30% chance to fully restore your Energy. Your Maximum Energy is increased by 10-25.

Of Iron Rain – Offensive

Smoke Grenade has a 35-50% chance to create an Arrow Storm where it explodes, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms continuously apply Vulnerable.

Breakneck Bandit’s – Offensive

Flurry deals 15-30% increased damage and has a 20% chance to Stun enemies for 3 seconds with each hit.

Mired Sharpshooter’s – Utility

Caltrops is now a Marksman Skill that periodically throws 5-20 piercing daggers over its Duration, each dealing Shadow damage and applying Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Tempering Recipes

Subterfuge Expertise

Increased Smoke Grenade damage.

Increased Smoke Grenade Size.

Increased damage for each Dark Shroud Shadow.

Increased damage on Next Attack after entering Stealth.

Rogue Persistence

Increased Maximum Life Percentage gained while Dark Shroud is active.

Increased Maximum and All Resistance Percentage for 5 Seconds from Health. Potions.

Increased Skill Ranks of Second Wind.

Increased Skill Ranks of Aftermath.

Sorcerer

Unique Item

Axial Conduit – Unique Pants

Chain Lightning alternates between orbiting you and seeking up to 3 enemies. When it returns, it drains 6 Mana from you for each active Chain Lightning. After draining 66 total Mana, the bolt explodes for (270%-570%) Lightning damage.

Chain Lightning expires if you don’t have enough Mana for it to drain.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect Of Tenuous Agility

Gain 5-15% increased Movement Speed. This bonus is doubled if you haven’t used a Defensive Skill in 8 seconds.

Aspect Of the Firebird

Gain the Flame Shield Enchantment for free.

When Flame Shield activates, Meteorites fall around you dealing (50%-70%) Fire damage.

Lightning Rod Aspect

Chain Lightning has a 5-20% chance to chain an additional time when hitting Crowd Controlled enemies and Bosses, and will seek them as targets.

Aspect Of Elemental Acuity

Casting a Pyromancy, Shock, or Frost Skill increases your Mana Regeneration by 10-20% for 5 seconds, once per Element.

At maximum stacks, the total bonus is increased to 60-120% for 10 seconds, but all stacks expire after the duration.

Aspect Of the Orange Herald

Lucky Hit: Up to a 5-10% Chance when you damage an enemy with a Skill to reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 2 seconds. Can only happen once per Skill cast.

Tempering Recipes

Discharge – Weapon

+X% chance to cast an additional Charged Bolt (moved from Shock Augments).

+X% Teleport size (moved from Shock Augments).

+X% chance for Arc Lash to swipe twice.

Conjuration – Weapon

+1-2 Hydra Heads on Cast.

X% chance for another Ice Blade on Cast.

X% chance for another Lightning Spear on Cast.

Conjuration Fortune – Utility

+X% Hydra Lucky Hit Chance.

+X% Ice Blade Lucky Hit Chance.

+X% Lightning Spear Lucky Hit Chance.

Elemental Control – Utility

+X Skill ranks to Convulsions.

+X Skill ranks to Snap Freeze.

+X Skill ranks to Crippling Flames.

Existing Tempering Recipe Additions

+X Skill ranks to Conduction – Added to Sorcerer Motion.

+X Ice Armor Duration – Added to Frost Cage.

General

Barbarian

Skills

Bash

Adjusted functionality: After bashing enemies 4 times, your next Bash will Clobber, Stunning enemies for 1.5 seconds. Clobber twice as often while using a Two-Handed weapon.

Enhanced Bash Adjusted functionality: Clobbering an enemy grants you 20% Maximum Life as Fortify.

Battle Bash Adjusted functionality: Clobbering an enemy generates an additional 10 Fury.



Flay

Enhanced Flay Vulnerable duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds.

Combat Flay Damage Reduction increased from 3% to 4%. Maximum stacks increased from 4 to 5. Buff duration increased from 3 to 6 seconds.



Endless Fury

No longer requires Two-Handed weapons.

Fury gain from Basic Skills increased from 10/20/30% to 12/24/36%.

Imposing Presence

Maximum Health reduced from 6/12/18% to 5/10/15%.

Legendary Aspects

Wanton Rupture Aspect

Frequency increased from every 40-25 seconds to every 30-15 seconds.

Aspect of Grasping Whirlwind

Now pulls in new targets three times as frequently.

Steadfast Berserker’s Aspect

No longer requires a Lucky Hit, and now always triggers.

Unique Items

Gohr’s Devasting Grips

Explosion size is now affected by increases to Whirlwind’s size.

Paragon Nodes

Hemorrhage Legendary Node

Now bonus Bleeding damage now caps at 45%.

Weapons Master Legendary Node

Fury gain increased from 4% to 8% of Maximum Fury.

Druid

Passive Rank bonus for Clarity affix added to Amulets.

Skills

Landslide

Damage per hit of Landslide increased from 37.% to 70%. Total damage increased.

Damage area increased from 1.5 to 2.

Doubled the amount of pillars.

Shred

1st Attack Damage buffed from 28% to 52%.

2nd Attack Damage buffed from 39% to 72%.

3rd Attack Damage buffed from 77% to 143%.

Pulverize

Damage buffed from 50% to 92.5%.

Tornado

Damage buffed from 35% to 65%.

Lightning Storm

Damage buffed from 40% to 74%.

Hurricane

Damage buffed from 187% to 346%.

Ravens

Can now be cast while moving.

Poison Creeper

Can now be cast while moving.

Lacerate

Damage area increased from 1 to 2.

Casting Lacerate now teleports to the target instead of starting at the caster.

Cataclysm

Lightning Strike rate is doubled.

Grizzly Rage

Cooldown for this ability now starts after Grizzly Rage ends.

Previous – Shapeshift into a Dire Werebear for 10 seconds gaining 20%[x] bonus damage and 20% Damage Reduction. Damage bonus is increased by 3% each second while in this form. Kills extend the duration by 1 second up to an additional 5 seconds.

Now – Shapeshift into a Dire Werebear for 10 seconds gaining 30%[x] bonus damage and 20% Damage Reduction. Damage bonus is increased by 3% each second while in this form, up to a maximum of 75%. Kills extend the duration by 1 second, but the duration cannot go above 10 seconds.

Debilitating Roar

Damage Reduction decreased from 70% to 40%.

Earthen Bulwark

Previous – Rocks surround you for 3 seconds, granting a Barrier that absorbs 45% of your Base Life in damage.

Now – Rocks surround you for 3 seconds, granting a Barrier that absorbs 45% of your Maximum Life in damage.

Cyclone Armor

Non-Physical Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.

Passives

Shepherd

Previous – Core and Wrath Skills deal an additional 20% damage for each Companion you have.

Now – Companion Skills deal an additional 20% damage for each Companion you have.

Skinwalker

Previous – When you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, gain 2-5 Life. If you are at full Life, gain the same amount as Fortify.

Now – When you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, gain 5-20% Life. If you are at full Life, gain the same amount as Fortify.

Aftershock

Delay from second set of Landslides slightly decreased.

Lupine Ferocity

Reduced amount of hits from 6 to 3 to benefit from the effect.

Vigilance

Damage Reduction increased for each Skill Rank from 5% to 7%.

Iron Fur

Damage Reduction increased for each Skill Rank from 3% to 4%.

Heightened Senses

Damage Reduction increased for each Skill Rank from 2% to 3%.

Legendary Aspects

Metamorphic Stone Aspect

No longer removes Wrath skill tag from Boulder.

Paragon

Thunderstruck Legendary Node

Now has a maximum bonus capped at 40%.

Human Glyph

Damage bonus increased from 6.6% to 9.9%.

Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.

Protector Glyph

Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.

Werebear Glyph

Damage bonus increased from 6.6% to 9.9%.

Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.

Werewolf Glyph

Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.

Necromancer

Book of the Dead

Necromancer Minion attacks can now Overpower.

Minions are now more aggressive and will automatically engage nearby enemies.

Golem

Active ability – If the Golem is far from the targeted location, it will now leap to the target.

Iron Golem – Slam size increased by 56%.

Skills

Sever

Primary damage increased from 80% to 110%.

Secondary damage increased from 30% to 45%.

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 20% to 25%.

Blight

Damage over time increased from 105% to 135%.

Blood Wave

Damage increased from 150% to 450%.

Passives

Shadowblight

Hits required reduced from 10 to 8.

Damage increased from 22% to 44%.

Hellbent Commander

Previous – Your Minions deal 15/30/45%[x] increased damage while you are Close to them.

Now – While you control at least 7 Minions, they deal 10/20/30%[x] increased damage.

Legendary Aspects

Blighted Aspect

Bonus damage after triggering Shadowblight 10 times reduced from 60-120%[x] to 35-50%[x].

Developer’s Note: Blighted Aspect has been a disproportionately large source of damage for Shadowblight based Necromancers, giving far more power than we normally give for a single Aspect. To compensate for this change, we are increasing the baseline power of the Darkness Core Skills and Shadowblight with the goal of keeping these builds at approximately the same overall power level.

Aspect of Bursting Bones

Bone Prison Burst damage increased from 9-12.2% to 75-120% of Weapon Damage.

Aspect of Empowering Reaper

Chance for Sever to create Blight increased from 10-25% to 15-30%.

Blight bonus damage increased from 40-100%[x] to 60-120%[x].

Aspect of Hungry Blood

Additional Blood Lance damage increased from 33-48% to 40-70%.

Aspect of Grasping Veins

Critical Strike Chance after casting Corpse Tendrils reduced from 10-25% to 5-20%.

Critical Strike Damage to enemies damaged by Corpse Tendrils reduced from 20-50% to 10-40%.

Critical Strike Damage bonus now lasts for 6 seconds, rather than indefinitely.

Cadaverous Aspect

Previous – Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your next Core Skill by 5-10%[x], up to 25-50%[x].

Now – Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your Core Skills by 3.5-6%[x] for 5 seconds, up to 17.5-30%[x].

Torturous Aspect

Previous – Iron Maiden is now also a Darkness Skill and deals Shadow damage. Enemies afflicted by Iron Maiden have a 10-25% chance to be Stunned for 1 second when they deal direct damage.

Now – Iron Maiden is now also a Darkness Skill and deals Shadow damage. Enemies have a 10-25% chance to be Stunned for 1 second when they take damage from Iron Maiden.

Unique Items

Blood Moon Breeches

Bonus Overpower Damage to Cursed enemies increased from 70%[x] to 100%[x].

Cruor’s Embrace

Core Skill Damage Affix replaced with Ranks to Tides of Blood Passive.

Ring of Mendeln

Lucky Hit Chance Affix replaced with Summoning Skill Damage.

Deathspeaker’s Pendant

Summoning Skill Damage Affix replaced with Movement Speed.

Paragon

Wither Legendary Paragon Node

Intelligence scaling is now capped at 1200 Intelligence.

Rogue

Maximum Arrow Storms increased from 5 to 7.

Preparation Previous – Every 75 Energy you spend reduces your Ultimate Skill’s Cooldown by 5 seconds. Using an Ultimate Skill resets the Cooldowns of your other Skills. Now – Spend 75 Energy to reduce your Ultimate Skill’s Cooldown by 5 seconds. Ultimate Skills reset other Cooldowns and grant 15% Damage Reduction for 8 seconds.



Skills

Blade Shift

Damage increased by 50% (0.2 to 0.3).

Previous – Quickly stab your victim for damage and shift, allowing you to move freely through enemies for 4 seconds.

Now – Quickly stab your victim for damage and shift, making you Unhindered for 4 seconds.

Developer’s Note: Unhindered allows you to move through enemies and prevents your Movement Speed from being lowered.

Fundamental Blade Shift Enemies moved through needed to activate Daze reduced from 5 to 3.

Primary Blade Shift Control Impairing Effect Duration Reduction increased from 20% to 30%.



Invigorating Strike

Damage increased by 20%.

Enhanced Twisting Blades

Return damage bonus increased from 30% to 35%.

Shadow Step

Damage increased by 11% (0.72 to 0.8).

Enhanced Shadow Step Previous – Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step increases your Critical Strike Chance against them by 8% for 3 seconds. Now – Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step Dazes and applies Vulnerable to them for 3 seconds.

Methodical Shadow Step Previous – Enemies damaged by Shadow Step are Stunned for 2 seconds. Now – After Shadow Stepping, you gain 20% Damage Reduction for 3 seconds.

Disciplined Shadow Step Previous – Shadow Step’s Cooldown is reduced by 3 seconds when it damages an enemy you have not hit with Shadow Step in the last 4 seconds. Now – Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step Stuns them for 2 seconds and reduces its Cooldown by 3 seconds.



Dash

Damage increased by 25% (0.32 to 0.4).

Additional functionality: Dash Slows enemies hit by 30% for 3 seconds.

Enhanced Dash Previous – Enemies damaged by Dash take 15% increased Critical Strike Damage from you for 5 seconds. Now – Casting Dash increases your Critical Strike Chance by 10% for 5 seconds.

Disciplined Dash Previous – Dash Slows enemies it hits by 30% for 3 seconds. Any enemy already Slowed will be Dazed for 2 seconds instead. Now – At the end of Dash, Knock Down surrounding enemies for 2 seconds and deal 350% of its damage to them.

Methodical Dash Previous – Dealing damage to Crowd Controlled enemies with Dash reduces its Charge Cooldown by 0.5 seconds, up to 4 seconds per cast. Now – Dash has 1 additional Charge and its Charge Cooldown is reduced by 2 seconds.



Flurry

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 10% to 13%.

Enhanced Flurry

Previous – Each time Flurry damages a Crowd Controlled or Vulnerable enemy, you are Healed for 1% of your Maximum Life, up to 12% Maximum Life per cast.

Now – Each time Flurry damages an enemy, it has a 10% chance to apply Vulnerable for 3 seconds and deals 1% increased damage for 5 seconds after hitting a Vulnerable enemy, up to a total of 50%.

Advanced Flurry

Previous – Evading through an enemy will cause your next Flurry to deal 30% increased damage and Stun enemies hit for 2.5 seconds.

Now – Successive casts of Flurry increase its damage by 15% and reduce its Energy cost by 10%, up to 3 times.

Improved Flurry

Previous – Flurry deals 20% increased damage to Vulnerable targets. If Flurry hits any Vulnerable enemy, it will make all enemies hit by that cast Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Now – Casting Flurry dashes you to the target and Heals 10% of your Maximum Life.

Caltrops

Damage increased by 13% (0.4 to 0.45).

Disciplined Caltrops Critical Strike Chance bonus increased from 5% to 10%.



Dark Shroud

You can now only lose 1 Dark Shroud shadow every 1.5 seconds.

Enhanced Dark Shroud Previous – Dark Shroud’s shadows have a 14% chance to not be Consumed. Now – Each active Dark Shroud shadow grants you 5% increased Movement Speed and also has a 15% chance to not be Consumed.

Subverting Dark Shroud Previous – Each active shadow from Dark Shroud grants you 4% increased Movement Speed. Now – You Heal for 10% of your Maximum Life when a Dark Shroud shadow is removed.

Countering Dark Shroud You only need 1 active shadow to get the bonus Critical Strike Chance instead of 2. Critical Strike Chance increased from 8% to 10%.



Smoke Grenade

Additional functionality: Smoke Grenade now deals 45% Physical damage, has a 25% Lucky Hit Chance, and its Skill Ranks now give increased damage and Cooldown Reduction.

Enhanced Smoke Grenade Previous – Enemies affected by Smoke Grenade take 25% increased damage from you. Now – Enemies hit by Smoke Grenade take 25% increased damage from you for 5 seconds.

Countering Smoke Grenade Previous – Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by Smoke Grenade has up to a 25% chance to reduce its Cooldown by 1 second, or by 3 seconds instead if the enemy is Vulnerable. Now – Hitting an Elite or Boss with Smoke Grenade reduces its Cooldown by 5 seconds.

Subverting Smoke Grenade Previous – If an enemy is Vulnerable, Slowed, or Chilled then Smoke Grenade will Daze them for 20% longer. Now – Smoke Grenade now deals Poison damage and applies another 45% Poisoning damage over 5 seconds.



Poison Imbuement

Poisoning Duration increased from 5 to 6 seconds.

Enhanced Poison Imbuement Previous – Poison Imbuement’s Poisoning Duration is increased by 1 second. Now – Casting Poison Imbuement generates 30 Energy, increased by 2 for each Nearby Poisoned enemy.



Poison Trap

Damage increased by 36% (0.11 to 0.15).

Subverting Poison Trap Poison damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

Countering Poison Trap Chance to reset Imbuements increased from 30% to 40%.



Penetrating Shot

New functionality: Now deals 10% increased damage per enemy it pierces.

Enhanced Penetrating Shot Previous – Penetrating Shot deals 10% increased damage for each enemy it pierces. Now – Casting Penetrating Shot and hitting a Boss or Elite with it has a 25% Chance to fire an additional shot for free.



Rain of Arrows

Casting Speed has been increased by 30%.

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 2% to 4%.

Cooldown reduced from 55 to 50 seconds.

Passives

Concussive

Renamed to Unstable Elixirs.

Previous – After Knocking Back or Knocking Down an enemy, you gain 4% increased Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds.

Now – Using a Healing Potion Stuns surrounding enemies for 2 seconds and increases your damage by 6% for 5 seconds.

Rapid Gambits

Previous – Your Evade Cooldown is reduced by 0.5 seconds when you Daze an enemy.

Now – Evading through an enemy Dazes them for 2 seconds. Your Evade Cooldown is reduced by 0.25 seconds when you Daze an enemy.

Trick Attacks

Previous – When you Critically Strike a Dazed enemy they are Knocked Down for 0.5 seconds.

Now – Dazing or Stunning an enemy increases your Critical Strike Chance by 2% and Critical Strike Damage by 2% for 5 seconds, both up to 12%.

Impetus

New functionality: Added visuals to show when the effect is ready.

Previous – After moving 12 meters, your next Non-Basic attack deals 7% increased damage.

Now – After moving 15 meters, your next Core or Ultimate attack deals 8% increased damage. While the damage bonus remains, your Agility and Subterfuge Skills deal 4% increased damage.

Malice

Previous – You deal 3% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies.

Now – You deal 4% increased damage to Vulnerable or Knocked Down enemies.

Alchemical Advantage

Previous – You gain 1% increased Attack Speed for each enemy you’ve Poisoned, up to 15%.

Now – Dealing Poison damage increases your Attack Speed and Lucky Hit Chance by 1% for 8 seconds, up to 5%.

Developer’s Note: The maximum stack potential increases by 5% with each Skill Rank.

Second Wind

Previous – Every 100 Energy you spend grants you 5% increased Lucky Hit Chance for 5 seconds.

Now – Every 100 Energy you spend grants 15% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 3 seconds.

Aftermath

Previous – After using an Ultimate Skill, restore 30 Energy.

Now – While an Ultimate Skill is on your Action Bar, you Heal for 0.5% Maximum Life every second. After using an Ultimate, restore 25 Energy.

Weapon Mastery

Dagger damage to Healthy enemies increased from 5% to 6%.

Key Passives

Victimize

The Explosion damage of Victimize has been increased by ~50% to compensate for a bug fix, detailed below.

Momentum

Previous – Cutthroat Skills grant a stack of Momentum for 8 seconds if they either hit a Stunned, Dazed, or Frozen enemy, or hit any enemy from behind. While at 3 stacks of Momentum you gain 20% increased Damage Reduction, 30% increased Energy Regeneration, and 15% increased Movement Speed.

Now – Casting a Cutthroat Skill grants a stack of Momentum. Casting a Non-Cutthroat Skill removes a stack of Momentum. For each stack of Momentum, you gain 3% Damage Reduction, 3% Maximum Energy, 3% Energy Regeneration, 3% Movement Speed, up to 30%.

Legendary Aspects

Enshrouding Aspect

Previous – Gain a free Dark Shroud shadow every 3 seconds when standing still. Each Dark Shroud shadow grants 2.5-4.0% increased Damage Reduction.

Now – Using a Healing Potion makes a free Dark Shroud shadow. Each shadow grants 2.5-4.0% increased Damage Reduction.

Of Arrow Storms

Previous – Lucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills have up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy’s location, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 30-40% increased damage.

Now – Lucky Hit: Your Marksman and Cutthroat Skills have up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy’s location, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 45-60% increased damage.

Vengeful

Arrow Storm Damage increased from 25-40% to 45-60%.

Ravager’s

Damage bonus to Shadow Step increased from 2.5-10% to 4.5-12%.

Trickster’s

Previous – Caltrops also throw a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Stun Grenades deal 25-40% increased damage.

Now – Caltrops and Smoke Grenade receive Stun Grenade benefits and throw Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Stun Grenades deal 25-40% increased damage.

Of Noxious Ice

Poison damage bonus to Frozen enemies increased from 15-30% to 20-35%.

Of Bursting Venoms

Toxic Pool Poisoning damage increased by 24%.

Of Volatile Shadows

Dark Shroud shadow Explosion damage increased by 50%.

Of Stolen Vigor

Previous – Each stack of the Momentum Key Passive Heals you for Life per second and grants you 5% Damage Reduction.

Now – While at maximum stacks of the Momentum Key Passive, your Cutthroat Skills deal 20-35% increased damage and you become Unstoppable for 3 seconds every 8 seconds.

Unique Items

Saboteur’s Signet

Previous – Casting Flurry has a 15-30% chance to release Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Grenade Skills have a 2% Lucky Hit Chance.

Now – Casting a Core Skill has a 15-30% chance to throw Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Stun Grenades gain 5% Lucky Hit Chance.

Windforce

Ranks of Concussive changed to Ranks of Malice.

Vulnerable Damage changed to Dexterity.

Previous – Lucky Hit: Hits with this weapon have up to a 30-40% chance to deal double damage and Knock Back the target.

Now – Barrage has a 30-40% chance to Knock Back or Knock Down enemies with each hit and deal double damage.

Scoundrel’s Kiss

Explosion radius increased by 10%.

The visual effect for the Physical damage has been improved to be more consistent.

Writhing Band of Trickery

Decoy Trap damage increased by 8%.

Word of Hakan

Previous – Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements at once.

Now – Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements at once and receives your Arrow Storm benefits.

Paragon

Tricks of the Trade – Legendary Node

Previous – Your Marksman Skills grant your next Cutthroat Skill 25% increased damage. Your Cutthroat Skills grant your next Marksman Skill 25% increased damage.

Now – Your Marksman Skills grant your Cutthroat Skills 25% increased damage for 8 seconds. Your Cutthroat Skills grant your Marksman Skills 25% increased damage for 8 seconds.

Cheap Shot – Legendary Node

Previous – You deal 5% increased damage for each Nearby enemy that is Crowd Controlled, up to 25%.

Now – You deal 5% increased damage for each Nearby enemy that is Crowd Controlled, up to 25%. A Nearby Staggered Boss provides the maximum bonus.

Exploit Weakness – Legendary Node

Previous – Whenever you deal damage to a Vulnerable enemy, they take 1% increased damage from you for 6 seconds, up to 25%.

Now – Lucky Hit: Direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 45% chance to increase your damage by 1% for 25 seconds, up to 50%. At 50 stacks, this bonus resets and you Execute all Nearby Non-Boss enemies.

No Witnesses – Legendary Node

Is now capped at a maximum damage bonus of 35%.

Developer’s Note: This is to compensate for increased sources of Ultimate Skill Damage added to the Rogue Paragon Board this season.

Leyrana’s Insinct – Legendary Node

Is now capped at a maximum damage bonus of 35%.

Culler – Rare Node

Execute Chance changed to Ultimate Damage.

Magic Nodes in this cluster that gave Execute Chance now give Ultimate Damage.

Ruin – Rare Node

Damage to Healthy changed to Ultimate Damage.

Magic Nodes in this cluster that gave Damage to Healthy now give Ultimate Damage.

Sorcerer

Crackling Energy base damage increased from 20% to 30%.

Skills

Ice Armor

Max Life Base Shield amount increased from 25% to 40%.

No longer gains increased Shield based on damage.

Charged Bolts

Base damage increased from 30% to 38%.

Enhanced Charged Bolts Explosion damage increased from 150% to 175% of Charged Bolt’s damage.



Spark

Base damage per hit increased from 10% to 12%.

Enhanced Spark Damage increased from 8% to 10%.

Glinting Spark Previous: Spark grants 2% increased Critical Strike Chance per cast for 5 seconds, up to 8%. Now: Spark grants 2% increased Critical Strike Chance per cast for 5 seconds, up to 8%. At max stacks, your Spark hits grant 1 Mana.



Blizzard

Base damage increased from 130% to 150%.

Enhanced Blizzard Blizzard damage to Frozen enemies increased from 25% to 40%.



Hydra

Base damage increased from 14% to 16%.

Summoned Hydra Burn damage increased from 60% to 100%.



Inferno

Base damage increased by 20%.

Flickering Arc Lash

Previous: Gain 6% Movement Speed for 5 seconds for each enemy hit with Arc Lash, up to 18%.

Now: Arc Lash grants 5 Mana if your swipe hits at least one enemy. When you hit 3 or more enemies or a Boss, your next swipe also deals 50% more damage.

Chain Lightning

Now tracks how many Chain Lightnings are out.

Greater Chain Lightning Previous: Each time Chain Lightning bounces, it deals 5% increased damage for its duration. Now: Each time Chain Lightning bounces, it deals 10% increased damage for its duration, up to 30%.

Chain Lightning Enchantment Now has a 4 second Cooldown. No longer tracks Mana or sends out Chain Lightnings if the instance of Mana Drain is from an Auto Cast skill.



Ice Armor

Max Life Base Shield amount increased from 25% to 40%.

No longer gains increased Shield based on damage.

Flame Shield

Cooldown begins when Invulnerability ends.

Enhanced Lightning Spear

Previous: After Critically Striking, Lightning Spear gains a 5% increased stacking Critical Strike Chance for its duration.

Now: Casting Lightning Spear spawns an additional Lightning Spear and increases their Critical Strike Chance by 15%.

Wizard’s Blizzard

Previous: While Blizzard is active, your Core Skills cost 20% less Mana.

Now: While Blizzard is active, you gain 1 Mana Regeneration for every 20 Maximum Mana.

Teleport

Cooldown increased from 11 to 14.

Base damage increased from 25% to 35%.

Passives

Convulsions

Stun chance increased from 5% to 7%.

Crippling Flames

Immobilize chance increased from 5% to 7%.

Snap Freeze

Freeze chance increased from 5% to 7%.

Static Discharge

Chance to spawn Crackling Energy increased from 5% to 6%.

Shocking impact

Damage for each Rank increased from 40% to 50%.

Combustion

Base Burning damage increased from 20% to 40%.

Vyr’s Mastery

Previous: Close enemies take 15% increased damage from your Shock Skills and deal 20% less damage to you. Critical Strikes increase these bonuses to 20% and 25% respectively for 3 seconds.

Now: When you Critical Strike an enemy with a Shock Skill you become Charged and take 25% less damage for 5 seconds. While Charged, Critical Strikes have a 10% chance to causes the damage to arc as Lightning damage to another Nearby enemy, or if there are no other targets you hit the target again for 250% of the damage.

Developer’s Note: Shock Sorcerer is often highly incentivized to play in close combat. This rework aims to open up the Shock Sorcerer playstyle, allowing for both close and ranged options while maintaining the defensive capability of the original design that players love.

Legendary Aspects

Charged Aspect

Movement Speed bonus increased from 10-20 to 15-25.

Aspect Of Efficiency

Mana Cost Reduction increased from 10-25% to 35-50%.

Aspect of Engulfing Flames

Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life increased from 15-30% to 30-45%.

Aspect Of Abundant Energy

Previous: Crackling Energy has a 35-50% chance to chain to an additional enemy.

Now: Crackling Energy has a 35-50% chance to deal 40%|x| increased damage and chain to an additional enemy.

Aspect Of Splintering Energy

Previous: Casting Lightning Spear always spawns an additional Lightning Spear and increases your damage with Shock Skills by X for Y seconds.

Now: Critical Hits with Lightning Spear cause Lightning to arc from it dealing X damage to its target and up to 5 other enemies. This damage is increased by your Critical Strike Damage Bonus.

Aspect of Binding Embers

Previous: Flame Shield lets you move unhindered through enemies. Enemies you move through while Flame Shield is active are Immobilized for X seconds.

Now: Flame Shield grants you unhindered for its duration. Enemies you move through while Flame Shield is active are Immobilized for X seconds.

Aspect Of the Frozen Wake

Ice Spike damage increased from 60%-80% to 80%-100%.

Now has 15% extra damage to Ice Spikes instead of 15% extra Chill.

Aspect Of the Frozen Tundra (Deep Freeze)

Ice Spike damage increased from 60%-80% to 100%-120%.

Glacial Aspect

Now has 15% extra Chill with Ice Spikes instead of 15% extra Damage.

Paragon

Burning Instinct

Burning Instinct Critical Strike bonus reduced from 1% per 25 Intelligence to 1% per 50 Intelligence and now caps at 40%|x|.

Ceaseless Conduit

Crackling Energy damage reduced from 3% per 20 Intelligence to 1% per 25 Intelligence and now caps at 60%|x|.

Elemental Summoner

Now caps at its damage bonus at 30%|x|.

Icefall

Damage with Frost Skills increased from 15%|x| to 18%|x|.

Unleash Glyph

Increased the damage bonus from 7% to 8%.

Increased the Mana Regeneration from 7% to 25%.

Tempering Updates

The following Tempering Affixes have been moved from existing Tempering Recipes onto new Recipes in the Utility Category.

Developer’s Note : We are looking to expand what Affixes are available within the Utility Category to bring more depth and variety to Tempering. Barbarian Innovation – Barbarian Utility Recipe Earthquake Duration – from Wasteland Augments Kick Vulnerable Duration – from Furious Augments Frenzy Duration – from Berserking Augments Flay Duration – from Bleed Augments Nature Magic Innovation – Druid Utility Recipe Hurricane Size – from Storm Augments Lightning Storm Duration – from Storm Augments Petrify Duration – from Earth Augments Cyclone Armor Active Size – from Nature Magic Wall Rogue Innovation – Rogue Utility Recipe Invigorating Strike Duration – from Basic Augments Twisting Blades Return Time Reduction – from Core Augments Flurry Size – from Core Augments Heartseeker Duration – from Basic Augments

: We are looking to expand what Affixes are available within the Utility Category to bring more depth and variety to Tempering.

Endgame Bosses

You no longer need to reset the dungeon to replay the same boss. Upon killing them, the summoning Altar reappears and allows you to use more resources to play them again.

Summoning Varshan now only requires Malignant Hearts. Trembling Hands, Blackened Femurs, and Gurgling Heads have been removed from the game.

Endgame Bosses now drop additional gold instead of Rare items.

Helltide and Whispers

We’ve significantly reduced the time it takes to complete Whisper bounties. We’ve now made it so that there are always enough Whispers to earn 10 Grim Favors within a given Helltide, should now take significantly less time to complete. Additionally, icons have been updated to be consistent with other Whispers.

Increasing your Threat now consistently scales with the health of slain Monsters.

We’re adjusting Baneful Heart drop rates as they were dropping too frequently to feel valuable. Chance to get one from a Tortured Gift starts at 13%, and increases each time you fail to get one. Once you are rewarded a Baneful Heart, the chance resets to 10%. Hellborne and the Helltide Assassin starts at 1% chance to drop a Heart, and also increases each time you fail to get one. It now resets to 2%.

The Cull Demons Whisper Bounty now includes Fallen, Cull Fallen Whisper Bounty now replaced with Cull Cultists.

Loot Rewards

Resplendent Spark awards for defeating Tormented bosses can now be earned separately on both Hardcore and non-Hardcore.

Resplendent Sparks and Scattered Prisms will no longer be automatically picked up. Additionally, these items can now be found in the lost items Stash if forgotten when they drop.

Unique and Mythic Unique Items can now be acquired through Whisper Caches, the Purveyor of Curiosities, and Tortured Gifts in Helltide.

The chance to find Mythic Uniques through all non-boss drop locations has been increased.

User Interface and User Experience

Floating Combat Text has been updated to be more consistent and be more legible.

Settings for Floating Combat Text have been added to allow players to further customize what sort of floating text they want to see.

The Stats window now has a highlight for when the Armor Cap has been reached.

The sections in the Stats window can now be collapsed and expanded as desired.

Mythic Unique Items now have new visual effects and have a unique look in the Inventory for them to stand out more.

Legendary Aspects can now be favorited and filtered while interacting with the Occultist.

Shift-clicking a skill will now add 5 points (or as many as possible) to it in the Skill tree.

The notification for unlocking and upgrading Aspects has been improved to be more prominent.

Miscellaneous

Tortured Gifts in Helltide no longer contain Obols.

This season’s Nightmare Dungeon rotation remains the same as the previous season.

World Bosses are now more resilient to damage.

Experience rewards for side quests, including Priority Quests(i.e. Gem Crafting Quest) and Class quests, have been increased.

Skills that grant Immunity, e.g. Flame Shield and Blood Mist, now only go on cooldown once the Immunity effect ends.

Potions can now be used while Crowd Controlled.

Certain tutorial quests, e.g. the quest for crafting a gem, are now tracked account-wide for completion status.

Various Dungeons have had tweaks to their layouts to further streamline them.

More Weapon Types are now available to more Classes. Druids can now use Polearms, 1-handed Swords, and Daggers. Necromancers can now use Maces and Axes. This includes Butcher’s Cleaver being usable for Necromancers. Sorcerers can now use 1-Handed Swords and 1-Handed Maces. This includes Azurewrath and Doombringer being usable for Sorcerers.

Inherent Affixes on multiple Weapon Types have been changed. Axes inherent Affix changed from Damage to Healthy Enemies to Damage Over Time. Wands inherent Affix changed from Lucky Hit Chance to Vulnerable Damage. Scythes inherent Affix changed from Life on Kill to Summoning Damage. Staffs inherent Affix changed from Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies to Damage Over Time. Bows inherent Affix changed from Damage to Distant Enemies to Critical Strike Damage. Polearms inherent Affix changed from Damage to Injured Enemies to Vulnerable Damage. Focus and Totem inherent Affix changed from Cooldown Reduction to Lucky Hit Chance.



Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Barbarian

Fixed an issue where Fury Regeneration would malfunction when assigning the Tactical Rallying Cry Upgrade.

Fixed an issue where the 5 second internal Cooldown for the Aspect of Ancestral Echoes was not listed in the Aspect’s description.

Fixed an issue where stack granted by the Aspect of Limitless Rage could be inconsistently acquired.

Fixed an issue where Charge could be used to bypass interaction channels, such as opening Helltide Chests.

Fixed an issue where Earthstrikers Aspect could waste its guaranteed Overpower trigger on autocast instances. This includes triggers from Overkill and Ring of the Ravenous.

Fixed an issue where bonus Fury generated by the Aspect of Berserk Fury didn’t grant Fortify when used in conjunction with the Aspect of Numbing Wrath.

Fixed an issue where Whirlwind didn’t scale with Passive and temporary Attack Speed.

Fixed an issue where the damage modifier for the Rumble Glyph was additive when fighting Crowd Controlled enemies. Rumble’s Damage bonus is now capped at 30%[x].

Fixed an issue where Death Blow wasn’t being consistently reset when enemies were killed by shockwaves created by Overkill.

Druid

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Aspect of the Changeling’s Debt was missing the damage type indicator when using advanced tooltips.

Fixed an issue where projectiles from Tyrael’s Might behaved erratically when used with Shred.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip description for Enhanced Poison Creeper was missing information.

Fixed an issue where the Rabies did not fully benefit from the Toxic Claws Passive.

Fixed an issue where the the pull effect from Airidah’s Inexorable Will had a larger area of effect than intended.

Fixed an issue where Enhanced Rabies was scaling beyond the 60% bonus if the Damage over time duration was extended.

Fixed an issue where weapon drops for Druids were skewed towards 2-Handed Weapons.

Fixed an issue where Lightning Storm didn’t scale with Passive and temporary Attack Speed.

Necromancer

Fixed an issue where Skeleton Reapers could get both bonuses when using the Second upgrade option.

Fixed an issue where the bonus Critical Strike chance from Supreme Bone storm did not trigger if Bone Storm was recast while another Bone Storm was still active.

Fixed an issue where the Grasping Veins Aspect could apply its bonus without using Corpse Tendrils.

Fixed an issue where Hellbent Commander’s effect could still function when removing points after entering a new zone.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Frenzied Dead had an irrelevant addition of “Summoning” to its description.

Fixed an issue where the Cooldown Reduction granted by Rapid Ossification didn’t apply to Bone Spirt when cast with 100 or more Essence.

Fixed an issue where the Untimely Death Aspect was not gaining stacks when the player Healed values smaller than 1% of your max life.

Fixed an issue where Reap didn’t scale with Passive and temporary Attack Speed.

Rogue

Fixed an issue where the Methodical Dash upgrade didn’t reduce the Cooldown of Dash by the full, intended amount.

Fixed an issue where Puncture could generate multiple combo points when additional resource generation was high.

Fixed an issue where Rapid Fire used with Scoundrel’s Kiss and the Repeating Aspect behaved inconsistently.

Fixed an issue where Shadow Clone didn’t deal damage with Rapid Fire.

Fixed an issue where Rapid Fire did not have a range limit when used with Scoundrel’s Kiss.

Fixed an issue where Scoundrel’s Leathers would properly function when a Core Skill hit a target that wasn’t explicitly aimed at.

Fixed an issue where Forceful Arrow made targets Vulnerable after 2 hits instead of 3.

Fixed an issue where Caltrops didn’t trigger Movement Speed from the Aspect of Explosive Verve.

Fixed an issue where Improved Penetrating Shot didn’t display its duration on the Skill icon on your Action Bar.

Fixed an issue where Victimize was double dipping its damage multiplier. A compensatory buff to Victimize was made here, as mentioned above.

Sorcerer

Fixed an issue where Vyr’s Mastery applied to Non-Shock Skills.

Fixed an issue where Ice Armor’s tooltip suggested the Barrier value would increase when dealing damage.

General

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of the Crowded Sage was calculating using base Life instead of Maximum Life.

Fixed an issue where Damage over Time effects were receiving the bonus from the %Damage Stat twice.

Fixed an issue where Needleflare Aspect was doing excessive amounts of damage to bosses when you were being hit a smaller enemies.

Fixed an issue where the Elixir of Antivenin could be active alongside other Elixirs.

Fixed an issue where Evade could trigger Yen’s Blessing.

Fixed an issue where Elite Scorpion enemies with the Teleporter Affix didn’t actually teleport.

Fixed an issue where the High Velocity Aspect was not restricted to Rogues.

Fixed an issue where Items could disappear when opening many caches at once.

Fixed an issue where Starlight did not properly work with Overhealing effects.

Fixed an issue where Aspect of Frosty Strides couldn’t be imprinted onto Pants.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue where there was no indication on how to unlock Tempering if the player failed to pick up their first recipe. The quest now properly guides the player to pick up the free recipe.

Fixed an issue where, in certain circumstances, Legendary materials could appear in the Lost Items Stash but could not be withdrawn.

Fixed an issue where certain tooltips, such as for Berserking, did not properly indicate whether or not their damage was additive or multiplicative.

Fixed multiple instances where Aspect tooltips had inconsistent info in their descriptions.

Fixed an issue where many Unique Items did not display Class restrictions.

Fixed an issue where incompatible Mount armors could be selected in the Stablemaster menu.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where materials from Season of the Malignant could drop in the Malignant Burrow.

Various performance, visual, and stability improvements.

The Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR goes live on June 25.