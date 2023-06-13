Diablo 4 aptly makes $666 million in under a week of full release

Diablo 4 has proven to be a major success for Blizzard, aptly making $666 million in under a week of the game’s public release.

The most recent installment into Blizzard’s hit ARPG franchise Diablo has taken the internet by absolute storm. With fantastic viewership across streaming sites such as Twitch, everyone not under a rock has heard of the Mother herself Lilith. Whilst originally launching in early access back on June 1, 2023, the game has since seen its full release to the hands of players all over the world.

Blizzard was more than prepared for Diablo’s success, launching several betas before the game’s launch to ensure the game was up to snuff. Not only that, but they launched competitions and campaigns to assist the game’s marketing, even bringing in Megan Fox to give eulogies for players’ grisly deaths.

With the success of the game both critically and socially, it’s no surprise that Blizzard announced it as their most-sold game, only days after its release. Diablo’s insane sale metrics have also been reflected in Blizzard’s financials. The game made a very apt $666 million dollars even before a full week of its release.

Diablo 4 makes $666 million, breaking all-time Blizzard record

This ridiculous figure has set a new all-time Bizzard record, being the fastest-sold game in the history of the company. You can read the full press release here.

Part of the reason behind this historical figure could be due to the various ways players could spend money both in and out of the game.

The base version of the game currently costs around $70 USD, with players able to upgrade to the digital deluxe and ultimate editions at $90 USD and $100 USD respectively. Alongside this, Diablo’s in-game store also has cosmetics for players that can also be purchased for real-world money.

With Season 1 still arriving sometime in mid-late July, it’s likely that Diablo 4 is on a bright path, one that will hopefully continue well into the future.