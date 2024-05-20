Insane Diablo 4 experience boost exploit takes advantage of other players

If you haven’t already shot to level 100 in Diablo 4 Season 4’s reworked Helltides, there’s an experience-boosting exploit that can help.

Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn is being praised as the revitalization the game desperately needed. Players are thrilled with the quality of life changes that Blizzard first tested in the Season 4 PTR.

New itemization mechanics aside, the revamped Helltides and the mountains of EXP that they afford are making the early game a breeze. For those who haven’t already exploded into the late-game however, there is something that may help.

A player in the Diablo 4 Subreddit has offered an insight into how lower-level players can reliably apply free EXP boosts. For this reason alone, they have dubbed Cerrigar “the best town” in Diablo 4 Season 4.

Blizzard Entertainment The first and last step to this Diablo 4 EXP exploit is to hang around the Artificer’s Obelisk.

This Diablo 4 EXP exploit revolves around the unwitting charity of higher-level players grinding out Season 4’s new endgame challenge dungeon. The Pit is one of the penultimate challenges this season and the Artificer’s Obelisk that you use to access it is located in Cerrigar.

Endgame players heading into the pit do all their preparation in front of the Obelisk including chugging Elixirs to make the run easier. Some of Diablo 4’s Elixirs offer their buffs to nearby players, including the coveted EXP boosts.

If you stand around for long enough near the Artificer’s Obelisk in Cerrigar, you can get free EXP boosts from Diablo 4 players prepping for The Pit. The best part is, it isn’t really hurting anyone because those players were planning on buffing themselves anyway.

It’s worth using Cerrigar as your Season 4 hub for this alone. The faster you can level up and hit higher World Tiers, the faster you’ll be able to play with new mechanics like Greater Affixes.