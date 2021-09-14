Diablo 2 Resurrected cinematic trailer reveals Mephisto, Diablo and Baal

From the fires of Blizzard’s Diablo 2 remaster, Diablo 2 Resurrected, Diablo, Mephisto and Baal have been reborn, and fans are loving their improved looks.

Diablo 2 Resurrected is just around the corner, and all of Sanctuary’s inhabitants are bracing themselves to live through the war between the High Heavens and Burning Hells all over again.

As we hurtle towards armageddon, the Diablo dev team has shared a collection of high-definition character trailers, behind-the-scenes artwork, and much more on the title’s dedicated Twitter.

It’s the newest cinematic trailer, though, that has captured fans’ attention, as it provides us with the first glimpse we’ve had of the remastered Lord of Terror himself – and we’re absolutely loving it.

Advertisement

While fans have been treated to a whole host of images of the heavenly Tyrael and mysterious Dark Wanderer, most of the title’s demonic villains have remained shrouded in shadow.

But not anymore. The cinematic trailer for Diablo 2: Resurrected has unleashed an enhanced Diablo on the world, and he’s looking more terrifying than ever before.

Reborn of Diablo 1 hero’s flesh, evil itself truly stalks the earth in this masterfully crafted trailer. With Baal, Lord of Destruction, and Mephisto, Lord of Hatred, also making an appearance, OG Diablo fans have finally caught a glimpse of some of their favorite villains.

Advertisement

In a Reddit thread dedicated to the gruesome cinematic, players, on the whole, have largely sung their praises for this new and improved Diablo 2 entourage.

“Diablo looks so epically demonic in this take,” writes one, with another commenting “Big Red is looking mighty fine.” One fan also sees this version of Diablo as a vast improvement upon the original, which “had this skinny doofy head,” but looks “amazing” now.

As we prepare to propel ourselves into the oncoming storm, we can’t wait to see if any more teaser trailers crawl out of the shadows. After all, we can’t get enough of these gloriously gory creatures.