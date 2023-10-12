Diablo 4’s Sorcerer is getting a 400% buff but players still want more

Diablo 4 has big changes coming for the impending Season of Blood. Blizzard has announced some alterations to classes and while the long-suffering Sorcerer is benefiting the most, it’s not enough for some.

Diablo 4 players are days away from being able to hunt the vampire scourge in Season of Blood. Ahead of the Season’s launch Blizzard has announced a host of incoming features like Training Dummies and Paragon resets.

A massive shake-up to the game’s Unique loot has the Diablo 4 community tentatively enthused. Blizzard’s Campfire Chats have players hopeful for a turnaround after a rocky post-launch period.

Among the Season 2 updates are some balance changes to Diablo 4’s five classes including a much-needed buff for the Sorcerer. Some players on the game’s Subreddit are excited for the boost in power for their preferred class but others say the changes are insufficient.

Sorcerer remains untouched by debuffs according to patch notes from Blizzard but it goes beyond that. They’ll receive a 400% increase to their Summoned Hydra damage in a massive jump from 12%-60%.

On top of that, the Incinerate ability has had its Ramp-Up time cut in half from four seconds to two. While its damage remains intact, the speed at which you can cast effectively doubles its damage output.

Certain players seem excited by the buff with one user claiming “Hydra is back”. “Looks like it’s time to start a sorcerer,” another replied. Others are not convinced that it will change the Sorcerer’s fortunes given the continued lack of burn damage on incinerate and the class’s lack of survivability.

“The real issue remaining is the total lack of armor available to Sorcs,” a player explained Our resists are gonna be a bit better than everyone else’s, but we’re still gonna get 1-shot by Corpse Bows.”

Blizzard Entertainment A Sorceress summoning a Hydra in Diablo 4.

The changes are guaranteed to have at least some impact on the way Sorcerer plays in Diablo 4. How much remains to be seen.

Diablo 4 Season 2 launches on October 17 for all platforms. Once players have access to the new update, they’ll be able to experience these new improvements for themselves.