Diablo 4 devs reveal historic reward awaiting Hardcore players that reach max level

Diablo 4 devs have revealed that the first 1,000 Hardcore players to reach the maximum level in the upcoming ARPG will have their names engraved on a statue.

Blizzard’s newest entry into their ARPG series Diablo is close on the horizon. The fourth installment of the Diablo franchise sees players explore Sanctuary, and encounter the Mother of Sanctuary herself, Lilith.

Whilst the game itself releases on June 6, 2023, we’ve received plenty of news about how the game will work, and some of the features that players can expect on entering Sanctuary. One such feature will be the return of hardcore mode, a long-standing tradition within the franchise. Hardcore characters will be deleted if you die on them, meaning that they’re only made for the most die-hard of players, who don’t mind the intense punishment of death.

With many players keen on the release of the long-awaited Diablo IV, Blizzard has decided to create a rather devilish competition for hardcore players, enticing them to take the plunge.

Diablo 4 a physical statue for first 1000 hardcore characters to reach max level

An announcement made on May 27 revealed details about the competition. The tweet reads: “Think you can cheat death?

Reach level 100 on hardcore mode and tweet #Diablo4Hardcore with proof to have your username immortalized on a statue of Lilith.”

All players need to do to enter is level a hardcore character up to level 100, take a screenshot for proof, and tweet with the hashtag and their Battle.Net BattleTag. However, players will need to be pretty speedy with the leveling, as this competition is limited to the first 1,000 players who complete it, meaning you’ll want to speed run as fast as you can to the end game. You can read the finer details of the competition here.

Successful entries will have their BattleTag engraved onto a physical statue of Blizzard’s choice, as well as the “Tempered Champion” in-game title. Blizzard will also be restricting players that have offensive or inappropriate BattleTags in this competition, so ensure your tag is nice and clean before entering.

This competition starts on June 1st, 2023, and will end later this year on September 1st, 2023. That being said, it’s likely many players will look to partake in this challenge, meaning the spots on the statue will fill up quickly.