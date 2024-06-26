Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR hotfix patch notes: Infernal Hordes Compasses & more

Patch notes for Diablo 4’s Season 5 PTR hotfix outline bug fixes, extra sources for Infernal Hordes Compasses, and more.

Blizzard deployed the Season 5 PTR for PC users on June 25, giving players a chance to test several new features like Infernal Hordes.

A wave-based endgame activity, Infernal Hordes operates on a tiered system through Compasses that players can upgrade using new consumables called Abyssal Scrolls.

The hotfix released on June 26 will offer players more ways to earn Abyssal Scrolls, according to the release notes. For example, salvaging a Tier 1-3 Compass will now reward an Abyssal Scroll.

In addition, a glitch that caused Abyssal Scrolls to be randomly lost has also been resolved in the hotfix.

Patch notes for the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR hotfix

Blizzard Entertainment

The release notes for the Season 5 PTR hotfix read as follows (via Blizzard Forums):

Salvaging a Tier 1-3 Infernal Hordes Compass will now grant an Abyssal Scroll.

Salvaging Tier 4+ Infernal Hordes Compasses will grant 1 extra Abyssal Scroll per Tier. (i.e. 6 Scrolls for Salvaging a Tier 8)

Completing Nightmare Dungeons, opening Helltide Chests, and opening Whisper Caches now grant a guaranteed Infernal Hordes Compass.

Developer’s Note: This for PTR specifically. We will be revisiting this for the Season release.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Abyssal Scrolls could be lost. Abyssal Scrolls will now stay in your inventory unless you use, sell, or manually drop them.

In the forums post, Community Manager Adam Fletcher noted developers have also seen feedback about rewards, experience, and other items tied to Infernal Hordes.

“We are noting this and will make sure we address feedback as much as possible before Season 5 release,” he said. This also applies to player feedback regarding class balance and “bugged interactions.”