Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Act 3 looks gorgeous, but fans still aren’t happy

A leak has shown off how the iconic jungle of Kurast will look in Diablo 2 Resurrected Act 3, but some fans still aren’t happy.

As the veil continues to drop around Blizzard’s Diablo 2 remaster, Diablo 2 Resurrected, avid fans are on the lookout for any new information to sink their bloodstained teeth into.

While those that took part in the open beta finally caught a glimpse of the new and improved Rogue Encampment and Lut Gholein, very little information about the title’s remaining Acts has managed to slip through the cracks.

Just ten days before release, however, we’ve finally received a snapshot of what the iconic jungles of Kurast will look like with their dramatic graphical overhaul.

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Kurast leaked

An image of Act 3’s amazonian-style vista, Kurast, has dropped on the Diablo subreddit, and it has successfully stolen the hearts of OG players.

“Diablo 2 Resurrected: Kurast looks amazing,” writes the original poster, whose screenshot shows off the character selection screen that will accompany Act 3.

As dimly lit torches illuminate the crawling vines and great stone walls of this long-forgotten metropolis, Resurrected’s enhanced graphics have truly brought the jungle to life.

“Never thought I’d say this, but I can’t wait to play Act 3! Looks like something out of an Indiana Jones movie,” writes one excited player, while another comment reads “my fav act. Felt like I was transported to the Amazon.”

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Assassin model isn’t what fans want

Despite the excitement swirling around the lost city, some players have used the thread to discusses the in-game model for the Assassin.

“The original assassin had blue eyes and pale skin. In my opinion her ethnicity in Diablo 2 is goth black leather murder chick,” notes one irritated fan, with another claiming that “I always though of Assassin as Russian or something.”

The Assassin’s ethnicity hasn’t done much to dampen the excitement surrounding Kurast, though, and we can’t wait to finally traverse those ancient halls during our own playthrough. Except for the Spider Forest, we’re not excited about that part.