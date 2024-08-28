Diablo 4 streamer races to level 100 in under 2 hours on Hardcore Mode

Diablo 4 streamer Wudijo has pulled off an insane feat by pumping their Hardcore character to level 100 in a staggeringly short timeframe.

Diablo 4 has plenty of content creators who specialize in the game but few are more decorated than Wudijo. Their first major triumph with the game was becoming one of the first 1,000 players to reach level 100 on a Hardcore character.

Since then, Wudijo has challenged himself with world-firsts in Diablo 4’s permadeath mode like taking down Uber Lilith. A perilous encounter that has instantly claimed the runs of others who attempt it.

Now, Wudijo has added another feather to his cap with an insane Hardcore run in which they rocketed to max level in under two hours. The streamer broke down how he achieved the feat in a post on X.

With a little help from the Mother’s Blessing event which provided a 35% boost to EXP during the run, Wudijo was able to make the insane push. They also admitted to preparing some gear beforehand and sharing it via alt accounts.

The content creator enlisted the help of fellow streamers Kondyss, Chronikz & pandaglassjaw to help them in the run. Having a team of four allowed them to push more difficult content for a greater haul of EXP. The combination of that and the Mother’s Blessing saw them hit the level 100 target in one hour, 59 minutes, and nine seconds.

Commenters on Wudijo’s post have suggested that the game is “too easy” or “a joke” after seeing the announcement. It should be noted that without the benefit of the EXP boost, reaching level 100 will take north of 10 hours depending on your level of skill.

Even with a full party of four and the Mother’s Blessing buffs, achieving level 100 in under two hours still takes an extremely optimized level of play. Few but Wudijo could likely pull it off.