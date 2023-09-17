Diablo 4 devs claim they need 4 hours to show off all Season 2 content

Blizzard developers boast that in order to show all of Diablo 4’s Season 2: Season of Blood new content they would need around 4 hours – as fans seem less convinced.

Diablo 4 smashed Blizzard’s records when it first launched to become the fastest-selling game in the company’s history, as the game sold $666 million in just its first five days.

Season 1 of Diablo brought all new content on July 20 as they looked to build on its success, including its own unique rewards and mission objectives for players to complete across seven chapters.

However, as time went on, it saw a decline in player count, which led some fans to call the game “dead” and for a massive overhaul to come in Diablo 4’s Season 2: Season of Blood.

Diablo 4 developers say it will take 4 hours to reveal all Season 2 content

A user on the Diablo 4 subreddit spotted that these calls may have in fact been heard loud and clear after some of the devs took to Twitter/X to boast about the upcoming Season.

The two highlighted that they would need 4 hours to reveal all the content for Season 2, implying that there are a lot of changes and new updates coming to Diablo 4.

Despite this sounding promising, it appears that the damage done may have already been too much for many players in the community who are less convinced.

“We can hope, let’s be totally honest, this season will be a bit of a make or break for the game’s future,” one said.

“These guys hype up literally nothing like its the best thing ever so this means absolutely f*ck all,” another said.

One user even went as far as to say: “I think some people, like me, will already have gone.”

It will be certainly interesting to see how the game does following Season 2’s release, in which Blizzard is set to let players set into the shoes of a Vampire hunter that has Vampiric forces as they take on the forces of hell.

Diablo 4: Season of Blood is set to start straight after Season 1 finishes on October 17, 2023.