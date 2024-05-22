Diablo 4 quietly breaks Steam player peak cementing Season 4’s success

Diablo 4 has achieved a new peak for concurrent players on Steam following the positive reception of Season 4.

Diablo 4 Season 4 constituted a complete shift for the game with many mechanics reworked from the ground up. Beginning with some trial and error in the Season 4 PTR, Blizzard addressed several issues that players have had with the game since its release.

Primarily focusing on the game’s itemization mechanics, there’s a reason this season is called Loot Reborn. New changes to Helltides, Legendary Aspects, and crafting mechanics have players singing Diablo 4’s praises.

Word has gotten out because the game cracked a milestone over the weekend that has gone largely unnoticed. Diablo 4 achieved a new record for concurrent players on Steam and the timing suggests it’s because of the well-received Season 4 updates.

Blizzard Entertainment The primary goal of Diablo 4 Season 4 is to rage against Helltides with the Iron Wolves.

Diablo 4 climbed to a respectable 29,035 players on Steam trouncing the previous peak of 28,836 when the game first launched on Steam back in November 2023. Sure it’s not Palworld numbers but given that the game’s primary PC offering is via Blizzard’s battle.net, and the numbers have been hovering below 10,000 since then, it’s good to see a resurgence.

Players seem happy for the team behind Diablo 4 as well with many giving small congratulations in a Reddit thread announcing the new record. Many are praising Season 4 as the best the game has ever been.

“They deserve this success, Season 4 is great. Hope they keep up the good work and the expansion exceeds all expectations,” one player said. “This season has been amazing. I came back to check it out on Thursday and have been super into it wishing I had more time to play. Haven’t played this much Diablo 4 since launch,” another replied.

The game did sell more than 10 million copies on battle.net so it’s safe to assume that the PC player numbers are much higher than indicated on Steam. Still, a new record on Steam seems like quantifiable proof that Diablo 4 Season 4 is a step in the right direction.